Former WKYC sports anchor, Cleveland Browns broadcaster Jim Mueller dies at 79
CLEVELAND — Jim Mueller, who became a beloved Cleveland sports media figure both here at WKYC and on the Browns Radio Network, has died at the age of 79. Jim Donovan, Mueller's successor as 3News' sports director, confirmed the passing of his "first boss at Channel 3" while on the air prior to kickoff of Sunday's Browns preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mueller had worked as a color commentator with the team for roughly 20 years, partnering with legends such as Gib Shanley, Nev Chandler, and Doug Dieken.
South Euclid welcomes new soul food takeout restaurant, Stay Hungry 216
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- For the past three years, residents living in the vicinity of the Glengate Shopping Center off South Green Road have seen prepared food coming out of the storefront that, several years ago, was home to the restaurant Nevaeh. Those residents, however, wondered if they’d ever be able to order foods from the building.
cleveland19.com
Willoughby home struck by lightning during Sunday storms
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willoughby Fire Department said a home was struck by lightning Sunday during a round of storms. According to a department Facebook post, no one inside the residential trailer was injured. The lightning caused a small fire to break out near the roof. Other issues prompted...
Which Ohio members of Congress are the leaders in voting by proxy, without showing up? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Before the pandemic, Congress members who missed votes had to skip them, rather than voting by proxy. Now, politicians from both parties are using the practice, and for more than health reasons. We’re talking about which of Ohio’s congressional delegation leads in voting by proxy on Today...
In Cleveland, the joy of using an outdoor fire pit comes with a small issue: It’s against the law
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the weather cools, many residents across Cleveland will end their days in their back yards, sitting around fire pits and breaking a little-known law. The city prohibits outdoor burning, though it offers a wide loophole for those who roast hot dogs or make s’mores. It’s a 45-year-old law that, like speeding and fireworks, is one of the most violated in the city, and it is seldom enforced.
cleveland19.com
38-year-old Euclid man murdered after trying to break up fight in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family demands justice after a 38-year-old Euclid man was killed while breaking up a fight in Cleveland. Medical examiners previously identified the 38-year-old as Robert Curry. The pain is heavy and unbearable for Curry’s family, who said their loved one was trying to break up...
Watch: Video captures funnel cloud in Ashtabula County during Sunday storms
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — We’re getting a closer look at some of the stormy weather conditions that moved through Northeast Ohio on Sunday. Video captured the moment a funnel cloud was spotted in Harpersfield Township in Ashtabula County, which was under a tornado warning with Lake County at one point Sunday evening.
Cleveland Police search for missing 12-year-old girl who may be in Maple Heights
Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 12-year-old girl who might be in Maple Heights.
3 dead, 5 injured after 5 separate shootings in Cleveland over 13 hour period
Clevelanders are demanding peace after a string of deadly shootings. In less than thirteen hours Friday into Saturday, three people were killed and five others were injured in five separate shootings.
Ohio House Bill 6 scandal settlement payments coming soon, but isn’t over yet
Ohioans are starting to receive notices that they are eligible to receive money from the FirstEnergy House Bill 6 scandal, but it is long from over.
Lake County officials address ‘confusion’ over sirens after tornado warning Sun.
In response to possible confusion over tornado sires, Lake County officials provide information to explain their emergency alert outdoor siren system.
Cleveland Police investigate 3 fatal shootings, 5 others within 12 hours
Cleveland Police are investigating five separate shootings that happened within 12 hours, leaving three dead.
Ticket holders for Cleveland Orchestra's Harry Potter concert denied entry at Blossom Music Center Saturday night: How to get a refund
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on May 19, 2022. Many ticket holders are frustrated after being denied entry to the Cleveland Orchestra's Harry Potter concert. The Cleveland Orchestra delayed its "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" show on Saturday night...
case.edu
Law’s Michael Benza discussed the Cleveland Police Department’s proposed arrest warrant policy
Cleveland.com: Michael Benza, senior instructor of law, discussed the Cleveland Police Department’s new policy that would require officers to confirm the existence of an arrest warrant before stopping a suspected fugitive. “I’m hard pressed to find value to say there is a good reason to not check,” he said. “Not unless you want to harass people.”
