Angelique Kerber to miss US Open after announcing pregnancy
Former Wimbledon and US Open champion Angelique Kerber has announced she is pregnant and will take a break from tennis for the next few months.The 34-year-old German, who won at SW19 in 2018, revealed the news on the eve of this year’s US Open – a tournament she won in 2016.She will now take a step back from the game meaning she will miss out at Flushing Meadows.She said on Twitter: “I really wanted to play the US Open but eventually I decided that two against one just isn’t a fair competition.“For the next months, I will take a break...
Rafa? Serena? Roger? Tennis’s Goat debate is an affront to history
As Rafael Nadal aims for his 23rd major and Serena Williams prepares to bid farewell, comparing players across generations is a futile activity
golfmagic.com
REVEALED: The PGA Tour players in attendance at the LIV Golf emergency meeting
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy led a group of 23 PGA Tour players to attend the emergency LIV Golf Tour meeting last week. Woods flew in from Florida to Philadelphia and then drove 30 minutes with Rickie Fowler to the meeting in Delaware ahead of the BMW Championship last Tuesday.
Presidents Cup 2022: Meet the six automatic qualifiers for Team USA
WILMINGTON, Del. — Half of the 12-man team to represent the stars and stripes at the Presidents Cup in Charlotte in September officially qualified Sunday. There wasn’t much drama as the top six in the standings all held serve and remained among the six players that booked their place on Team USA Captain Davis Love III’s team that will try to retain the cup at Quail Hollow Club.
Konnor McClain rallies to stunning all-around victory at U.S. gymnastics championships
Konnor McClain, who missed out on making the U.S. team for the Tokyo Olympics, rallied past Shilese Jones in the final for her first national title.
golfmagic.com
Patrick Cantlay rules out LIV Golf move after Presidents Cup comments
Patrick Cantlay continued to rule out any imminent move to join the LIV Golf Tour without even directly being asked about it during his winning press conference at the BMW Championship on Sunday. Cantlay has been heavily linked with a move to the Saudi-backed circuit ever since he said "I...
Former tennis player John McEnroe discusses new documentary, career
In a new documentary, seven-time Grand Slam winner John McEnroe reflects on his career and the game today. He joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss the film, his career and the state of tennis today.
Rory McIlroy throws fan's remote-controlled ball into water at BMW Championship
From human streakers to deer and alligators, course intruders have taken many forms in golf's long history, but Saturday saw a 21st century twist on the trespassing trend -- a remote-controlled ball.
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy & Mike McCarley Form TMRW Sports
NEW YORK & JUPITER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and veteran sports industry executive Mike McCarley today announced the formation of TMRW Sports, a company focused on building technology-focused ventures that feature progressive approaches to sports, media, and entertainment (pronounced “tomorrow sports”). The joint announcement was made today by McCarley, founder and CEO of TMRW Sports, along with co-founders Woods and McIlroy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005372/en/ Cofounders Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Founder, CEO Mike McCarley, TMRW Sports Group (Photo: Business Wire)
