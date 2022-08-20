Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette praised the quick response of law enforcement and asked for the community to remain calm after an apparent drive-by shooting on Tuesday. According to a post from Bogalusa Police via Facebook, Veronique Allen, 50, was an innocent bystander and not an intended target when the shots were fired in the 1400 block of Main Street. BPD indicates Allen was pronounced dead when police arrived at the scene.

BOGALUSA, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO