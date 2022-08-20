ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Love It or List It’: Hilary Farr Is Her Own Client in 2022 Season Premiere

By Megan Elliott
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

TL;DR:

  • A new season of Love It or List It premieres September 12 on HGTV.
  • In the season premiere, Hilary acts as her own client when she renovates her North Carolina cottage.
  • David Visentin will try to convince his co-star to trade her fixer-upper for a move-in-ready home.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QgkgY_0hOk4Ljs00
Hilary Farr and David Visentin from ‘Love It or List It’ on ‘Today’ | Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

On HGTV ’s Love It Or List, Hilary Farr and David Visentin go toe-to-toe as they help homeowners decide whether to stay in their current home or find a new place. But in the show’s 2022 season premiere, the tables turn as Hilary has to choose whether to stay in her renovated cottage or purchase an up-to-date home that David found for her.

‘Love It or List It’ returns in September 2022

Love It or List It returns on Monday, September 12 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV. The new episodes will also stream on discovery+.

In the eight-episode season, Hilary and David will engage in their trademark banter as she attempts to convince homeowners to love their current home while he works to persuade them that buying a new place is the best decision for their family.

Hilary has to decide whether to love it or list it in the season premiere

RELATED: ‘Ugliest House in America’: Retta Admits Choosing the ‘Ugliest’ House Winner Was a Tough Decision (Exclusive)

In the 90-minute Love It Or List It season premiere, Hilary will be in the hot seat as she has to decide whether to love or list her North Carolina cottage.

Hilary’s acting as her own client as she works to transform the quaint cottage into her dream home. But she quickly runs into problems when she discovers a rotting foundation and termites eating through the subfloor. Naturally, her co-host David is on hand to convince Hilary that she should trade the outdated bungalow for a move-in-ready place that better fits her needs. But will he be able to find the place that ticks off all the items on her wish list and convinces her to list her home?

Hilary’s advice for people renovating or redecorating their home

As an interior designer, Hilary is committed to helping people make the most of their space. What’s her advice for those who are embarking on a renovation or redecorating project ? Stay true to yourself.

“The most important thing is to understand what gives you pleasure,” she said in an interview with Realtor.com . “If it’s orange, paint it orange. Bring in orange, whatever that is. Don’t allow yourself to be completely influenced by whatever is so-called on-trend. Don’t be influenced beyond what you are drawn to.”

While it’s important to be open to new things and not get stuck in a rut, “you need to understand what makes you feel comfortable within your home,” she added. ”Once you’ve established that, then you can move from there and start layering and bringing in other colors or other textures or other objects, if you like, that are slightly out of your comfort zone, because just as in any area of our lives, you do need to be open to change and embrace that as well.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

RELATED: ‘Home Town Takeover’: Season 2: Everything We Know About the New Season of Ben and Erin Napier’s HGTV Show

Comments / 1

Related
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Visentin
Person
Hilary Farr
Person
Retta
The List

The Young And The Restless Star Robert Newman Reveals Why He Was Relieved When Ashland Died

When Robert Newman took over the role of Ashland Locke after Richard Burgi was let go from "The Young and the Restless," fans liked him instantly, according to Daily Soap Dish. Ashland and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) have had a tumultuous relationship on the show, but after he rescued her from a car crash, she admitted that she was in love with him (via Soaps in Depth). Ashland was shocked considering all the bridges he had burned in Genoa City. The two decided to start a business and move to New York. However, Victoria double-crossed him, swindled him out of his fortune, and fled home (via Soaps in Depth).
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Love It Or List It#Season Premiere#Wish List#New Place#Tl#Hilary David
DoYouRemember?

Simon Cowell Expresses Grief After Death Of ‘AGT’ Contestants

Throughout his career on television, Simon Cowell has crossed paths with many talented and hopeful contestants. Their stories do not end once the final buzzer goes off, and sadly some of those journeys end far sooner than anticipated. Recently, a former America’s Got Talent contestant, Nolan Neal, died, and Cowell has opened up about the feelings of grief that come with a loss such as this.
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Real-Life Partners Of The General Hospital Cast

If you love soap operas, there's a likely chance that you love "General Hospital." Even if you aren't a super fan, you've probably heard of the series. The classic daytime drama started airing in 1963 and currently holds the record for the longest-running daytime soap opera still in production, according to Newsweek. In addition to its long-standing place in television history, the show is also the winner of an impressive 14 Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding drama series, which is another record the soap opera holds (via Soap Central).
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cheryl E Preston

Jeopardy! has made a decision on a permanent host

WDBJ7 is reporting that the producers of Jeopardy have come to a decision regarding a permanent host. After the death of Alex Trebek on November 8th, 2020 the long-running game show had various guest hosts. In October 2021 it was announced that Ken Jennings, the former contestant who won more consecutive games than any other contestant in the show’s history, would share the duties with actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik. Fans have been wondering when the show execs would make a decision about a permanent host and that time is now.
shefinds

Carrie Underwood Reportedly Has A Feud With Kelly Clarkson Following Their Recent Album Releases

Singer-songwriters and American Idol winners Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson are reportedly ‘very competitive’ with each other, and possibly feuding. According to an anonymous source who recently spoke to Star Magazine, the “Before He Cheats” singer was not happy that the “Since U Been Gone” crooner dropped her cover EP, Kellyoke, the same week that her country record, Denim & Rhinestones was set to be released.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

165K+
Followers
112K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy