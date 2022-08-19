ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence man, 23, charged in fatal shooting on Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 23-year-old Independence man was charged in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man in Independence on Sunday. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Jayvon D. Rabb was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Deionate Hair. Independence police...
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime
Public Safety
KAKE TV

Stolen dog in Kansas found after near week-long search

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) -- A dog who was kidnapped during a theft in Johnson County earlier this week has been finally found and reunited with its owner. It’s a sight many in the Kansas City metro are excited to see, Liz Robison and her 10-year-old blue Boston Terrier, “Maybel”, back together again.
Hutch Post

Kansas woman wanted in Newton jailed in NE Kansas

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement in Atchison arrested a woman on a warrant from Newton Monday. On Monday, police arrested 32-year-old Julian D. Geiger, on a Newton Kansas Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Geiger is being held without bond, according...
