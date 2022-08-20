ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Showers and storms Sunday

CINCINNATI, OHIO (WXIX) - Heavy rain is falling across parts of the Tri-State. Expect more showers and some thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening. A few storms could bring high, damaging winds, hail and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. The Tri-State is under a marginal risk for severe weather. High temperatures will only...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Showers, thunderstorms this weekend; Strong to severe storms possible

Showers and thunderstorms are expected today and tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. A few storms may be strong to severe each day, with the main threat being damaging winds. However, the NWS said there also may be isolated large hail. Today will start out partly cloudy,...
Carrollton, OH
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Temporary road closure begins in Cincinnati's Columbia Tusculum neighborhood

CINCINNATI — Officials from Greater Cincinnati Water Works will close a street in Cincinnati's Columbia Tusculum neighborhood on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Hoge Street will be closed to through traffic between Delta and Athens avenues while crews perform stormwater drainage improvements. Closures will also take place at Handman Avenue and...
CINCINNATI, OH
adventuremomblog.com

Enjoy Scenic Cincinnati on a Classy Venture Boat Cruise

A private boat charter from Classy Venture is a great way to see the skyline of downtown Cincinnati from the vantage point of the Ohio River. Private charters can be used to celebrate a special occasion with loved ones or learn more about the area while visiting Cincinnati for the first time.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

ODOT: Full closure along I-71 in Warren County, Wednesday night

LEBANON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a full closure along the interstate in Lebanon Wednesday night, Aug. 24. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. ODOT crews from the Warren County maintenance facility will close northbound Interstate 71 at...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Bielby Road Open to Traffic

Phase II of the slide repair project has been completed. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – Phase II of the Bielby Road improvement project has been completed. The City of Lawrenceburg announced today that Bielby Road has reopened to traffic between Quarry Drive and Heiner Heights. Construction impacts over the next six...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WLWT 5

Frisch's Pumpkin Pie Ale is back for fall 2022 with a new twist

CINCINNATI — Frisch's Pumpkin Pie Ale is back this year, with a new twist. Cincinnati staples Taft’s Brewing Co. and Frish’s are once again teaming up this fall to create the Pumpkin Pie Ale. But this year, they're adding a special addition: whipped cream. First debuted in...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash on I-71/75 in Erlanger is causing delays for motorists

ERLANGER, Ky. — Northbound I-71/75 in Erlanger is backed up after a crash on the right shoulder, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash near the I-275 interchange at 5:52 p.m. Delays are expected to exceed...
ERLANGER, KY
Fox 19

Cincinnati Wing Week returns for second anniversary

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Over 40 restaurants are participating in the Queen City’s second annual Cincinnati Wing Week on Aug. 22 to Aug. 28. For seven days, wing lovers can enjoy six wings for $7 this week. “We are so excited to bring Cincinnati Wing Week back this year,” the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Engineers close Milford Township road for a culvert replacement

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Butler County Engineer's Office will close a road in Milford Township for a culvert replacement, Wednesday. Harris Road will close from State Route 177 to U.S. 127 beginning Wednesday, Aug. 24. The road will be closed to all through traffic and is tentatively scheduled...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati Parks Giving Away Free Trees to Residents During Fall ReLeaf Program

Cincinnati Parks is giving away free trees to area residents, and the only thing you need to do is sign up to get one. For the past 35 years, Cincinnati Parks' fall ReLeaf program has been helping to build the city's tree canopy by providing more than 20,000 trees to residents at no cost. The program works like this: apply to get a free tree, get approved, pick it up and plant it in your yard.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Take an Epic Kayaking Trip Past Cincinnati’s Very Own Royal Residence

While this column is largely dedicated to my kids (hello, parenting metaphor!), there is one very important person who doesn’t often appear here, but is a fundamental part of the McCosham family. I’m talking about my husband, Tony, with whom I’ve spend the last two decades gallivanting around the city and building a really great life.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Clermon County State Route 32 lane restrictions

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Lane restrictions will occur on state Route 32 in Clermont County as crews work on the Bach Buxton Road interchange project. Traffic restrictions will take place along state Route 32 east just west from Glen Este Withansville Road to Fayard Drive for contractors to pave a new ramp.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH

