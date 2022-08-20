Read full article on original website
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Fox 19
Showers and storms Sunday
CINCINNATI, OHIO (WXIX) - Heavy rain is falling across parts of the Tri-State. Expect more showers and some thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening. A few storms could bring high, damaging winds, hail and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. The Tri-State is under a marginal risk for severe weather. High temperatures will only...
WKRC
Storms likely, may be strong to severe with heavy rainfall and damaging winds
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Showers and storms dominate the forecast again Sunday. Some of these storms could produce heavy rainfall and a few could even be on the stronger side with isolated damaging wind gusts during the afternoon and evening. However, large hail and localized flooding cannot be ruled out. The...
WLWT 5
Sunday weather outlook: Strong storm potential before dry start to week
CINCINNATI — The good news is the new week will be much drier than our past weekend. The deluges and downpours will end this evening as a weak cool front crosses. A few downpours or a storm will linger through midnight before ending. LIVE RADAR//LATEST ALERTS. When plenty of...
dayton.com
Showers, thunderstorms this weekend; Strong to severe storms possible
Showers and thunderstorms are expected today and tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. A few storms may be strong to severe each day, with the main threat being damaging winds. However, the NWS said there also may be isolated large hail. Today will start out partly cloudy,...
‘I couldn’t believe it;’ Reaction from residents at Kettering apartment after Sunday’s storms
KETTERING — Severe storms rolled through the Miami Valley late Sunday afternoon causing damage across the area, including at the Ketwood Apartment complex in Kettering. A tornado warning was issued around 5:54 p.m. for Montgomery and Greene Counties before it was canceled around 6:12 p.m. >>PHOTOS: Viewers share pictures...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Everything You Need to Know About Cincinnati's Western & Southern/WEBN Riverfest Fireworks
Cincinnatians are getting ready to make their annual pilgrimage to the banks of the Ohio River — and any building with a riverfront view — for the 46th Riverfest firework display. Launched more than four decades ago to celebrate the 10th anniversary of radio station WEBN (102.7 FM),...
WLWT 5
Temporary road closure begins in Cincinnati's Columbia Tusculum neighborhood
CINCINNATI — Officials from Greater Cincinnati Water Works will close a street in Cincinnati's Columbia Tusculum neighborhood on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Hoge Street will be closed to through traffic between Delta and Athens avenues while crews perform stormwater drainage improvements. Closures will also take place at Handman Avenue and...
adventuremomblog.com
Enjoy Scenic Cincinnati on a Classy Venture Boat Cruise
A private boat charter from Classy Venture is a great way to see the skyline of downtown Cincinnati from the vantage point of the Ohio River. Private charters can be used to celebrate a special occasion with loved ones or learn more about the area while visiting Cincinnati for the first time.
WLWT 5
ODOT: Full closure along I-71 in Warren County, Wednesday night
LEBANON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a full closure along the interstate in Lebanon Wednesday night, Aug. 24. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. ODOT crews from the Warren County maintenance facility will close northbound Interstate 71 at...
eaglecountryonline.com
Bielby Road Open to Traffic
Phase II of the slide repair project has been completed. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – Phase II of the Bielby Road improvement project has been completed. The City of Lawrenceburg announced today that Bielby Road has reopened to traffic between Quarry Drive and Heiner Heights. Construction impacts over the next six...
WLWT 5
Frisch's Pumpkin Pie Ale is back for fall 2022 with a new twist
CINCINNATI — Frisch's Pumpkin Pie Ale is back this year, with a new twist. Cincinnati staples Taft’s Brewing Co. and Frish’s are once again teaming up this fall to create the Pumpkin Pie Ale. But this year, they're adding a special addition: whipped cream. First debuted in...
WLWT 5
All aboard! Celebrate all things fall aboard Warren County’s Pumpkin Express
All aboard! The Pumpkin Express in Warren County celebrates all things fall. As we prep for the changing seasons, the historic Lebanon Mason Monroe Railroad is inviting passengers on board to celebrate the season. Scarecrow hosts will lead passengers to their seats in the train cars, where customers can enjoy...
WLWT 5
Crash on I-71/75 in Erlanger is causing delays for motorists
ERLANGER, Ky. — Northbound I-71/75 in Erlanger is backed up after a crash on the right shoulder, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash near the I-275 interchange at 5:52 p.m. Delays are expected to exceed...
Northern Lights may be visible in the Tri-State Thursday night
Some of you could cross off a bucket list item Thursday! The Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, may be visible here in the Tri-State, but it's not a slam dunk.
Fox 19
Cincinnati Wing Week returns for second anniversary
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Over 40 restaurants are participating in the Queen City’s second annual Cincinnati Wing Week on Aug. 22 to Aug. 28. For seven days, wing lovers can enjoy six wings for $7 this week. “We are so excited to bring Cincinnati Wing Week back this year,” the...
Fox 19
Disease causing zombie-like effect on deer on Cincinnati’s west side: ODNR
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) are causing deer on Cincinnati’s west side to become zombie-like, according to an Ohio Department of Natural Resources game warden. The call to the game warden originated when Colerain Township police responded to Blue Rock Road for a...
WLWT 5
Engineers close Milford Township road for a culvert replacement
MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Butler County Engineer's Office will close a road in Milford Township for a culvert replacement, Wednesday. Harris Road will close from State Route 177 to U.S. 127 beginning Wednesday, Aug. 24. The road will be closed to all through traffic and is tentatively scheduled...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Cincinnati Parks Giving Away Free Trees to Residents During Fall ReLeaf Program
Cincinnati Parks is giving away free trees to area residents, and the only thing you need to do is sign up to get one. For the past 35 years, Cincinnati Parks' fall ReLeaf program has been helping to build the city's tree canopy by providing more than 20,000 trees to residents at no cost. The program works like this: apply to get a free tree, get approved, pick it up and plant it in your yard.
cincinnatimagazine.com
Take an Epic Kayaking Trip Past Cincinnati’s Very Own Royal Residence
While this column is largely dedicated to my kids (hello, parenting metaphor!), there is one very important person who doesn’t often appear here, but is a fundamental part of the McCosham family. I’m talking about my husband, Tony, with whom I’ve spend the last two decades gallivanting around the city and building a really great life.
WLWT 5
Clermon County State Route 32 lane restrictions
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Lane restrictions will occur on state Route 32 in Clermont County as crews work on the Bach Buxton Road interchange project. Traffic restrictions will take place along state Route 32 east just west from Glen Este Withansville Road to Fayard Drive for contractors to pave a new ramp.
