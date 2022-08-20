Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
Meet the Black business owners making an impact in the DFW area: Afro Soca Marketplace Event RoundupJalyn SmootDallas, TX
A Southlake school named for the grandson of a slave just banned a book written by the man it was named after.Ash JurbergSouthlake, TX
Governor Abbott Issued Disaster Declaration in Dallas - No Mention of Climate ChangeTom HandyDallas, TX
Embattled Dallas Attorney is SentencedKeira LaneDallas, TX
Golf.com
‘Home of championships’: PGA of America unveils new state-of-the-art headquarters in Texas
FRISCO, Texas — Monday’s grand opening for the new multi-million four-story PGA of America National Headquarters featured plenty of jokes about the rare summer rainstorm which dumped six inches on the two public golf courses, but CEO Seth Waugh said the real downpour would be the number of golf championships coming to North Texas.
This Builder’s Own Custom Home Reminds Us That Cedar Hill Is Stunning
While developers look further and further north in Collin and Denton counties to build new homes, this week’s High Caliber Home of the Week, sponsored by Lisa Peters of Caliber Home Loans, is a great reminder of what opportunity lies just south of Dallas. Enter this gorgeous, brand-new builder’s own custom home located in scenic Cedar Hill, listed by Rob Elmore of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate.
starlocalmedia.com
The Colony volleyball goes 4-2 for 11th place at Allen Texas Open, loses five-set thriller to Frisco Independence
One week after The Colony won the Crowley Eagle Volleyball Tournament, the Lady Cougars played with the same kind of intensity at the two-day Allen Texas Open. The Colony started strong and went on to finish with a 4-2 record to earn 11th place and improve to 11-3 on the season. The Lady Cougars came into the event ranked 29th.
starlocalmedia.com
‘The team behind the team:’ Celina Quarterback Club in full swing almost 70 years on
The view through the windows made it feel like every part of Celina was shrouded in darkness except for the crystal clarity of the high school football field under the bright stadium lights. A kind of sacred silence accompanied the image, as if the field itself was waiting for stories...
starlocalmedia.com
Area football teams begin 2022 season this week
The 2022 high school football season kicks off this week. All of the hard work that Coppell, Lake Dallas, Little Elm and The Colony have put forth this summer and during fall practice will be put to the test in their respective week-one contests.
starlocalmedia.com
Merriman Anderson Architects showcase new Coppell-based McLaren campus
When the globally renowned British automotive brand McLaren made the decision to move North American operations for its elite sports car division from New York to Texas, they turned to Dallas-based Merriman Anderson Architects (MAA) to conceptualize and design the 31,000 square-foot campus in Coppell. MAA masterminded the architecture and interiors for the showroom, training center, workshop, executive suite and administrative offices. It’s a marvel of a design for a building that represents an illustrious high-technology brand.
Dallas North Tollway Will Get Wider
Drivers who use the Dallas North Tollway (DNT) will soon see temporary barriers and work zones between the Sam Rayburn Tollway and US 380 in Frisco. On August 17, the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) held a public informational session to inform local businesses and public officials about the upcoming construction.
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell boys sweep individual, team titles at Waxahachie Woodhouse
The Coppell boys cross country team is on a mission this season. The Cowboys are in search of their third team appearance in the Class 6A state cross country meet over the last four years. Saturday marked a great first step for the Cowboys towards achieving that goal.
More Than 3,500 Homes Planned For Fields ‘City Within a City’ Development in Frisco
Everything’s bigger in Frisco by the looks of a 2,500-acre “developer’s dream” site off Legacy Drive that will include homes, apartments, lakes, parks, offices, and hotels. The $10 billion Fields project was announced about a year ago and developers signed Taylor Morrison Homes as its first...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Long-Planned DFW ‘Super Highway' Trail Finally Gets a Name
A new sprawling pedestrian and cycling trail that will span Dallas to Fort Worth now has a name. Welcome, DFW Discovery Trail. Completion of the 66-mile trail, which will link Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving and Grand Prairie, is expected in early 2024. This spring, the North Central Texas Council...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Drone Footage Shows Submerged, Flooded Cars as Drivers Rescued From I-30 Near Downtown Dallas
An incredible drone video shot early Monday morning shows multiple water rescues along Interstate 30 near downtown Dallas. The video shows firefighters wading into neck-high water and using ropes to pull several drivers from submerged vehicles, trapped on the highway in fast-rising floodwater. More than a dozen vehicles are seen...
papercitymag.com
A Massive BBQ Festival Heads to Dallas, and a Favorite Shuttered Taco Shop Returns This Fall
It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
How much rain did North Texas see from Sunday to Tuesday morning?
Rain sure was present in North Texas after being absent for quite some time from Sunday afternoon to Tuesday and it caused flooding region-wide.
More than a foot of rain in Dallas area, major flooding ongoing
A train of rain has been drenching North Texas since Sunday night, resulting in more than 12" of rain in 12 hours on the east side of Dallas.
Ready to Rec: Finally a Cute, Newer Build in Dallas For Less Than $300K
A house in Dallas built after 2000 for under $300,000. Let me rephrase, a three-bedroom, two-bathroom, newer construction house in Dallas for $280,000. Yeah. It’s happening people. It’s right here. Out near Interstate 35 and Red Bird. It’s close to Downtown Dallas, the University of North Texas Dallas Campus and the recently remodeled Singing Hills Rec Center.
Dallas Observer
Eggs Up Grill is Expanding to North Texas with a 30-Unit Deal
Eggs Up Grill, a popular breakfast concept that started in South Carolina, has announced its largest development agreement with Alliance Food Group. Owners Ron Donaldson and Ron Donaldson Jr. will open 30 new locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The franchise has been around for 25 years and has 57...
fox4news.com
Drivers stranded on flooded streets in Downtown Dallas
The streets of Downtown Dallas were littered with paper and debris early Monday morning. It turns out, that was from flooding overnight.
checkoutdfw.com
3 new restaurants in Flower Mound you should try
A variety of new businesses have opened up in the past month that you may want to try. Here's a look at what to know:. The original owners of The Table now opened Chandler's, which features new American cuisine with global influences. They have an impressive drink menu and a menu with favorites like steak frittes and cajun pasta.
texasstandard.org
Denton County landlord charged high fees for run-down properties, investigation shows
In March, Jennifer O’Neal McLaughlin and her husband moved into a four-bedroom, red brick home in Flower Mound, a Denton County suburb. They planned to buy the house with financing from its previous owner – property management company Kamy Investments, which asked for big up-front fees from the McLaughlins, in part because of problems with their credit. But they had the cash to do it, since they’d just sold their family farm.
