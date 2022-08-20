Read full article on original website
Man Arrested for 7 Burglaries at Nassau Businesses
The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Hicksville man on Tuesday, August 23,. 2022 at 4:10 pm in Hempstead. According to detectives, a thorough investigation determined that Scott. Gilmor, 45, of 125 Cortland Avenue, was responsible for multiple Burglaries that. occurred in Nassau County on the following dates:. ...
News 12
Police: Hicksville man arrested in string of Nassau burglaries
Police say a Hicksville man has been arrested in a string of burglaries in Nassau County. According to police, the suspect hit five businesses in a week. According to detectives, a thorough investigation determined that Scott Gilmor, 45, was responsible for the burglaries. The burglaries happened at Raceway Deli in...
Police: 3 suspects wanted for stealing over $3,000 in merchandise at Farmingdale Target
Police are asking for help in identifying three people accused of stealing merchandise from a store in Farmingdale.
Man Nabbed After Assaulting, Robbing Riverhead Teen Of Cell Phone, Police Say
A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting and robbing a 16-year-old Long Island boy of his cellphone. The incident took place in Suffolk County around 9:15 p.m., Monday, Aug. 22 in Riverhead. Riverhead police received a 911 call reporting a disturbance at 435 Osborn Ave. The arriving patrol units...
longisland.com
Three People Wanted for Robbing Target in Farmingdale
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people who stole merchandise from a store in Farmingdale in February. Two woman and a man stole approximately $3,100 worth of items, from Target, located. at 100 Willow...
longisland.com
WANTED for Robbing Lowe's in Medford
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are. seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two men who stole from a Medford store in August. Two men stole approximately $3,550 worth of electrical supplies, including aluminum. cables and copper wiring, from Lowe’s, located at...
longisland.com
SPCA: Lindenhurst Man Throws Cat into Great South Bay After Assaulting Owner
After an investigation, detectives from the Suffolk County SPCA have charged a Lindehurst man with animal cruelty for throwing a cat into the Great South Bay after assaulting the cat's owner and threatening to harm him. Roy Gross, Chief of the Suffolk SPCA said that its detectives charged Christopher Garufi,...
Nassau County police announce ‘closure’ in case involving Seaford gazebo vandalism
Nassau County police announced Monday that there is “closure” to a case of property destruction -- but have not said if there are any suspects charged.
4 Injured, 1 Seriously, In Riverhead Intoxicated Driving Crash Into Tree
Four people were injured, including one seriously when their van hit a tree during an alleged intoxicated driving crash on Long Island. It took place in Riverhead around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 469 East Main St. According to Riverhead Police, responding officers located a 2007 Honda van that...
Seen Him? Police Seek Man Accused Of Stealing Car Outside Of Patchogue-Medford Library
Authorities are asking the public for help locating a man who stole a car that was parked outside of a Long Island library. A man stole a 1995 Pontiac Bonneville that was parked at the Patchogue-Medford Library, located at 54-60 East Main St. in Patchogue, on Thursday, Aug. 4, Suffolk County Police reported on Monday, Aug. 22.
1 Killed In Fiery Single-Vehicle Montauk Highway Crash In Oakdale
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash overnight on Long Island. Ir happened around 11:10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22 in Oakdale. A 2014 Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on Montauk Highway, just south of eastbound Sunrise Highway Service Road, when the vehicle crossed over the westbound lane and went off the road, catching fire, Suffolk County Police said.
Nassau DA: MS-13 members robbed, kidnapping man they lured to Westbury motel
The Nassau District Attorney's Office says three known MS-13 members are charged for a robbery and kidnapping on Saturday night in Westbury.
Police: Woman wanted for attacking employee during robbery at Baldwin beauty supply store
According to detectives, an unknown female subject entered Lucky Beauty Supply located on Grand Avenue and was observed removing numerous items from the shelves and placing them into a black bag.
19-Year-Old Struck, Killed By Car Near East Garden City Intersection
Police are investigating a fatal overnight crash near a Long Island intersection. It happened around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 in East Garden City. A 19-year-old male pedestrian was struck by a 2020 Honda Civic being operated by a 20-year-old man while traveling eastbound on Stewart Avenue near the intersection of South Stree, Nassau County Police said. T.
ALERT CENTER: Suspects wanted for setting fire to buses in Valley Stream
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.
longisland.com
SCPD: Driver Killed in Oakdale Crash After Vehicle Catches Fire
Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a driver in Oakdale. A 2014 Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on Montauk Highway, just south of eastbound Sunrise Highway Service Road, at approximately 11:10 p.m. on Monday, August 22 when the vehicle crossed over the westbound lane and went off the road, catching fire.
'Mortar-style' firework strikes LI man, 67, in face
Suffolk County police are investigating after a 67-year-old-man man was seriously injured by a firework on Long Island Sunday night.
Police: Man arrested for exposing himself in front of teens at West Hempstead thrift store
Police arrested an Elmont man accused of exposing himself in front of three teens in West Hempstead.
Utility Worker Trimming Trees Killed in Fall
Updated: A utility worker trimming trees was killed Tuesday afternoon when he fell from a bucket truck, Suffolk County police said. Edis Rene Maldonado, an employee of ARS Corp. Services and a subcontractor for PSEG Long Island, was trimming trees around utility lines in front of 777 Park Ave., Huntington Station when he fell approximately 20 feet from an extended bucket truck at approximately 1:55 p.m.
longisland.com
Two Arrested for Leaving Drive-Thru at McDonalds and Entering and Beating Juvenile Employee
Third Squad Detectives report the arrest of a Westbury female and a Mineola male for an assault that occurred on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 8:52 pm in Carle Place. According to Detectives, a female, 21, had a verbal argument with a juvenile employee at the drive-thru at McDonalds located at 95 Westbury Ave. The argument escalated and both subjects entered the location and walked behind the counter and struck the juvenile multiple times before returning to their vehicle and leaving scene.
