Daily Mail

The best hobbies for warding off dementia revealed: Major study finds reading books or playing an instrument slashes risk by 23%, yoga and dancing have a 17% protective effect and joining a club or volunteering cuts chance by 7%

It's finally been settled. The best way to protect yourself against dementia is to keep your brain stimulated, a major review suggests. People who regularly read books, played musical instruments or keep a personal diary have a 23 per cent lower risk of developing the condition. The analysis of dozens...
What Are the Symptoms of B12 Deficiency?

Vitamin B12, also called cobalamin, is a nutrient you get from eating animal products. A similar nutrient is B9 or folate. It’s a naturally-occurring substance that helps your body create new DNA and red blood cells. If you’re not getting enough of this vitamin, you may experience vitamin B12 deficiency anemia. Here’s what you need to know.
Woman, 40, Was Told Her Rib Pain And Shortness of Breath Was Due to ‘Her Baby’s Feet’ And ‘Asthma During Pregnancy:’ But It Was Cancer, And She Needed an Emergency C-Section

After being told for weeks that her breathing issues were due to asthma while pregnant, Australian artist Jodee Mundy, 40, found out she had lung cancer. When she then found out it was advanced, she had to have an emergency c-section. Jodee’s cancer had spread to her liver, spine and...
4 Anti-Inflammatory Foods You Should Eat For Sagging Skin On The Arms, According To A Dermatologist

This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 11, 2017. We tend to overlook the positive impact that food can have on our body. When the effects of aging begin to appear on our face, skin and body, we automatically lean toward beauty products—or a plastic surgeon, if your wallet allows that! But what if we told you that you can slow and even reverse aging symptoms, like sagging skin on the arms, just by eating nutrient-rich foods? Here are 4 of the best anti-inflammatory foods that you should eat for sagging skin, according to a dermatologist.
How Hydrogen Peroxide Can Accelerate Nerve Repair

A new study has exploited the incredible regenerative capacity of the zebrafish to explore how hydrogen peroxide might be used to help repair wounds and damaged nerves. The research, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS), was led by researchers at the University of Miami, including senior author Sandra Rieger. Rieger’s model of choice is the zebrafish (Danio rerio), a species of striped fish just a few centimeters in length that possess the uncanny ability to regenerate parts of their nervous system after damage.
