ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longisland.com

Man Arrested for 7 Burglaries at Nassau Businesses

The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Hicksville man on Tuesday, August 23,. 2022 at 4:10 pm in Hempstead. According to detectives, a thorough investigation determined that Scott. Gilmor, 45, of 125 Cortland Avenue, was responsible for multiple Burglaries that. occurred in Nassau County on the following dates:. ...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
News 12

Police: Hicksville man arrested in string of Nassau burglaries

Police say a Hicksville man has been arrested in a string of burglaries in Nassau County. According to police, the suspect hit five businesses in a week. According to detectives, a thorough investigation determined that Scott Gilmor, 45, was responsible for the burglaries. The burglaries happened at Raceway Deli in...
HICKSVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hempstead, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Hempstead, NY
Elmont, NY
Crime & Safety
West Hempstead, NY
Crime & Safety
City
West Hempstead, NY
City
Elmont, NY
longisland.com

Three People Wanted for Robbing Target in Farmingdale

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people who stole merchandise from a store in Farmingdale in February. Two woman and a man stole approximately $3,100 worth of items, from Target, located. at 100 Willow...
FARMINGDALE, NY
longisland.com

WANTED for Robbing Lowe's in Medford

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are. seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two men who stole from a Medford store in August. Two men stole approximately $3,550 worth of electrical supplies, including aluminum. cables and copper wiring, from Lowe’s, located at...
MEDFORD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fifth Squad#Public Lewdness#First District Court
Daily Voice

1 Killed In Fiery Single-Vehicle Montauk Highway Crash In Oakdale

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash overnight on Long Island. Ir happened around 11:10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22 in Oakdale. A 2014 Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on Montauk Highway, just south of eastbound Sunrise Highway Service Road, when the vehicle crossed over the westbound lane and went off the road, catching fire, Suffolk County Police said.
OAKDALE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

19-Year-Old Struck, Killed By Car Near East Garden City Intersection

Police are investigating a fatal overnight crash near a Long Island intersection. It happened around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 in East Garden City. A 19-year-old male pedestrian was struck by a 2020 Honda Civic being operated by a 20-year-old man while traveling eastbound on Stewart Avenue near the intersection of South Stree, Nassau County Police said. T.
GARDEN CITY, NY
longisland.com

SCPD: Driver Killed in Oakdale Crash After Vehicle Catches Fire

Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a driver in Oakdale. A 2014 Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on Montauk Highway, just south of eastbound Sunrise Highway Service Road, at approximately 11:10 p.m. on Monday, August 22 when the vehicle crossed over the westbound lane and went off the road, catching fire.
OAKDALE, NY
HuntingtonNow

Utility Worker Trimming Trees Killed in Fall

Updated: A utility worker trimming trees was killed Tuesday afternoon when he fell from a bucket truck, Suffolk County police said. Edis Rene Maldonado, an employee of ARS Corp. Services and a subcontractor for PSEG Long Island, was trimming trees around utility lines in front of 777 Park Ave., Huntington Station when he fell approximately 20 feet from an extended bucket truck at approximately 1:55 p.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Two Arrested for Leaving Drive-Thru at McDonalds and Entering and Beating Juvenile Employee

Third Squad Detectives report the arrest of a Westbury female and a Mineola male for an assault that occurred on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 8:52 pm in Carle Place. According to Detectives, a female, 21, had a verbal argument with a juvenile employee at the drive-thru at McDonalds located at 95 Westbury Ave. The argument escalated and both subjects entered the location and walked behind the counter and struck the juvenile multiple times before returning to their vehicle and leaving scene.
WESTBURY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy