dallasexpress.com
Bus Driver Shortages Challenge Local School Districts
Students across North Texas have faced delays in getting to school as districts are short of bus drivers. On August 15, Garland ISD announced it was facing significant staffing shortages. That morning, some students were two hours late to school because there were not enough bus drivers to cover the bus routes.
dallasexpress.com
94th North Texas Fair Ending Saturday
Downtown Denton, the “Redbud Capital of Texas” is in the midst of hosting its 94th annual North Texas Fair. The festivities opened on August 19, according to the North Texas Fair & Rodeo website, and will run until August 27. The annual parade was held on the morning of August 20, the Denton Record-Chronicle (DRC) reported.
dallasexpress.com
UTD Program Helps Sustain Local Honeybee Population
A group of students and educators at the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD) have come together to tackle the problem of diminishing pollinator populations. UTD collaborates with Bee Campus USA, a nationwide program that encourages college campuses to create native plant spaces and nesting houses for bees. Eve Gersh,...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Council Members Host Crime Summit
Several Dallas City Council members recently hosted a community summit to discuss the city’s crime issues with citizens and representatives from the police department. Councilmember Cara Mendelsohn of District 12, along with Councilmember Gay Willis of District 13 and Councilmember Jaynie Schultz of District 11, met with constituents to consider the problems confronting the community.
dallasexpress.com
Local School District Bus Overturns
A bus carrying Fort Worth Independent School District students to school on Tuesday overturned after another driver cut the bus driver off. The incident on August 16 caused the bus driver to swerve, lose control, and drive off the road into a field. All three students on board and the driver escaped without any serious injuries. The students were taken to school after they had been checked for medical injury.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Oil and Natural Gas Upstream Jobs Topped 200,000 in July
(The Center Square) – In July, there were more than 200,000 people employed in the Texas upstream oil and natural gas industry for the first time since March 2020. The industry’s job gains in July saw an additional 6,800 upstream oil and natural gas jobs, the second highest monthly increase in recorded history. The Texas Workforce Commission has been publishing job data since 1990.
dallasexpress.com
Local City Chooses New Police Chief
A local city has tapped an out-of-state law enforcement officer to become its new chief of police. Doug Shoemaker, currently the Grand Junction Police Department chief in Colorado, will take over the Denton Police Department later this year. Shoemaker is a 30-year law enforcement veteran, having served 26 years in...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Lake Levels Still Low
With recent drought conditions and high temperatures in Texas, lake levels have dropped and remained below normal. The chief reservoirs in Central Texas, Travis and Buchanan, were being inadequately fed by key lakes and rivers in the area, Axios reported. The giant lakes in Central Texas were at 56% capacity on August 16.
dallasexpress.com
Opinion: What Happened in GCISD Isn’t an Accident, It’s a Model
Last night was the culmination of a community-led reform to take back our public schools from the social engineers and propaganda pushers who for too long have had free reign over the minds of our children. I take comfort in knowing that none of this happened by accident. It was...
dallasexpress.com
Flooding Shuts Down Local Food Bank Distribution
As heavy rains swept through North Texas on Monday, life came to a standstill in parts of the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Even the Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB) had to cease operations. NBC 5 reported that the TAFB shut down its central distribution center on Cullen Street in Fort Worth...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Nonprofit Plans Forest Theater Redevelopment
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson recently toured the iconic Forest Theater in South Dallas amid plans to restore, expand, and renovate the building. Johnson, who admitted to WFAA that it had been some time since he had visited the Forest Theater, spoke highly of the 45,000-square-foot building’s beauty and potential.
dallasexpress.com
Opinion: If Wind and Solar are so Cheap, Why are Texans Paying More for Electricity?
As Texas moves closer to the much-awaited conclusion of another hot summer—thankfully without any electric grid emergencies so far—it’s a good time to break from the conversation on grid reliability and talk about the coming rise in Texans’ electric bills. A common claim is that wind...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Home Prices Starting To Fall
The rise in home prices is slowing in big cities across Texas as housing inventories rise and sales decline. In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, home prices stalled on a month-to-month basis, holding firm at $430,000 from May to June, according to the Re/Max National Housing Report. However, median home prices...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Club Investigated After Drag Show For Kids
Texas state authorities have launched an investigation into a Dallas club that hosted a highly publicized drag show that invited children to participate. Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced on August 5 that his office would look into potential code violations by the Oaklawn area club Mr. Misster after the club hosted an event titled “Drag the Kids to Pride.”
dallasexpress.com
VIDEO: New Dinosaur Footprints Uncovered in Texas Riverbed
Enormous and previously unseen dinosaur footprints were uncovered in Texas in the wake of a drought drying the Paluxy River, which flows through Dinosaur Valley State Park in Texas, around 60 miles southwest of Fort Worth. Due to the intense drought conditions gripping the state and others in the U.S....
dallasexpress.com
Texas Coach Depicted in ‘Friday Night Lights’ Dies at 73
Gary Gaines, the head coach of the Texas high school football team depicted in the book and movie Friday Night Lights, died Monday in Lubbock at age 73 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. “Following a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, it is with great sadness that the family...
dallasexpress.com
Is the Housing Market Going Down?
Let’s check out the Texas housing data for Q2 from 2019-2022. 2019 = 101,896 homes sold / average days on market 88. 2020 = 91,970 homes sold / average days on market 93. 2021 = 114,772 homes sold / average days on market 71. 2022 = 108,390 homes sold...
dallasexpress.com
Texas House District 114 Candidates Finally Set for General Election
In the new Texas House District 114, the November general election field is finally set. While the Democratic nominee clenched his spot on the ballot after winning his party’s primary, the Republican candidate’s path was a bit more unconventional and not without controversy. As previously reported by The...
dallasexpress.com
High Schools Selected for Second Annual Jerry Jones Classic
The second annual Jerry Jones Classic at The Star in Frisco will feature the Cedar Hill Longhorns facing off against the Rockwall Yellowjackets. The two teams will face off on Saturday, August 27 at 1 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s season-opening classic, where Rockwall defeated Cedar Hill 42-29.
dallasexpress.com
Convicted Murderer Executed After 16 Years
A convicted murderer was executed at the Texas State Penitentiary in Huntsville more than 16 years after he committed the crime that got him sentenced to death. Kosoul Chanthakoummane was found guilty of murdering real estate agent Sarah Walker in 2006, as reported by The Dallas Express. He stabbed her more than 30 times inside a model home in Collin County.
