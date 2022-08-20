A man is facing charges after police said he drove while intoxicated with a woman and two teenagers in the vehicle and crashed into three parked vehicles on Long Island. Ramon Oliveras, age 46, of Fresh Meadows, Queens, was arrested following the crash in Franklin Square at 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, the Nassau County Police Department said.

FRANKLIN SQUARE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO