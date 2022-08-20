ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

bitcoinist.com

Three Arrows Liquidators Granted Singapore Court Clearance To Investigate Crypto Fund

The liquidators of Three Arrows Capital were granted an important court ruling in Singapore, which is expected to offer them with a broader perspective into the bankrupt crypto hedge fund’s residual assets, persons with knowledge of the situation disclosed on Wednesday. Bloomberg reports, citing persons with knowledge of the...
ECONOMY
bitcoinist.com

How Samsung Could Enter Crypto Industry With Trading Platform

In South Korea, major financial service and investment firms are preparing to jump into the crypto industry. A report from a local news outlet claims regulations in the country could be about to change following the election of Yun Seok-Yeol as President. Seok-Yeol is a conservative from South Korea’s People...
WORLD
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes, Solana, and Dogecoin Tackle the Climate Crisis

Cryptocurrency and environmentalism aren’t two words that we often see hand in hand. Cryptocurrency has gained a bad name for itself regarding its carbon footprint, and as a result, many people avoid the currencies due to their large emissions output. However, some coins have taken this on board, changing...
ENVIRONMENT
bitcoinist.com

Crypto News Today – Can Immunicorn Overtake Ethereum?

The basic premise for making a profit in cryptocurrencies is to buy cheap and sell high. There is no certain pattern for this approach other than to purchase reliable projects during their presale. The presale pricing for every project is the lowest possible entrance point, and you have the potential to benefit beyond anybody who did not participate in the presale.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

How Anonymous Is Crypto? The Answer Might Surprise You: Bitcoin and PrivaCrip

For a long time now, it has been widely accepted that crypto transactions, especially the ones made on the Bitcoin network, are 100% anonymous. While this is indeed a valid claim, some pitfalls come with it, and they are more substantial than you think. To exemplify what I mean, I would like to refer to a research study by Qatar University.
MARKETS
Singapore
bitcoinist.com

Here’s How Many Wallets Is Needed For Bitcoin To Be An Inflation Hedge

One of bitcoin’s main selling points has been the fact that its return has often put it ahead of the inflation rate. Due to this, it has gained notoriety as the “digital gold” as a good portion of the community put forward that the digital asset is a better inflation hedge than any asset. However, not every single proponent of bitcoin believes that bitcoin is an inflation hedge, at least not yet. One of those is the CEO of Skybridge Capital, Anthony Scaramuccci. Here’s what he thinks.
BUSINESS
bitcoinist.com

Proof-of-Stake-powered Cryptocurrency COSMOS Launches on 1xBit

Press Release: COSMOS is taking crypto betting into the future: convenient, scalable, and lucrative. 22nd August 2022, Limassol, Cyprus — COSMOS has become the latest cryptocurrency to join the 1xBit family, bringing convenience in crypto betting one step further. With speedy transactions, easy-to-use software, and inter-blockchain communication, COSMOS is about to revolutionize the already groundbreaking betting on 1xBit, and lead crypto gambling into the future.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

What is the future of Carlossy Caterpillar and Chainlink in this Crypto Winter?

Cryptocurrencies have transformed finance since 2009 due to their quick, safe, and permissionless transactions. This article outlines how Carlossy Caterpillar differs from Chainlink (LINK) and is building its community. It will also review the two tokens and their applications. Chainlink provides a decentralized oracle platform for smart contracts on any...
ECONOMY
bitcoinist.com

DO NOT Buy Cryptocurrency Insurance for Your Business without Reading This First!

Cryptocurrency is difficult to insure so it’s expensive for businesses to get insurance. Technology exists that can dramatically reduce some of the controllable risks of holding cryptocurrency. Real-time cryptocurrency theft protection technology can prevent unauthorised transactions by integrating with business systems to add a crucial measure before broadcast to...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

BCG Report: Bitget Surpasses FTX in Derivatives Trading Volume and Ranks Third Globally

As the overall crypto market continued to face volatility and negative tailwinds, many crypto operators suffered, while many of its users also had to bear the brunt of the situation, facing issues such as withdrawal freeze. Benefiting from a solid foundation and a dedicated leadership team, Bitget, the leading global derivatives exchange, has continued to record tremendous growth and generate strong and recurring cash flow despite uncertain market conditions.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
bitcoinist.com

NFT Exchange SudoRare Rug Pull $800,000 Hours After Launch, Goes Offline

On Tuesday, NFT exchange SudoRare defrauded users of around $820,000 in different crypto currencies. Prior to pulling the rug and shutting down its website and its associated social media profiles, SudoRare had only been operational for six hours. SudoRare Stole $820,000. Before erasing the project’s online presence on Tuesday, the...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Feels The Pinch And Will Cut Costs, CEO Says

As crypto exchange Coinbase faces industry obstacles and economic pressures, the company is examining its operations in greater detail. On Wednesday, Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, stated in an interview with CNBC’s Kate Rooney that the cryptocurrency exchange is now considering slashing costs. Coinbase’s shares has shed more than...
MARKETS

