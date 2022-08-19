The family of Kenall King, the missing 16-year-old from Santa Claus, has reported she has been found in Jacksonville, Florida. Kendall is expected to be returned to us within the next five days. While we want to rush to her side and fly her straight home, there are a bunch of legal hoops — Kendall is not facing any charges, the family stated — we have to jump through in order to get her home safe and sound. We have waited 33 days to know she is safe, we will eagerly work with the authorities to get her back home to southern Indiana as soon as possible.

SANTA CLAUS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO