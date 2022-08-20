ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Man Arrested for 7 Burglaries at Nassau Businesses

The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Hicksville man on Tuesday, August 23,. 2022 at 4:10 pm in Hempstead. According to detectives, a thorough investigation determined that Scott. Gilmor, 45, of 125 Cortland Avenue, was responsible for multiple Burglaries that. occurred in Nassau County on the following dates:. ...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
WANTED for Robbing Lowe's in Medford

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are. seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two men who stole from a Medford store in August. Two men stole approximately $3,550 worth of electrical supplies, including aluminum. cables and copper wiring, from Lowe’s, located at...
MEDFORD, NY
Three People Wanted for Robbing Target in Farmingdale

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people who stole merchandise from a store in Farmingdale in February. Two woman and a man stole approximately $3,100 worth of items, from Target, located. at 100 Willow...
FARMINGDALE, NY
Daily Voice

1 Killed In Fiery Single-Vehicle Montauk Highway Crash In Oakdale

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash overnight on Long Island. Ir happened around 11:10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22 in Oakdale. A 2014 Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on Montauk Highway, just south of eastbound Sunrise Highway Service Road, when the vehicle crossed over the westbound lane and went off the road, catching fire, Suffolk County Police said.
OAKDALE, NY
HuntingtonNow

Utility Worker Trimming Trees Killed in Fall

Updated: A utility worker trimming trees was killed Tuesday afternoon when he fell from a bucket truck, Suffolk County police said. Edis Rene Maldonado, an employee of ARS Corp. Services and a subcontractor for PSEG Long Island, was trimming trees around utility lines in front of 777 Park Ave., Huntington Station when he fell approximately 20 feet from an extended bucket truck at approximately 1:55 p.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Man Arrested for DWI Following Crash That Seriously Injured Child

Suffolk County Police today arrested a Brooklyn man for driving while intoxicated following a two-vehicle crash that seriously injured a 9-year-old boy. Travis Dickson was driving a 2018 BMW westbound on the Long Island Expressway when his vehicle rear-ended a 2019 Toyota Corolla at approximately 1:50 a.m. A passenger in...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
SCPD: Driver Killed in Oakdale Crash After Vehicle Catches Fire

Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a driver in Oakdale. A 2014 Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on Montauk Highway, just south of eastbound Sunrise Highway Service Road, at approximately 11:10 p.m. on Monday, August 22 when the vehicle crossed over the westbound lane and went off the road, catching fire.
OAKDALE, NY
PIX11

Utility worker falls 20 feet from truck on Long Island, dies: police

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (PIX11) – A PSEG Long Island subcontractor clipping trees around utility lines on Park Avenue in Huntington Station fell about 20 feet from his bucket truck and died on Tuesday, police said. Edis Rene Maldonado, 40, of Copiague, was in the extended truck when he fell around 1:55 p.m. According to officials, he […]
HUNTINGTON, NY

