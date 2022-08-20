Read full article on original website
Man Arrested for 7 Burglaries at Nassau Businesses
The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Hicksville man on Tuesday, August 23,. 2022 at 4:10 pm in Hempstead. According to detectives, a thorough investigation determined that Scott. Gilmor, 45, of 125 Cortland Avenue, was responsible for multiple Burglaries that. occurred in Nassau County on the following dates:. ...
Police: Hicksville man arrested in string of Nassau burglaries
Detectives say an investigation determined that Scott Gilmor, 45, was responsible for the burglaries.
4 Injured, 1 Seriously, In Riverhead Intoxicated Driving Crash Into Tree
Four people were injured, including one seriously when their van hit a tree during an alleged intoxicated driving crash on Long Island. It took place in Riverhead around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 469 East Main St. According to Riverhead Police, responding officers located a 2007 Honda van that...
WANTED for Robbing Lowe's in Medford
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are. seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two men who stole from a Medford store in August. Two men stole approximately $3,550 worth of electrical supplies, including aluminum. cables and copper wiring, from Lowe’s, located at...
Man Nabbed After Assaulting, Robbing Riverhead Teen Of Cell Phone, Police Say
A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting and robbing a 16-year-old Long Island boy of his cellphone. The incident took place in Suffolk County around 9:15 p.m., Monday, Aug. 22 in Riverhead. Riverhead police received a 911 call reporting a disturbance at 435 Osborn Ave. The arriving patrol units...
Three People Wanted for Robbing Target in Farmingdale
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people who stole merchandise from a store in Farmingdale in February. Two woman and a man stole approximately $3,100 worth of items, from Target, located. at 100 Willow...
1 Killed In Fiery Single-Vehicle Montauk Highway Crash In Oakdale
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash overnight on Long Island. Ir happened around 11:10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22 in Oakdale. A 2014 Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on Montauk Highway, just south of eastbound Sunrise Highway Service Road, when the vehicle crossed over the westbound lane and went off the road, catching fire, Suffolk County Police said.
SPCA: Lindenhurst Man Throws Cat into Great South Bay After Assaulting Owner
After an investigation, detectives from the Suffolk County SPCA have charged a Lindehurst man with animal cruelty for throwing a cat into the Great South Bay after assaulting the cat's owner and threatening to harm him. Roy Gross, Chief of the Suffolk SPCA said that its detectives charged Christopher Garufi,...
Utility Worker Trimming Trees Killed in Fall
Updated: A utility worker trimming trees was killed Tuesday afternoon when he fell from a bucket truck, Suffolk County police said. Edis Rene Maldonado, an employee of ARS Corp. Services and a subcontractor for PSEG Long Island, was trimming trees around utility lines in front of 777 Park Ave., Huntington Station when he fell approximately 20 feet from an extended bucket truck at approximately 1:55 p.m.
Two 108th Precinct Cops Under Investigation for Potential Role in Deadly ATV Crash In LIC Friday
The NYPD is investigating two officers from the 108th Precinct to see whether they played any part in a horrific crash in Long Island City Friday that left two ATV riders dead, according to a report in the New York Daily News. The police probe is examining whether a police...
Man Driving Drunk With Kids In SUV Crashes Into 3 Vehicles In Franklin Square, Police Say
A man is facing charges after police said he drove while intoxicated with a woman and two teenagers in the vehicle and crashed into three parked vehicles on Long Island. Ramon Oliveras, age 46, of Fresh Meadows, Queens, was arrested following the crash in Franklin Square at 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, the Nassau County Police Department said.
Man Arrested for DWI Following Crash That Seriously Injured Child
Suffolk County Police today arrested a Brooklyn man for driving while intoxicated following a two-vehicle crash that seriously injured a 9-year-old boy. Travis Dickson was driving a 2018 BMW westbound on the Long Island Expressway when his vehicle rear-ended a 2019 Toyota Corolla at approximately 1:50 a.m. A passenger in...
Nassau County police announce ‘closure’ in case involving Seaford gazebo vandalism
Nassau County police announced Monday that there is “closure” to a case of property destruction -- but have not said if there are any suspects charged. Police released video showing a group of men damaging a gazebo at the Seaford train station on Aug. 14 after 3:30 a.m.
Man charged with DWI after single-car crash that injured four passengers early Tuesday morning
An 18-year-old Riverhead man was charged with driving while intoxicated following a single-car crash on East Main Street early this morning that injured four people, one seriously. Riverhead Town Police said one of the injured passengers in a 2007 Honda van that left the roadway and crashed into a tree...
Suspect punches employee, pulls her hair in LI shoplifting
A woman punched a store worker in the face and pulled her hair during a robbery on Long Island earlier this month, police said Monday.
Child Fatally Struck In Driveway Of Huntington Station Home
Police are investigating a crash that fatally injured a child in the driveway of his home in New Yorrk. It happened on Long Island just after 11:35 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 in Huntington Station. A 2006 Lexus RX 330 to 8 3rd Ave., when the vehicle struck 4-year-old Rasool Guevara...
Teen dies at hospital after being struck by car on Long Island
The victim, who hasn’t been identified, was at the intersection of Stewart Avenue and South Street in East Garden City when he was hit by a Honda Civic around 1:15 a.m.
