ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

What a $1 million home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. As interest rates have risen, NBC4 has analyzed 10 homes sold for $500,000 and 10 homes sold for $750,000. For comparison, here are 10 homes sold in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wcbe.org

CCS students will be able to pick up meals, despite teachers strike

If Columbus City Schools teachers remain on strike Wednesday and beyond, school buildings will be closed. But students can still pick up "grab and go" meals at 25 locations. Sites will be open from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm weekdays beginning August 24th. Parents can choose between hot and cold meals, and can get both lunch and breakfast for the following day.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
City
Columbus, OH
WSYX ABC6

Mediator calls CEA, CCS to return to bargaining table Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A federal mediator has called the Columbus Education Association and Columbus City Schools Board of Education to return to the bargaining table Wednesday afternoon. The mediator has called for the two sides to meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Columbus City Schools students are set to...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Good Food#Dairy#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Doggy Daycares In Columbus

A busy work schedule can be tough on our pets. Dogs especially struggle with separation anxiety and a lack of positive stimulation while we’re away from home. That’s where Doggy Daycare comes in. Even if you’re still working from home but you’re just hoping to offer your pup...
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio

Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
OBERLIN, OH
WSYX ABC6

Parents worry about virtual learning following teachers' strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After Columbus Education Association members voted to strike, parents are making decisions about what to do when virtual learning starts on Wednesday. "We’re the community," said Deanna Purcell, a mom of 12th, 7th, 3rd, and 1st graders. "It takes a village." To show their...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus City Schools prepare for remote learning as teachers strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Students with Columbus City Schools will learn remotely again Wednesday, but the reason isn't COVID-19. The Columbus Education Association voted Sunday night to reject the school board's second final offer to begin picketing Monday morning. The school board will meet Monday night to discuss the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Highest-paying jobs in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you're looking for a new career, we've got a list of occupations you might want to consider if money is among your motivators. The data is from May 2021 from the Bureau of Labor Statistics:. 1. Radiologists, $348,520 (average annual salary) 2. Surgeons, All...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

CEA says picketers were hit by BB pellets in Clintonville

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Education Association said some members who were picketing near two north Columbus schools Tuesday were hit by BB pellets. Columbus Police said officers responded to the area of North High Street and Henderson Road near Indian Springs Elementary School and Whetstone High School around 2:15 p.m. Monday.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy