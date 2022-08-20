ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

33-year-old Gray man arrested for statutory rape, deputies say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. TERREBONNE PARISH (BRPROUD) — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) has arrested a 33-year-old man for his alleged ties to an investigation into the statutory rape of a juvenile. According to TPSO, detectives were alerted of the case as it was being investigated by the Lafourche […]
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
WGNO

Bogalusa drive-by shooting claims life of bystander, police say

City leaders in Bogalusa have spoken out in response to a drive-by shooting that left killed what appeared to be an innocent bystander on Tuesday. According to the city's police department, the shooting happened at a home where several people were inside, including the victim, 50-year-old Veronique Allen.
BOGALUSA, LA
an17.com

Bystander dies following drive-by shooting; mayor calls for end to violence in Bogalusa

Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette praised the quick response of law enforcement and asked for the community to remain calm after an apparent drive-by shooting on Tuesday. According to a post from Bogalusa Police via Facebook, Veronique Allen, 50, was an innocent bystander and not an intended target when the shots were fired in the 1400 block of Main Street. BPD indicates Allen was pronounced dead when police arrived at the scene.
BOGALUSA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Slidell, LA
Slidell, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
theadvocate.com

Drive-by shooting in Bogalusa leaves one dead, Bogalusa police say

A Bogalusa woman was killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to Bogalusa police. Officers were dispatched to a home on the 1400 block of Main Street where several residents were inside, police said. Veronique Allen, 50, was struck by gunfire in the front room of the home and was dead when police arrived.
BOGALUSA, LA
WDSU

Bystander shot and killed in drive-by shooting in Bogalusa identified

BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette announced that there was a drive-by shooting that killed an innocent bystander on Tuesday morning. According to preliminary information, a woman, who was not an intended target, was killed when shots were fired in a drive-by shooting in the 1400 block of Main Street.
BOGALUSA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Police Witnessed Him Openly Carrying a Handgun

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Police Witnessed Him Openly Carrying a Handgun. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 23, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that defendant, Darius Williams, a/k/a “D-Nice,” of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 10, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Lance M. Africk to a prison term of eighty months (6 years, 8 months) for being a felon in possession of a firearm, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, 922(g)(1).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Metairie man re-convicted of triple murder

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man who was convicted of triple murder in 2018, but had to be tried again because the verdict was nonunanimous, was re-convicted by a Jefferson Parish jury on Friday. Corey Woods, 37, of Metairie, allegedly killed three family friends while riding in their car...
METAIRIE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Violent Crime#District#Slidell Police
an17.com

Suspect charged with attempted second degree murder, other charges in Hammond house fire

The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) has arrested a Baton Rouge man for allegedly setting fire to an ex-girlfriend’s home while her daughters were asleep inside. Danielle Johnson, 38, was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on two counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and one count each of Aggravated Arson, Aggravated Animal Cruelty, Violation of a Protection Order and Criminal Trespass.
HAMMOND, LA
WDSU

Thibodaux man accused of shooting a man on Sunday

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — A Thibodaux man has been arrested for being accused of shooting someone in the leg on Sunday afternoon. Blake Chiasson Jr., 20, is accused of shooting a 40-year-old man in the leg after an argument turned violent. According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies...
THIBODAUX, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWL

Jefferson Parish teacher's aide accused of raping 12-year-old

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A Jefferson Parish teacher's aide has been arrested for first-degree rape following accusations of her having a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old student. Officials said someone overheard the student talking about one of the encounters and told the student's parents. The student admitted to the...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Parish jail report for Aug. 19-21, 2022

The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, from Aug. 19, 2022, through Aug. 21, 2022:. Tammy DeWhirst, contempt of court, failure to appear-misdemeanor. John Magee, off-road vehicles prohibited on highway, resisting by flight-aggravated flight, driver’s license-not on person, ran stop sign, insurance-none, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, no permit/registration/eye goggles-motorcycle, failure to use turn signal, speed unsafe for road conditions, improper lane usage, contempt of court (three counts)
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
WDSU

NOPD searching for suspect who shot a woman in the head in the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a suspect who is being accused of shooting a woman in the head in the French Quarter on Sunday evening. According to police, an unknown suspect was walking with the victim when the suspect allegedly shot the victim in the head before fleeing the scene at the intersection of North Rampart and Bienville streets.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy