Why do 90% of smokers not get lung cancer? Finally, scientists gave an answer
90% of lifelong smokers do not get lung cancer /Pawel Czerwinski. In the United States, approximately 90% of lung cancer deaths are responsible by tobacco products, with cigarette smoking being the number one leading cause of lung cancer.
No antibiotics worked, so this woman turned to a natural enemy of bacteria to save her husband's life
With her husband near death from an antibiotic-resistant superbug, a scientist found a cure no one had used in the US -- intravenous injections of viruses called phages -- and convinced the medical system to save his life.
Almost half of cancer deaths globally are attributable to preventable risk factors, new study suggests
Globally, nearly half of deaths due to cancer can be attributable to preventable risk factors, including the three leading risks of: smoking, drinking too much alcohol or having a high body mass index, a new paper suggests.
I’m a sleep expert – exact number of hours you need depends on age and getting it wrong can lead to cancer and dementia
A SLEEP expert has shared the exact number of hours of shut eye you need to get each night - and what may happen if you get it wrong. A recent study revealed that age is a significant factor, and that not enough sleep can lead to cancer and dementia.
Medical News Today
Is Lewy body dementia fatal, and what is the average life expectancy?
Lewy body dementia (LBD) is a progressive condition. The average life expectancy after receiving a diagnosis appears to be 5–8 years. There is no cure for LBD, but treatment can manage the symptoms. According to the. National Institute on Aging (NIA) , how quickly the disease progresses will vary...
Warning Signs From Your Feet You Shouldn't Ignore
Many bodily sensations are normal and short-lived, but sometimes they can indicate a bigger problem. Here are signs to watch our for in your feet.
Ashton Kutcher lost his sight, ability to walk, and hearing for close to a year due to rare autoimmune disease
The actor shared the update about his health in a preview trailer obtained by Access Hollywood for "Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge."
First Symptoms of COVID: Early Signs of an Infection You Should Watch For
Multiple subvariants of the omicron strain are continuing to circulate across the country, with some studies indicating that they could potentially do a better job of evading existing vaccines and immunity. According to the latest update from the CDC, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is now the most...
scitechdaily.com
Death by Napping? The Frightening Link to High Blood Pressure and Increased Stroke Risk
American Heart Association study shows link between frequent naps and high blood pressure. Frequent or usual daytime napping in adults was associated with a 24% high risk of having a stroke and a 12% higher risk of developing high blood pressure compared to never napping. Experts say napping, though not...
The best hobbies for warding off dementia revealed: Major study finds reading books or playing an instrument slashes risk by 23%, yoga and dancing have a 17% protective effect and joining a club or volunteering cuts chance by 7%
It's finally been settled. The best way to protect yourself against dementia is to keep your brain stimulated, a major review suggests. People who regularly read books, played musical instruments or keep a personal diary have a 23 per cent lower risk of developing the condition. The analysis of dozens...
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Symptoms of B12 Deficiency?
Vitamin B12, also called cobalamin, is a nutrient you get from eating animal products. A similar nutrient is B9 or folate. It’s a naturally-occurring substance that helps your body create new DNA and red blood cells. If you’re not getting enough of this vitamin, you may experience vitamin B12 deficiency anemia. Here’s what you need to know.
6 Carbonated Drinks Doctors Say No One Should Be Buying Anymore Because They’re 'Damaging To Your Health'
This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 31, 2021. Most of us know that we should be drinking water in lieu of fruit juices and soda, but many don’t know the nuances, health-wise, between all the carbonated drinks on the market. “Sodas contain many...
A new study claims that two common viruses trigger Alzheimer's
A group of researchers has claimed that chickenpox and herpes viruses can team up to cause Alzheimer's. An experiment on model brains added more evidence to the hypothesis that the viruses responsible for chickenpox and herpes can team up to cause Alzheimer's disease, according to a report published in ScienceAlert on Tuesday.
Popular hot drink ‘lowers blood glucose levels in weeks – and could help prevent diabetes and silent killers’
A POPULAR hot drink could help prevent a package of serious diseases, science has found. Drinking more green tea made significant improvements to health - a finding which surprised US researchers. They believe the brew could offset risk factors that are linked to metabolic syndrome. Metabolic syndrome, according to the...
The Worst Breakfast Food That Is Putting You At Risk Of Heart Disease, According To Cardiologists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on June 16, 2022. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it’s unfortunately the one we neglect most. Whether you’re in a hurry in the morning and skip it altogether or opt for...
Good News Network
Starch in Green Bananas May Slash Risk of Some Cancers by Over 60%, Study Finds
A study has identified a starch in unripe bananas that can reduce the risk of some cancers by more than 60 percent—and scientists say it’s the first trial that points to a diet supplement that may be able to prevent hereditary cancer. The research involving people with high...
survivornet.com
Woman, 40, Was Told Her Rib Pain And Shortness of Breath Was Due to ‘Her Baby’s Feet’ And ‘Asthma During Pregnancy:’ But It Was Cancer, And She Needed an Emergency C-Section
After being told for weeks that her breathing issues were due to asthma while pregnant, Australian artist Jodee Mundy, 40, found out she had lung cancer. When she then found out it was advanced, she had to have an emergency c-section. Jodee’s cancer had spread to her liver, spine and...
Urgent warning as certain kitchen utensils could ‘quadruple your cancer risk’
PEOPLE who have an increased exposure to certain kitchen utensils could quadruple their risk of cancer, experts have warned. Researchers found that so-called 'forever chemicals' are lurking on pots, pans, spoons and other household items. The chemicals, the experts at the University of Southern California (USC) said, can increase your...
4 Anti-Inflammatory Foods You Should Eat For Sagging Skin On The Arms, According To A Dermatologist
This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 11, 2017. We tend to overlook the positive impact that food can have on our body. When the effects of aging begin to appear on our face, skin and body, we automatically lean toward beauty products—or a plastic surgeon, if your wallet allows that! But what if we told you that you can slow and even reverse aging symptoms, like sagging skin on the arms, just by eating nutrient-rich foods? Here are 4 of the best anti-inflammatory foods that you should eat for sagging skin, according to a dermatologist.
technologynetworks.com
How Hydrogen Peroxide Can Accelerate Nerve Repair
A new study has exploited the incredible regenerative capacity of the zebrafish to explore how hydrogen peroxide might be used to help repair wounds and damaged nerves. The research, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS), was led by researchers at the University of Miami, including senior author Sandra Rieger. Rieger’s model of choice is the zebrafish (Danio rerio), a species of striped fish just a few centimeters in length that possess the uncanny ability to regenerate parts of their nervous system after damage.
CNN
