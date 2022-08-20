ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022: Americans outshining Christian Pulisic abroad

Before you know it, soccer’s World Cup will be upon us again and the United States men’s team will end the desperately frustrating 100-month pause since it last competed in the beautiful game’s most grandiose thrill ride. As November rushes ever closer and the already booming ranks...
FIFA
FOX Sports

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: 'No Era Penal'

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Mexico's plea to the referees. Mexico benefited from some good fortune just to...
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Shearer
Person
Matheus Nunes
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Kane
Person
Wayne Rooney
Person
Dejan Kulusevski

Comments / 0

Community Policy