Lenora Ruth Challender, 81, Jasper
Lenora Ruth Challender went home to be with her “Good, Good Father” from Deaconess Gateway, Evansville late afternoon Monday, August 22, 2022. Lenora was born on December 12, 1940, in Big Rapids, Michigan, to Roy Eften and Susan Taylor. She graduated from Big Rapids High School and earned...
Charles W. “Willie” Haas, 82, Jasper
Charles W. “Willie” Haas, 82, of Jasper, passed away at 8:53 pm on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. He was born in Jasper, Indiana on April 1, 1940, to Alois and Mary Ann (Jerger) Haas. He married Carol Thyen on...
Urban J. Dischinger Jr., 95, Jasper,
Urban J. Dischinger Jr., 95, of Jasper, passed away at 11:21 a.m. on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. Urban was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on July 23, 1927, to Urban J. Dischinger Sr. He married Frances A. Eckerle Hauser on February 14,...
Agnes G. Prechtel, 94, Birdseye
Agnes G. Prechtel, 94 (four days shy of her 95th birthday), of Birdseye, passed away surrounded by loved ones at 11:14 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, in Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand, Indiana. Agnes was born in Birdseye on August 24, 1927, to Fidelis and Emma (Blume)...
Jasper Strassenfest Half Pot winners announced
The Jasper Strassenfest Committee has announced that winners have come forward to claim the Half Pot Prize. After confirmation that the ticket was valid, John and Patty Schroeder met with committee members at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce to claim the $50,050 prize. A photo of the Schroeders was included on an announcement posted to the Jasper Strassenfest Facebook page.
Benefit being held in honor of Schoppie Schoppenhorst
A benefit is being held to assist the wife of Steve “Schoppie” Schoppenhorst this Sunday, August 28, at the Huntingburg Eagles. Dinners being offered for $12. They feature 1/2 barbecue chicken, baked beans, and slaw. Also, a silent auction will be held. Doors open at 9 a.m. for...
Linda L. Zehr, 68, Engelwood, Ohio
Linda L. Zehr, 68, of Engelwood, Ohio, formerly of Jasper, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Grandview Hospital and Medical Center in Dayton, Ohio. Linda was born on August 11, 1953, in New Albany, Indiana, to Leroy and Adlyn (Opel) Zehr. She retired from the Jasper Desk Company.
Jasper Lions Radio Auction set to take place in September
The annual Jasper Lions Radio Auction is set to take place from September 19 through 22 live on WITZ 104.7 FM and at the Dubois County Museum from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Most items can be viewed the week of the auction on the Jasper Lions Facebook page here. More...
Missing Santa Claus girl found in Florida
The family of Kenall King, the missing 16-year-old from Santa Claus, has reported she has been found in Jacksonville, Florida. Kendall is expected to be returned to us within the next five days. While we want to rush to her side and fly her straight home, there are a bunch of legal hoops — Kendall is not facing any charges, the family stated — we have to jump through in order to get her home safe and sound. We have waited 33 days to know she is safe, we will eagerly work with the authorities to get her back home to southern Indiana as soon as possible.
Disable American Veterans Auxiliary to recognize members at upcoming dinner
The Auxiliary of Disabled American Veterans Chapter #77 is sponsoring a membership dinner for its members and the Auxiliary at VFW Post 673 Jasper on Thursday, September 8, 2022, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Veterans with fifty years of membership will be recognized. The cost of the dinner is $10. Please...
Courthouse Square work update
A Courthouse Square Infrastructure and Revitalization project progress meeting held with representatives of Ragle Construction, Rundell Ernstberger Associates, Dubois County, and the City of Jasper attended was held today. Here is an update:. Ragle announced that delayed materials have arrived and work on the stormwater system continues. Concrete crews will...
Jason Wilber set to take the stage at the historic Astra Theatre on Friday, September 9.
Singer, guitar player, songwriter and recording artist, Jason Wilber, will be gracing the Jim and Pat Thyen Performance Stage when he gets into town on Friday, September 9. Folk music from the future, with themes at once timeless and timely, has been one description of Wilber’s work. The music will kick off at 7:30 p.m. EST with Kade Puckett warming up the stage, and Wilber will take to the stage at 8:30 p.m. EST.
Holiday World to building employee housing
Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari officials announced they were breaking ground on a $6.7 million employee housing project, Compass Commons. Compass Commons is located at 16485 North State Road 162 in Santa Claus, within walking distance to Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Human Resources. Compass Commons is located on the trail system of Santa Claus.
Patoka Lake to host annual Full Moon 5K, Sept. 10
Registration is open for Patoka Lake’s Full Moon 5K, which will be on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. The race is 3.1 miles and will be run on roadways, a well-maintained gravel path, and a paved bike trail lit by moonlight and tiki torches. All proceeds from this event will go to support Patoka’s educational ambassador, birds of prey. Early registration is $25, which includes a race T-shirt, and can be completed at fullmoon5K.itsyourrace.com.
Missing teen found in apartment complex in Jacksonville
Santa Claus Police Department Chief James Faulkenburg announced that Kendall King, a 16-year-old juvenile first reported missing from Santa Claus on July 21, 2022, has been located in Jacksonville, Florida. Sunday evening, investigating law enforcement officers developed information that King may be located at an apartment building in Jacksonville. The...
Jasper: Portion of West 13th Street closed
The Jasper Street Department will be closing West 13th Street between Emily Street and Altmeyer Road for storm sewer replacement beginning at approximately 8:00 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22. This closure will include the intersections of Kuebler Place and West 13th Street. Barring any unforeseen events, this portion of West 13th...
Pipe replacements to cause daily road closures on State Road 164 in September
Beginning on or around Monday, September 12, daily road closures are planned for State Road 164 near Celestine for pipe replacements. Closures will begin west of State Road 545 near Celestine and proceed east to State Road 145. The project will replace six individual pipes along the roadway. Sections of SR 164 that are closed will re-open as each pipe replacement project is complete. The entire project is expected to take a week to complete, depending on the weather.
Upcoming flu clinics provided by Dubois County Health Department/Guarde las fechas para las clinicas contra la gripe
Summer is coming to an end, which means flu season is quickly approaching. Although the flu vaccine is already available for those wanting to get an early start, flu vaccination clinics will not start until September to provide optimal protection for the entire flu season. The Dubois County Health Department...
