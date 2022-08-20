ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Can Shop At The Sam's Club Without Being A Member

Sam's Club and Costco are retailers that sell bulk items. These warehouses have membership programs; thus, you pay to shop at these stores. People often wonder if paying for the membership offsets the savings of buying in bulk. But this does not have to factor into your decision because you do not need a membership to shop at Sam's Club. (source)
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a clearance sale on Ring security systems

Ring offers more than just Ring doorbell deals, as the Amazon-owned brand also offers products like the Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit. The bundle will grant you peace of mind that your home is always protected, and while you can’t put a price on that, you can enjoy savings along the way. Best Buy has slashed the price of the eight-piece Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit by $60, taking it down to $240 from its sticker price of $300, while the 14-piece Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit is cheaper by $80, lowering its price to $300 from $380 originally. You need to finalize your purchase now if you want to avail either offer, as it’s unclear how long these deals will last.
Fox News

Cali-Baja fish tacos: Try the delicious recipe

Summer means sun, sand and a slower pace of life. It may also mean these delicious fish tacos are on deck. "Whenever I bite into these fish tacos, I'm transported to the surf and the sand of California and its neighbor to the south, Baja California, Mexico," said Pati Jinich, chef, cookbook author and television host.
AOL Corp

Amazon shoppers swear this mop is 'way better than the Swiffer' — and it's 60% off 'til midnight

Mopping your floors is never going to be as fun as...pretty much anything else you can be doing with your time. But, when you have to mop, you want to at least make sure you do it well — and using a subpar mop just won't do the trick. Got a mop that's pretty meh? Just a heads up: Amazon has slashed the price of its super-popular Turbo Microfiber Mop for today only. You'll save $30 off this powerhouse wet-dry mop with the on-page coupon, and you'll get cleaner floors in the process.
Mashed

How American Kitchens Looked The Year You Were Born

Kitchens are the epicenter of the home, a place for families to break bread, do homework, and experiment with the 30-minute dinner possibilities of combining a can of spaghetti sauce with a bag of frozen vegetables. Kitchen decor is constantly evolving, embracing new stylistic elements and gadgets to make spaces that are both functional and beautiful. While many people transform their kitchens into understated and chic oases, others derive inspiration from pop culture like "The Simpsons" or use the space to fully flex their creative muscles.
BGR.com

Get around town faster on an electric rideable from Best Buy

This is a sponsored article and all content and opinions expressed within are of the author. The quickest way from point A to point B is a straight line. When you need to transport yourself from one place to another, a straight line isn’t always possible. That’s what makes having a vehicle of some sort such a privilege. But if a new car is out of your budget at this point in time, an electric rideable could be the answer. There is a huge array of Best Buy electric rideable devices that can get you from one place to another.
SPY

This Time-Saving Attachment Turns Your Power Washer Into a Mini Zamboni for Just $37

It may be sunny and hot out right now, but fall is coming sooner than you expect, which means fall cleanup time. Whether it’s your deck, your patio, or your sidewalks and driveway, you’ll be out there giving them a good washing before the flakes fall. The best way to get those outdoor surfaces clean is, of course, a pressure washer. Even then, however, that narrow stream of water makes it a tedious job, and one where it’s easy to miss spots. A pressure washer surface cleaner attachment allows you to cut wide, clean swaths across your deck, driveway or pathways, and...
yankodesign.com

This tiny modular tabletop griller lets you cook in 7 different ways, making outdoor cooking fun again

Many people have fun fantasies of eating outdoors, whether it’s at a campsite or just in your backyard. Most, however, only imagine the actual act of eating and socializing, but not what happens before and after that. Unless you’re a blue-blooded fan of grilles and barbecues, you probably aren’t too fond of the preparation and the actual cooking parts of the experience. And no one probably looks forward to the cleanup afterward. Cooking and cleaning are, of course, inevitable even when indoors, so the trick is to actually make those activities easier, usually by having good tools for the job. You might have smart ovens or multi-purpose cookware indoors, but this modular charcoal griller has you covered outdoors, including when it’s time to finally clean up the mess.
Lootpress

Fried bologna fills bill for discriminating shopper

We received an interesting e-mail recently from a reader who claims to be something of an epicurean when it comes to preparing food on a narrow budget. The missive from a fellow by the name of Mason reads in part:. I have enjoyed reading your columns on food, and I...
