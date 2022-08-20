ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Independent

Angelique Kerber to miss US Open after announcing pregnancy

Former Wimbledon and US Open champion Angelique Kerber has announced she is pregnant and will take a break from tennis for the next few months.The 34-year-old German, who won at SW19 in 2018, revealed the news on the eve of this year’s US Open – a tournament she won in 2016.She will now take a step back from the game meaning she will miss out at Flushing Meadows.She said on Twitter: “I really wanted to play the US Open but eventually I decided that two against one just isn’t a fair competition.“For the next months, I will take a break...
TENNIS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Presidents Cup 2022: Meet the six automatic qualifiers for Team USA

WILMINGTON, Del. — Half of the 12-man team to represent the stars and stripes at the Presidents Cup in Charlotte in September officially qualified Sunday. There wasn’t much drama as the top six in the standings all held serve and remained among the six players that booked their place on Team USA Captain Davis Love III’s team that will try to retain the cup at Quail Hollow Club.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
golfmagic.com

Patrick Cantlay rules out LIV Golf move after Presidents Cup comments

Patrick Cantlay continued to rule out any imminent move to join the LIV Golf Tour without even directly being asked about it during his winning press conference at the BMW Championship on Sunday. Cantlay has been heavily linked with a move to the Saudi-backed circuit ever since he said "I...
GOLF
Stefanos Tsitsipas
The Associated Press

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy & Mike McCarley Form TMRW Sports

NEW YORK & JUPITER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and veteran sports industry executive Mike McCarley today announced the formation of TMRW Sports, a company focused on building technology-focused ventures that feature progressive approaches to sports, media, and entertainment (pronounced “tomorrow sports”). The joint announcement was made today by McCarley, founder and CEO of TMRW Sports, along with co-founders Woods and McIlroy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005372/en/ Cofounders Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Founder, CEO Mike McCarley, TMRW Sports Group (Photo: Business Wire)
NFL
CNN

