Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Chiefs And AFC Preseason Winners and LosersChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historic Weston Burley House No. 1 is a reminder of the once thriving market of tobacco in that Missouri cityCJ CoombsWeston, MO
The historical Charles A. Braley House is named after its original ownerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Emergence of Justin WatsonChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Jennifer Anne Hall: Former respiratory therapist to face trial for death of patientLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
Related
Man facing charges connected to Independence double homicide
Jayvon D. Rabb, 23, is facing charges in connection to a double homicide this week in Independence, Missouri.
KMBC.com
Independence man, 23, charged in fatal shooting on Sunday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 23-year-old Independence man was charged in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man in Independence on Sunday. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Jayvon D. Rabb was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Deionate Hair. Independence police...
KMBC.com
Funeral held after 14-year-old boy dies in Kansas City convenience store shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A funeral was held for a 14-year-old boy Tuesday after he died in a shooting at an east Kansas City convenience store last week. Kansas City Police investigators have identified the victim as Kevaun Hughes. The fatal shooting occurred just after midnight on Mon., Aug....
One dead in late Monday night shooting in Kansas City
A man died after being found shot in a house near 50th Street and Olive Street in Kansas City late Monday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman found dead in rural Jackson County homicide
Authorities blocked off part of a property in rural Jackson County, Missouri, early Wednesday morning as part of a homicide investigation.
One person dies in police shooting near Blue Springs Walmart
Blue Springs Police Department is investigating an police shooting Tuesday that happened near 7 Highway and N.W. Mock Avenue.
Raytown police searching for missing teen
Mia Williams was last seen last Wednesday afternoon in the area of 81st Terrace and Harris Avenue around 1 p.m.
Kansas City man says infant grandson’s alleged killer granted plea deal
A Kansas City, Missouri grandfather is devastated after he said the man who murdered his infant grandson may only spend a few years behind bars.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCTV 5
Blue Springs tenant ‘terrified’ by police shooting in their neighborhood
Activists in KCMO call for stop to violence, remember young shooting victims. Teresa Perry and other community leaders have their eyes on Hibbs Park in Kansas City to house a memorial to remember all the victims 14 and younger who have lost their lives to violent crime. Updated: 5 hours...
Man dies after shooting near homeless camp in Kansas City
One man is dead after a shooting near a homeless camp just after midnight on Tuesday near the area of St. John Avenue and Belmont Boulevard.
AMBER Alert, homicide suspect turns himself in to police
Kansas City police said Jordan Owsley, a homicide suspect who triggered an AMBER Alert when he fled with his kids, has turned himself in.
Kansas City, Kansas woman, dog die in Monday house fire
A 74-year-old woman rescued from a house fire Monday died from her injuries on Tuesday, the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lawrence police release video showing chase, arrest of suspect in homicides
Lawrence police released dash camera and body camera video showing the arrest of Rodney Marshall, a man wanted in two homicides in August.
'Who sent you': Man questioned victim before shooting them, court documents say
A man accused of shooting and killing another man in Independence over the weekend questioned the victim before shooting, court documents revealed.
KAKE TV
Stolen dog in Kansas found after near week-long search
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) -- A dog who was kidnapped during a theft in Johnson County earlier this week has been finally found and reunited with its owner. It’s a sight many in the Kansas City metro are excited to see, Liz Robison and her 10-year-old blue Boston Terrier, “Maybel”, back together again.
Update: Girls taken from KC homicide scene found
The AMBER Alert for two Kansas City girls was canceled after police found the girls and said they are safe. Police are still looking for the girls' The girls' father, Jordan Owsley.
KC police investigate homicide that triggered AMBER Alert
Kansas City police investigate the homicide of a male victim near East 89th Street and Troost Avenue late Saturday afternoon.
KCTV 5
Overland Park fatal police shooting criticized in Washington Post documentary
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The 2018 fatal shooting of Overland Park teenager John Albers is the focus on a new 20-minute documentary by the Washington Post. It includes a new 3D reconstruction of the shooting, which concludes the officer was on the side of the van and not directly behind the van when shots were fired.
Kansas City, Missouri, police search for missing, endangered woman
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered woman last seen on Sunday.
Kansas woman wanted in Newton jailed in NE Kansas
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement in Atchison arrested a woman on a warrant from Newton Monday. On Monday, police arrested 32-year-old Julian D. Geiger, on a Newton Kansas Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Geiger is being held without bond, according...
Comments / 1