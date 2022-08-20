CCSD principal recommended for termination for making sexual and explicit comments

NORTH CHARLESTON — Police officers arrested three people over the weekend on breach of peace charges after a brawl broke out inside the Chuck E. Cheese off Rivers Avenue. North Charleston police officers were called to the scene around 6:30 p.m. Aug. 20 after reports of a "large fight," according to an incident report. Officers were told someone at the venue — part of a national chain known to host kids’ birthday parties — had a gun.

