WDW News Today
UPDATE: Disney Quietly Corrects Error After Misidentifying Haunted Mansion Characters on New Merchandise
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We recently reported on a Haunted Mansion ornament that was either mistakenly labeled or contradicted the current established canon for the attraction by misidentifying a key character. Now, Disney has relabeled the ornament to reflect that the figure is indeed supposed to be the Ghost Host rather than Master Gracey.
WATCH PARKSCENTER — Changes to the Magic Key Program, Dessert Parties, and Dining Packages — Worth the Price?
Join us live tonight, Sunday, August 21st, now at 9:00 p.m. ET or watch ParksCenter anytime on our new home, WDWNT.TV. Magic Keys actually came back for renewals, but the options are less than “favorable.”. Each week, we cover the top stories in Disney Parks news and discuss the...
Full Menus With Prices for Halloween Horror Nights 31 Food & Beverages at Universal Studios Florida
We’re just around the corner from the spookiest time of the year, and (most) of the food & beverage booths for Halloween Horror Nights 31 now have full menus with prices. Día de Los Muertos (Cafe La Bamba) The Día de Los Muertos stand outside Cafe La Bamba...
Halloween MagicBand+ Debuts at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Halloween merchandise continues to creep into Walt Disney World, and the latest offering is a new MagicBand+ design!. Halloween MagicBand+ – $44.99. The MagicBand+ features the same artwork as the Mickey & Friends merchandise that was...
Former FastPass Station Turned Into Matterhorn Rest Area at Disneyland
The former FastPass area next to Matterhorn Bobsleds in Disneyland has been refurbished to become the “Matterhorn Rest Area.”. Construction walls were up for a while, but have been taken down. Cast Members were at an information podium under an umbrella in the rest area. Guests were lounging in...
Lil’ Boo Sipper Arrives at Universal Orlando Resort for Halloween Horror Nights 31
Lil’ Boo’s lil’ face is on many Halloween Horror Nights items this year at Universal Orlando Resort, but the new Lil’ Boo Sipper will surely be one of the most coveted! We found the sipper at All Hallows Eve Boutique in Islands of Adventure. Lil’ Boo...
New R2-W50 50th Anniversary Interactive ‘Star Wars’ Droid at Walt Disney World
R2-W50 – $114.99. This droid has the same Bluetooth capabilities as other interactive droids available from Droid Depot in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. R2-W50 is also compatible with Droid Depot personality chips and other accessories. It is shaped like a standard R2 unit, like R2-D2, but is a...
Disneyland Paris Expands Accessibility Efforts With Audio Description Feature
The latest in accessibility efforts at Disneyland Paris is the addition of audio description via the AudioSpot app at many locations. In the announcement of the new service, Disneyland Paris noted that “following the successful implementation of French Sign Language and chansigne in select resort entertainment, Disneyland Paris continues to research opportunities for the visually impaired and blind to enjoy even more autonomy.”
‘Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah’ Reportedly Removed from Monorail Station Loop at Tokyo Disney Resort
“Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah” has reportedly been removed from the Resort Gateway Station loop on the Disney Resort Line monorail at Tokyo Disney Resort. The song had been part of the music loop since opening day in 2001. It is also included in the Tokyo Disneyland entrance loop, the Disney Resort Line monorail interior loop, and as the Soga-bound Platform 1 departure melody of JR Maihama Station, adjacent to the resort.
Changes to Park Pass Reservation Process at Walt Disney World Coming Soon
As of tomorrow, changes coming to the Park Pass reservation process at Walt Disney World will allow guests to book more passes in one transaction. Beginning August 23rd, guests can book Park Pass reservations across all ticket types, including single-day tickets and Annual Passes, at the same time. Additionally, the limit of tickets that can have passes reserved will expand to 30, more than double the current number of 12. This should better accommodate larger groups. Finally, guests can now change their date and park on their reservation without having to cancel it outright.
REVIEW: Snow White 85th Anniversary Petit Cake Available at Disney Springs for World Princess Week
Celebrate both World Princess Week and the 85th anniversary of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” with this Snow White petit cake from Amorette’s Patisserie at Disney Springs. Snow White 85th Anniversary Petit Cake – $22. Vanilla chiffon cake layered with apple mousse, cinnamon mousse, and...
Disney Confuses the Ghost Host for Master Gracey on New Haunted Mansion Merchandise
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. It’s Halloween season, and a ton of new Haunted Mansion merchandise has been released, including several new ornaments. One such ornament was released featuring a figure that appeared to be the Ghost Host in front of the mansion’s gates.
PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT & Disney Springs 8/21/22 (New Vault Cinderella Castle Collection Crocs, Themed Snacks for World Princess Week, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Royal greetings from EPCOT. Today is the first day of World Princess Week and we are celebrating by trying some new princess-themed snacks. We will also be on the lookout for other ways to celebrate World Princess Week. As always, we will be on the hunt for new merchandise in the parks. Let’s get started!
Full Lineups Released for Halloween Horror Nights, Death Eaters to Appear for First Time at USH, Universal Files Petition for Epic Universe Street Name, and More: UPNT Weekly Recap (8/15/22-8/21/22)
We bring you a lot of stories. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Weekly Recap for August 15 – August 21, 2022.
New The Haunted Mansion Apparel Now Available at the Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Grim grinning ghosts are out to accessorize at the Disneyland Resort, with a release of new apparel themed to The Haunted Mansion. Let’s see what they have to offer!. The Haunted Mansion Headband – $19.99.
Imagination! Pavilion Closed at EPCOT As Broken Pipe Sprays Water From Roof
Guests visiting the Imagination! Pavilion at EPCOT on Tuesday morning were met with an unusual sight involving water… and it wasn’t the Jumping Fountains. A pipe on the roof of the pavilion broke, sending water streaming into the sky. It could be seen between the entrances of ImageWorks...
Tokyo Disney Resort Will Remove ‘Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah’ From Music Loops, Disney Wins Lawsuit Over Duke Caboom, New 50th Anniversary Fort Wilderness Scavenger Hunt, and More: Daily Recap (8/23/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
REVIEW: Celebrate World Princess Week With the Aurora Fruit Tart at Le Petit Café in Disney’s Riviera Resort
Le Petit Café at Disney’s Riviera Resort has a new dessert worth getting up for to celebrate World Princess Week with the Aurora Fruit Tart. Diplomat Cream, Raspberry Mousse, and Fresh Berries topped with a White Chocolate Crown. This desert is extremely fresh and delicious. The tart is...
New Ahsoka Tano Wall Sign at Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Honor Anakin’s ex-apprentice with this new Ahsoka Tano wall sign from Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland. Ahsoka 2D Sign – $49.99. This piece is oval-shaped, like a...
Monstro Tiki Mug Coming August 26th to Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Resort
The next mug coming to Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Resort will make a big splash!. Straight from Storybook Land Canal Boats, Monstro is the subject of the next tiki mug, set to release on August 26th. Orders may be placed through Mobile Order on the Disneyland app as early as 6 AM on release day, with pickup windows available from 7 AM to 3 PM. Orders are limited to 2 mugs per customer, and the mugs are $50 each.
