ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Riot drops TFT Worlds dates and big changes to the championship

Riot Games is buffing the Teamfight Tactics World Championship for the Dragonlands set, increasing the prize pool, changing the elimination format, and adding an Eastern Last Chance qualifier. The Dragonlands World Championship is the fifth TFT Worlds, showcasing Set Seven and 7.5. Improvements have been made to the major championship...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerard Piqu
dotesports.com

How to watch VALORANT Champions 2022

VALORANT Champions will test teams’ competitive strength in the culmination of 2022’s VCT circuit, and the action begins when 16 teams fight for eight spots in the playoff bracket. There are plenty of things to look forward to for esports viewers and VALORANT players alike, with a new Champions 2022 bundle, an event pass, and broadcast drops.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How TFT Set 7.5 Treasure Dragon works in the Dragonlands Uncharted Realms

The Armory mechanic returned to Teamfight Tactics in Set Seven via the Treasure Dragon, providing a variety of resources for players, which was expanded upon in Set 7.5 with two additional Treasure Dragon options. Each TFT set has a unique mechanic or number of mechanics that make it different. Set...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Koi#Lec#Rogue#Top League#Fc Barcelona#Video Game#Erl#European#Karmine Corp#Giants#Case Esports#Superliga#Team Heretics
dotesports.com

Legends of Runeterra confirms Jax as the next champion in Awakening

Riot Games dropped a major teaser for Legends of Runeterra today, showcasing token weapons that are Equipment and dual-region followers that will provide support for Jax. Scheduled to release on Aug. 31, the Awakening expansion will contain a new card type through Equipment. Dual-region cards outside of Bandle City are also getting added, revealed today during the LoR spoilers. Ten cards in total were previewed today, eight of which were created Equipment in the Runterra region and two that were multi-region followers whose flavor text confirms that Jax is the next LoR champion.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to solo carry in League of Legends

League of Legends is a team-oriented MOBA game that encourages and handsomely rewards teamwork, team-wide communication, and strategic plays. Since teamwork lies at the very foundations of the game, solo carrying a match is, in the eyes of many, a thankless and challenging task that is barely worth the sweat and tears. On top of that, solo carrying is an exhausting grind demanding undivided attention, full-scale game understanding, and quick decision-making. Even though stepping up your game and solo carrying is no cakewalk, the solo carries should remain mindful of griefing teammates and their trolling attempts to ruin the game entirely.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Legends of Runeterra drops Mysterious Portal, teasing Norra as next champion

The mysterious yordle Norra was potentially teased today as the next LoR champion. Teasing the next Legends of Runeterra champion in the upcoming Awakening expansion, Riot Games added another Boon to Bandle City that possibly synergizes with Norra as the next champion. Norra is a Bandle City mage that’s a...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

All neutral item changes in Dota 2 Patch 7.32

Dota 2’s Patch 7.32 is finally out nearly six months after the release of Primal Beast. With every major patch comes major changes and this update is no exception. With a plethora of hero changes, some reworks, and changes to the creep and XP mechanic, Patch 7.32 is already shaping up to be a meta-changer. Only time will tell which heroes and items will power-creep and dominate this patch.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Video Games
dotesports.com

Here are all the battle pass rewards for VALORANT Episode 5, Act 2

VALORANT Episode Five, Act Two is finally here. In addition to balance changes and shop updates, a new battle pass will offer dozens of rewards in the form of free and paid versions (for 1,000 VALORANT Points). Players will be able to complete daily and weekly quests to level up and earn tons of skins.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Legends of Runeterra adjusts ranked play for upcoming Awakening expansion

Riot Games is planning to make climbing the ranked ladder easier in Legends of Runeterra starting with the release of the Awakening expansion. Climbing the ranked ladder in card games is frustrating for many non-competitive players. RNG and random matchups can turn a 100 LP gain into a 100 LP loss with a handful of bad matchups. Starting on Aug. 31 with the release of Awakening, big changes are coming to the ranked LoR ladder for players who want to climb between Iron and Gold.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to get better at warding in League of Legends

Released in 2009, League of Legends is, alongside Dota 2, the most popular MOBA game that has, over the years, evolved from a simple and fun game commonly played with friends into a highly competitive game with an outstandingly talented community and pro players. Since League’s casual and pro players are repeatedly looking to improve and fix even the smallest mistakes in their gameplay, the game, even for an average player, has become synonymous with learning, progress, and improvement.
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

‘Where The Crawdads Sing’ Whistles Past $100M Global

In an encouraging sign for specialized product, Sony/3000 Pictures/Hello Sunshine’s Where the Crawdads Sing has crossed the $100M benchmark globally. Getting there on Tuesday, the feature adaptation of the Delia Owens novel sits at $78.8M domestic and $21.5M from the international box office. Crawdads initially released domestically in mid-July with $17M; a good win for a $24M production before P&A, and ahead of other female-skewing novels on screen pre-pandemic. It also charmed audiences at 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, despite a critical score of 34%. The Daisy Edgar-Jones led movie is directed by Olivia Newman (First Match) from a screenplay by Lucy...
MOVIES
dotesports.com

All Destiny 2 Season of Plunder challenges: Season 18

With the launch of a new Destiny 2 season, Season of Plunder, comes a new season pass full of rewards to unlock. Like any other season, the best way to level up your season pass quickly is by completing bounties and the seasonal challenges. A new collection of 10 seasonal...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

MTG Dominaria United Voltron commander Danitha, Benalia’s Hope cheats cards into play

Few strategies bring the Magic: The Gathering community more joy than those centered around Aura and Equipment cards, more commonly known as Voltron strategies. From Commander to Standard, Voltron strategies center around buffing one threat and winning the game through combat damage. The archetype is able to present threats that can’t be matched in combat but crumble in the face of removal-heavy decks.
HOBBIES
dotesports.com

VALORANT player deals no damage with point-blank Raze ultimate

A VALORANT player channeled their inner “Roza” ultimate today after failing to secure a kill at point-blank range. A Reddit user uploaded a highlight where they secured a few kills on Haven, which granted them their Showstopper ultimate ability while playing Raze. But VALORANT had different plans when they tried to use it.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy