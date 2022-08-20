Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a returnTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Brad Pitt managed to hush up a scandal that seriously damaged his reputationDaily Car NewsNew Orleans, LA
Saints trim their roster to 80 playersTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute to host two weeks of fun-filled fundraising eventsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
Related
33-year-old Gray man arrested for statutory rape, deputies say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. TERREBONNE PARISH (BRPROUD) — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) has arrested a 33-year-old man for his alleged ties to an investigation into the statutory rape of a juvenile. According to TPSO, detectives were alerted of the case as it was being investigated by the Lafourche […]
Bogalusa drive-by shooting claims life of bystander, police say
City leaders in Bogalusa have spoken out in response to a drive-by shooting that left killed what appeared to be an innocent bystander on Tuesday. According to the city's police department, the shooting happened at a home where several people were inside, including the victim, 50-year-old Veronique Allen.
an17.com
Bystander dies following drive-by shooting; mayor calls for end to violence in Bogalusa
Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette praised the quick response of law enforcement and asked for the community to remain calm after an apparent drive-by shooting on Tuesday. According to a post from Bogalusa Police via Facebook, Veronique Allen, 50, was an innocent bystander and not an intended target when the shots were fired in the 1400 block of Main Street. BPD indicates Allen was pronounced dead when police arrived at the scene.
NOLA.com
In Metairie triple murder retrial, defendant, again, found guilty of executing friends
A Metairie defendant whose 2018 triple-murder conviction was overturned due to an unconstitutional split-jury verdict returned to court, last week, where a Jefferson Parish jury unanimously found him guilty following a new trial. Jurors deliberated for about 90 minutes Friday before voting 12-0 to convict Corey Woods, 37, of three...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
Drive-by shooting in Bogalusa leaves one dead, Bogalusa police say
A Bogalusa woman was killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to Bogalusa police. Officers were dispatched to a home on the 1400 block of Main Street where several residents were inside, police said. Veronique Allen, 50, was struck by gunfire in the front room of the home and was dead when police arrived.
WDSU
Bystander shot and killed in drive-by shooting in Bogalusa identified
BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette announced that there was a drive-by shooting that killed an innocent bystander on Tuesday morning. According to preliminary information, a woman, who was not an intended target, was killed when shots were fired in a drive-by shooting in the 1400 block of Main Street.
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Police Witnessed Him Openly Carrying a Handgun
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Police Witnessed Him Openly Carrying a Handgun. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 23, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that defendant, Darius Williams, a/k/a “D-Nice,” of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 10, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Lance M. Africk to a prison term of eighty months (6 years, 8 months) for being a felon in possession of a firearm, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, 922(g)(1).
Metairie man re-convicted of triple murder
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man who was convicted of triple murder in 2018, but had to be tried again because the verdict was nonunanimous, was re-convicted by a Jefferson Parish jury on Friday. Corey Woods, 37, of Metairie, allegedly killed three family friends while riding in their car...
IN THIS ARTICLE
an17.com
Suspect charged with attempted second degree murder, other charges in Hammond house fire
The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) has arrested a Baton Rouge man for allegedly setting fire to an ex-girlfriend’s home while her daughters were asleep inside. Danielle Johnson, 38, was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on two counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and one count each of Aggravated Arson, Aggravated Animal Cruelty, Violation of a Protection Order and Criminal Trespass.
WDSU
Tangipahoa deputies searching for man accused of stealing almost a $1,000 worth of purses
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in identifying a man who is being accused of stealing Michael Kors purses from a local store in Natalbany. According to deputies, the suspect stole three purses, valued at $300 a piece, from the Best Stop on Whiskey Lane on Aug. 16.
WDSU
Thibodaux man accused of shooting a man on Sunday
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — A Thibodaux man has been arrested for being accused of shooting someone in the leg on Sunday afternoon. Blake Chiasson Jr., 20, is accused of shooting a 40-year-old man in the leg after an argument turned violent. According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies...
Two caught on camera allegedly robbing and damaging store in 9th Ward
In surveillance video provided by the NOPD, at about 11:30 p.m. two unidentified subjects went into the store and one of them began talking to the clerk behind the counter before causing damage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDSU
Stella Worley Middle School teacher aide facing first-degree rape involving a minor charge
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reported that a teacher's aide at Stella Worley Middle School was arrested for an incident involving a minor. Sophia Canales, 22, is accused of raping a minor. She faces a charge of first-degree rape. Chief of Staff of Jefferson Parish Schools,...
Jefferson Parish teacher's aide accused of raping 12-year-old
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A Jefferson Parish teacher's aide has been arrested for first-degree rape following accusations of her having a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old student. Officials said someone overheard the student talking about one of the encounters and told the student's parents. The student admitted to the...
bogalusadailynews.com
Parish jail report for Aug. 19-21, 2022
The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, from Aug. 19, 2022, through Aug. 21, 2022:. Tammy DeWhirst, contempt of court, failure to appear-misdemeanor. John Magee, off-road vehicles prohibited on highway, resisting by flight-aggravated flight, driver’s license-not on person, ran stop sign, insurance-none, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, no permit/registration/eye goggles-motorcycle, failure to use turn signal, speed unsafe for road conditions, improper lane usage, contempt of court (three counts)
NOLA.com
Additional officers assigned to Salmen High after incident where teen brought gun to school
Slidell police will have additional officers stationed at Salmen High School this week following an incident Thursday where a 15-year-old student brandished a loaded gun on campus. Three officers per day will be assigned to Salmen as a precautionary safety measure, according to police spokesperson Daniel Seuzeneau, up from one...
WDSU
NOPD searching for suspect who shot a woman in the head in the French Quarter
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a suspect who is being accused of shooting a woman in the head in the French Quarter on Sunday evening. According to police, an unknown suspect was walking with the victim when the suspect allegedly shot the victim in the head before fleeing the scene at the intersection of North Rampart and Bienville streets.
fox40jackson.com
Baton Rouge man sets fire to ex-girlfriend’s home in Hammond, officials say
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested a Baton Rouge man for allegedly setting fire to an ex-girlfriend’s home while her daughters were asleep inside. Danielle Johnson, 38, of Baton Rouge, was booked on two counts of attempted second-degree murder, one...
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a woman who was reported missing after she never showed up for work last week. Jamie Lugo Fleetwood, 46, was reported missing on Aug. 18, after she failed to report to work. Fleetwood...
NOLA.com
Gretna woman arrested after using gasoline while grilling, igniting neighbor's home, police say
Authorities suspect a Gretna woman who used gasoline to light a barbeque grill accidentally set her neighbor's house ablaze Saturday evening when the fuel can ignited, according to an arrest report. No one was injured in the fire at a home in the 3000 block of Hero Drive, said Chief...
Comments / 2