‘Little People, Big World’: Zach Roloff Is Taking After Matt Roloff With New Projects

By Lauren Weiler
 4 days ago

TLC fans keeping up with Little People, Big World know all about Zach Roloff and Matt Roloff’s feud . Zach hoped to purchase some of Roloff Farms from Matt, but they couldn’t work out an agreement. This led to tension between the father and son on the show. Now, it looks like Zach is taking after Matt with his home projects. Here’s what Tori Roloff posted.

‘Little People, Big World’ star Zach Roloff is putting work into his and Tori Roloff’s property

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I7l9v_0hOk4I5h00
Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff from ‘Little People, Big World’ | Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire

Zach and Tori Roloff talked about moving to Washington on the most recent season of Little People, Big World . After the Roloff Farms deal fell through, Zach made the announcement to Matt Roloff, much to Matt’s surprise.

“We’ve been quite busy the last 30 days and I am beyond exhausted. I hope we never move again. Haha,” Tori announced on Instagram on Oct. 14, 2021. “We said goodbye to our sweet, cozy, unique, and very green house in Portland yesterday!! We have had so many beautiful memories in that house including bringing our sweet bean home from the hospital, countless gatherings, and just a whole lot of love.”

Tori posted videos to her Instagram Stories on Aug. 18, 2022, showing Zach’s work on their property. Zach built a small bridge in their yard that Tori describes as “pretty solid.”

“It’s now easily the coolest thing on our property,” Zach tells her as he’s sitting on the bridge.

“How much do you think our tractor weighs? Our tractor can go across this,” Tori adds. “Look at this. Are you proud of yourself? I’m proud of you. This is so good.”

“I’m pretty stoked about it,” Zach notes.

“You’re kind of the project guy now,” Tori says.

Zach Roloff might be taking after Matt Roloff with his home projects

The Roloff family is no stranger to home projects. Matt Roloff often posts about the projects he’s building on Roloff Farms, and he goes into even more detail on Little People, Big World .

Matt started posting about building another home on Roloff Farms property in 2022. “Flipping the cutting edge on track hoe bucket,” he posted to Instagram on June 2022. “Now that the rains are gone, I can start digging out for the new house.”

Before this post, he noted Jacob Roloff and Jacob’s wife helped him with the build. “When your son installs the absolute perfect shallow gutter drain … with virtually zero instructions,” Matt posted on June 21, referring to Jacob. “You dance the happy dance @jacobroloff45 with @isabelsofiarock and Mateo cheering him on. I think the magic is starting to happen. This line solves a huge issue we had last pumpkin season with the train running over a soft spot in the track ….”

While Jacob helped Matt, it seems Zach didn’t assist.

Are Zach and Matt Roloff talking? They feuded on ‘Little People, Big World’

So, where do Zach Roloff and Matt Roloff stand after Little People, Big World Season 23? The father and son had their differences on the show, but it seems they both moved forward. They still love each other and can get past whatever occurred behind the scenes with Roloff Farms.

“I think I said my piece, and that’s that,” Zach told Entertainment Tonight. “The farm’s going to sell, it’ll be sold apparently, but we are up here. … We’re pretty excited about starting our new life up here.”

Regarding a public spat he had with Matt on social media, he added, “We had a discussion since that all happened on social media. … And now we’ve moved on.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

Rhonda Goudie
3d ago

Congrats to Zach and family for following in their OWN footsteps and building their OWN family legacy!! To me, all the kids are good, salt of the earth, rational, young adults and seem to always put their family first. I don't know them, I'm just a viewer of the show but, it makes my heart happy to see them all happy and loved. ❤💙💚💜

