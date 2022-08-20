Read full article on original website
ESL explains why Americas RMR for IEM CS:GO Major will take place in EU instead of America
ESL shed some light on the reasoning behind hosting the Americas RMR for the IEM CS:GO Major in Stockholm, Sweden and not somewhere more appropriate for attending teams, like North or South America. The main reason behind this decision comes down to visa issues, which have frequently forced tournament organizers...
New Summoner’s Cup design may have been leaked through a League ward skin
Earlier this month, it was announced by Riot Games that League of Legends’ prestigious World Championship trophy, the Summoner’s Cup, is getting a face-lift this season. And now, the design of the trophy may have been leaked through a ward skin on League’s Public Beta Environment (PBE).
Riot drops TFT Worlds dates and big changes to the championship
Riot Games is buffing the Teamfight Tactics World Championship for the Dragonlands set, increasing the prize pool, changing the elimination format, and adding an Eastern Last Chance qualifier. The Dragonlands World Championship is the fifth TFT Worlds, showcasing Set Seven and 7.5. Improvements have been made to the major championship...
Hearthstone community in uproar over introduction of pay-to-win Battlegrounds perks
The newly announced Battlegrounds-exclusive Tavern Pass in Hearthstone comes with a lot of interesting goodies, but the fact that there are now two separate season passes to purchase, neither of which can be paid for with gold, has become a huge source of controversy in the game’s community. The...
‘[I’m] hopeful that LCS can bounce back’: Bjergsen optimistic despite declining LCS viewership
The term “LCS is dying” has been reverberating across the League of Legends community since Doublelift spoke these infamous words in his Twitch stream on July 11. It earned him his second strike from Riot Games as an official co-streamer and also sparked a lengthy debate regarding the declining LCS viewership.
How to watch VALORANT Champions 2022
VALORANT Champions will test teams’ competitive strength in the culmination of 2022’s VCT circuit, and the action begins when 16 teams fight for eight spots in the playoff bracket. There are plenty of things to look forward to for esports viewers and VALORANT players alike, with a new Champions 2022 bundle, an event pass, and broadcast drops.
How TFT Set 7.5 Treasure Dragon works in the Dragonlands Uncharted Realms
The Armory mechanic returned to Teamfight Tactics in Set Seven via the Treasure Dragon, providing a variety of resources for players, which was expanded upon in Set 7.5 with two additional Treasure Dragon options. Each TFT set has a unique mechanic or number of mechanics that make it different. Set...
Cloud9 survive CLG’s five-game onslaught, move on to face Evil Geniuses in 2022 LCS Championship upper bracket
The 2022 LCS Championship has finally kicked off, with Cloud9 closing the first round of the upper bracket with a huge victory over Counter Logic Gaming. The well-earned, five-game victory has sent them into the next round, where they’ll fight for a spot in the fourth round of the postseason.
Legends of Runeterra confirms Jax as the next champion in Awakening
Riot Games dropped a major teaser for Legends of Runeterra today, showcasing token weapons that are Equipment and dual-region followers that will provide support for Jax. Scheduled to release on Aug. 31, the Awakening expansion will contain a new card type through Equipment. Dual-region cards outside of Bandle City are also getting added, revealed today during the LoR spoilers. Ten cards in total were previewed today, eight of which were created Equipment in the Runterra region and two that were multi-region followers whose flavor text confirms that Jax is the next LoR champion.
How to solo carry in League of Legends
League of Legends is a team-oriented MOBA game that encourages and handsomely rewards teamwork, team-wide communication, and strategic plays. Since teamwork lies at the very foundations of the game, solo carrying a match is, in the eyes of many, a thankless and challenging task that is barely worth the sweat and tears. On top of that, solo carrying is an exhausting grind demanding undivided attention, full-scale game understanding, and quick decision-making. Even though stepping up your game and solo carrying is no cakewalk, the solo carries should remain mindful of griefing teammates and their trolling attempts to ruin the game entirely.
Legends of Runeterra drops Mysterious Portal, teasing Norra as next champion
The mysterious yordle Norra was potentially teased today as the next LoR champion. Teasing the next Legends of Runeterra champion in the upcoming Awakening expansion, Riot Games added another Boon to Bandle City that possibly synergizes with Norra as the next champion. Norra is a Bandle City mage that’s a...
All neutral item changes in Dota 2 Patch 7.32
Dota 2’s Patch 7.32 is finally out nearly six months after the release of Primal Beast. With every major patch comes major changes and this update is no exception. With a plethora of hero changes, some reworks, and changes to the creep and XP mechanic, Patch 7.32 is already shaping up to be a meta-changer. Only time will tell which heroes and items will power-creep and dominate this patch.
Here are all the battle pass rewards for VALORANT Episode 5, Act 2
VALORANT Episode Five, Act Two is finally here. In addition to balance changes and shop updates, a new battle pass will offer dozens of rewards in the form of free and paid versions (for 1,000 VALORANT Points). Players will be able to complete daily and weekly quests to level up and earn tons of skins.
Legends of Runeterra adjusts ranked play for upcoming Awakening expansion
Riot Games is planning to make climbing the ranked ladder easier in Legends of Runeterra starting with the release of the Awakening expansion. Climbing the ranked ladder in card games is frustrating for many non-competitive players. RNG and random matchups can turn a 100 LP gain into a 100 LP loss with a handful of bad matchups. Starting on Aug. 31 with the release of Awakening, big changes are coming to the ranked LoR ladder for players who want to climb between Iron and Gold.
Huge Dota 2 hero reworks, battle pass info released in gameplay update 7.32
The big pre-International qualifiers patch is now live in Dota 2, bringing an overhaul to the game’s XP system, nerfs to the Dire side of the map, adjustments for basically the entire roster, and more. And we now have confirmation on the Battle Pass date (Sept. 1) to cap...
How to get better at warding in League of Legends
Released in 2009, League of Legends is, alongside Dota 2, the most popular MOBA game that has, over the years, evolved from a simple and fun game commonly played with friends into a highly competitive game with an outstandingly talented community and pro players. Since League’s casual and pro players are repeatedly looking to improve and fix even the smallest mistakes in their gameplay, the game, even for an average player, has become synonymous with learning, progress, and improvement.
In an encouraging sign for specialized product, Sony/3000 Pictures/Hello Sunshine’s Where the Crawdads Sing has crossed the $100M benchmark globally. Getting there on Tuesday, the feature adaptation of the Delia Owens novel sits at $78.8M domestic and $21.5M from the international box office. Crawdads initially released domestically in mid-July with $17M; a good win for a $24M production before P&A, and ahead of other female-skewing novels on screen pre-pandemic. It also charmed audiences at 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, despite a critical score of 34%. The Daisy Edgar-Jones led movie is directed by Olivia Newman (First Match) from a screenplay by Lucy...
All Destiny 2 Season of Plunder challenges: Season 18
With the launch of a new Destiny 2 season, Season of Plunder, comes a new season pass full of rewards to unlock. Like any other season, the best way to level up your season pass quickly is by completing bounties and the seasonal challenges. A new collection of 10 seasonal...
MTG Dominaria United Voltron commander Danitha, Benalia’s Hope cheats cards into play
Few strategies bring the Magic: The Gathering community more joy than those centered around Aura and Equipment cards, more commonly known as Voltron strategies. From Commander to Standard, Voltron strategies center around buffing one threat and winning the game through combat damage. The archetype is able to present threats that can’t be matched in combat but crumble in the face of removal-heavy decks.
VALORANT player deals no damage with point-blank Raze ultimate
A VALORANT player channeled their inner “Roza” ultimate today after failing to secure a kill at point-blank range. A Reddit user uploaded a highlight where they secured a few kills on Haven, which granted them their Showstopper ultimate ability while playing Raze. But VALORANT had different plans when they tried to use it.
