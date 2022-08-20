ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Comments / 0

Related
Golf.com

Will Zalatoris withdraws from Tour Championship (and misses out on BIG bonus money)

After injuring himself during the third round of the BMW Championship last week at Wilmington Country Club, Will Zalatoris has announced via the PGA Tour that he has withdrawn from the Tour Championship — the FedEx Cup Playoff finale — to be held this week at East Lake Golf Club. The reported cause of the injury is two herniated disks in his back.
GOLF
Golf.com

These 5 Callaway polos are perfect no matter your body or swing type

Callaway’s Rogue ST driver is an easy choice for your bag. Their polos should be an easy choice for your body. And I mean any body. Their size scale extends from small to five extra large tall, so whether you’re a drive-for-show or putt-for-dough kind of guy, you can find something that fits just right.
APPAREL
Golf.com

This handy portable practice mat will help you fine-tune your short game

Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
GOLF
Golf.com

The best ways to prevent injury with the help of your golf equipment

Although it might feel like a walk in the park, playing golf still requires physical exertion, and with physical exertion comes the possibility of injury. As a club-fitter myself, I’ve witnessed firsthand what poorly fit clubs or poorly selected components can do to a golf swing, and I’m here to offer examples of how making a few small changes can really help your game (and your health).
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polo#Cloudspun
Golf.com

These classic pieces from Turtleson are all on sale for less than $50

Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
SHOPPING
Golf.com

Rules Guy: What do you do if someone runs over your ball in a golf cart?

The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. In a junior event, one of my competitors hit his tee shot in the rough, where an unsuspecting grandmother/spectator ran over it with her golf cart, causing the ball to be severely embedded. We elected to give him a free drop, concluding that the embedded ball rule applied. Afterward, though, we wondered if we should have proceeded using the outside agency rule instead. Did we apply the right rule? —Ryan O’Rourke, West Bloomfield, Mich.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Comedy unfolds after Billy Horschel slams wedge into golf bag

When it comes to Billy Horschel, he is absolutely not afraid to display his emotions on the golf course or offer his opinion. On more than one occasion, the PGA Tour pro has had to apologise as his temper has gotten the better of him. Who can forget his regret...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

Viktor Hovland drove 22 hours and set a course record in the Arctic Circle

Lofoten Links is the stuff of dreams. The golf course is situated 95 miles above the Arctic Circle in a remote area of northern Norway. In the winter, the sun barely rises. In the summer, it never sets. And in those few glorious months, there’s a 24-hour-a-day opportunity for one-of-a-kind golf.
GOLF
Golf.com

Pros who missed Tour Championship still get these huge FedEx Cup bonuses

There’s some crazy money being thrown around at the Tour Championship this week, with $18 million going to the FedEx Cup champion, $6.5 million to the runner-up and, well, you get the picture — there’s lots of money to be had. But although the players who qualified...
GOLF
Golf.com

Former child phenom Lucy Li earns LPGA Tour card for 2023 season

A familiar face to golf fans just earned her LPGA Tour card. Lucy Li, who famously played in the U.S. Women’s Open at age 11 (a record that still stands), has officially earned her LPGA Tour card for the 2023 season via the Epson Tour top 10. Li, 19,...
GOLF
Golf.com

ClubTest Proving Ground: Ping’s ChipR could be a secret weapon on full swings

It’s my job to test and talk about golf clubs, even clubs where I might not be part of the intended demographic. Sure, I end up testing a lot of clubs that won’t necessarily help my game but they help me experience golf in a different way — more specifically, how to make the game more fun for the average player.
GOLF
Golf.com

Wide-sole irons aren’t just for higher-handicap golfers. Here’s why

When purchasing new irons one of the most overlooked aspects of club design is sole width, and if you are only looking at sole width as an element of forgiveness, there is a good chance you are going to end up making a big mistake. The traditional line of thought...
GOLF
Golf.com

Wall-to-Wall Equipment: Justin Thomas’ surprise playoff gear change

Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. Putting is a game of inches — or half inches in Justin Thomas’ case. Coming off a win at the PGA Championship...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy