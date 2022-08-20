Read full article on original website
Thousands of dead fish are washing up along a California river. It's because of a massive wildfire and flash floods, the Karuk Tribe says
"Tens of thousands" of dead fish have washed up along the Klamath River in the area of Happy Camp in northern California this week -- a phenomenon that's tied to a dangerous combination of flash flooding and the McKinney Fire that's burning in the area, according to Craig Tucker, a policy advocate for the Karuk Tribe.
Washington town told to leave due to wildfire, homes lost
LIND, Wash. (AP) — An entire eastern Washington town was evacuated Thursday because of a growing wildfire south of town that was burning homes, officials said. At about 1:30 p.m. Thursday the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that about 10 homes in Lind had burned. “At...
Family from Mexico on vacation in California involved in a crash that killed 4, injured 6
A family visiting from Mexico was involved in a head-on collision on a California highway that left four people dead and six others injured, police said. Two vehicles, which appeared to be a large SUV and a mid-sized sedan, crashed on Highway 12 in Rio Vista shortly after 8 p.m., Solano County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Rex Hawkins told NBC News.
AOL Corp
Monster Northern California fire explodes, threatens multiple communities
A fast-moving wildfire near the California border with Oregon continued to rage out of control Sunday, burning tens of thousands of acres and prompting evacuation orders for neighboring communities. The McKinney fire is burning through heavy, drought-stressed timber in steep terrain in the Klamath National Forest west of Yreka, said...
Arrest made in brutal 1982 killing of a California teenager, officials say
A 75-year-old man was arrested last week and charged in the 1982 rape and murder of a teenage girl in California after DNA connected him to the scene, officials announced Tuesday.
Pictured: Four siblings under eight who were killed after being swept from their parents in Kentucky floods
Four young siblings swept to their deaths in the devastating Kentucky floods have been identified.The children were separated from their parents, Riley Noble and Amber Smith, as the family clung to a tree after water inundated their home in Knott County last Thursday. The bodies of Madison Noble, eight, Riley Noble Jr, five, Neveah Noble, four, and two-year-old Chance Noble were recovered the following day. “They managed to get to a tree and ... held the children a few hours before a big tide came and wash them all away at the same time,” a cousin, Brittany Trejo, told...
Huge Crocodile Swims by Onlookers With Man's Body in Its Jaws: Police
Police said the reptile was over 11 feet long, and attacked the man after he entered the lagoon, which has rules against swimming in it.
Slain UCLA student Brianna Kupfer's father is outraged over autopsy report release
EXCLUSIVE: The heartbroken father of a UCLA graduate student brutally slaughtered in a random daylight attack in Los Angeles is outraged that the autopsy report containing graphic details of her savage murder was released to the press. "You have people who don’t really care about humanity and, for whatever selfish...
americanmilitarynews.com
After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California
It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
Heartbreaking update in Dylan Rounds’ disappearance two months after teen farmer vanished from farm
A HEARTBREAKING update has been revealed in the case of missing 19-year-old, Dylan Rounds, who vanished more than two months ago from his farm in Utah. Dylan's family celebrated the missing teen's 20th birthday without him on Monday, spreading seeds of hope across Oregon. In honor of Dylan and the...
'She is a legend': California fire lookout, 73, dies in McKinney Fire
"She was not only able to identify the fires, but she could locate them with pinpoint accuracy."
AOL Corp
BASE jumper plunges to his death in ‘rugged and hazardous’ valley, Utah officials say
A man died while BASE jumping into a Utah valley, deputies said. The 32-year-old man went BASE jumping near Parriott Mesa on Wednesday, July 20, the Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue said. BASE jumpers parachute from a high structure or cliff. The man crashed into a slope and...
Major update in case of monster who kidnapped a bus full of 26 school kids and buried them alive
A MONSTER who kidnapped a school bus full of children and then buried them alive in what became the largest mass kidnapping in US history has been granted parole after 46 years. Frederick Woods, 70, was 24 years old when he was one of three vile men who hijacked a...
Illegal cannabis farms raking in billions for cartels are being destroyed in California
California officials are destroying hundreds of illegal marijuana farms worth billions of dollars to drug cartels every year.
NBC News
Violence breaks out in popular Mexican tourist destination
At least 24 cars were set on fire in Tijuana, Mexico, on Friday night. The U.S. consulate warned Americans to avoid the area and shelter in place until further notice. The mayor announced that 3,000 armed police and military personnel responded to the incidents. The federal government accounted for the arrest of seventeen people, three identified as members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. This comes as a string of violent attacks commences throughout Mexico, including 11 killed on Thursday during a prison riot.Aug. 13, 2022.
Biden administration begins closing Arizona border wall gaps after pledging to not build 'another foot'
(The Center Square) – The Department of Homeland Security has begun to close gaps in a border wall in Arizona after President Joe Biden pledged in January 2021 to not build “another foot.”. DHS says it plans to complete the Yuma Morelos Dam Project and close four wide...
California woman and ex-boyfriend found dead after vanishing around same time as Kiely Rodni
A California woman and her ex-boyfriend who vanished around the same time and from the same area as missing teenager Kiely Rodni have been found dead.The bodies of Janette “JJ” Pantoja, 29, and Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were found outside of a vehicle that had crashed down an embankment in Nevada County on Wednesday afternoon.Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said that a man called 911 shortly after 5pm on Wednesday to report finding a vehicle that appeared to have crashed in the area of Highway 20 and Poker Flats Road. Officers responded to the scene where the caller directed...
Evacuations ordered in northern California after new wildfire breaks out
McKinney fire has grown to 18,000 acres in less than 12 hours and has zero containment amid searing heat, drought and lightning
Family with baby rescued after stuck for 3 days in California's Tahoe National Forest
A family of four, including an infant, was rescued on Aug. 15 after spending three days stranded in the dense forestland of a steep canyon in Northern California's Tahoe National Forest.
Deadly California wildfire wipes out scenic river town
Roger Derry, 80, and his son have lived together in the tiny scenic hamlet of Klamath River in Northern California for more than 40 years.They know most of the town's 200 or so residents.Now, they're one of the few families left after California's largest and deadliest wildfire of the year raged through the modest homes and stores of the riverside town.“It’s very sad. It’s very disheartening,” Derry said. “Some of our oldest homes, 100-year-old homes, are gone. It’s a small community. Good people, good folks, for the most part, live here and in time will rebuild. But it’s going...
CNN
