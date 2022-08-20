Cities Where Murders Are Falling the Most

Preliminary data from 2022 suggests that murder cases may be declining in the United States. Based on reports from police departments in dozens of major U.S. cities, homicides are down by about 3.8% compared to where they were last year at the same time.

While it will be months before 2022 homicide data is finalized, the emerging trend is a welcome development, as homicides were up in each of the last two years, including a historic 30% surge in 2020. In some cities, homicides are down far more than average this year.

Using a compilation of homicide data from 2021 and 2022, 24/7 Wall St. identified the U.S. cities where murders have fallen the most this year. Cities are ranked by the percent change in homicides reported year-to-date compared to the same period in 2021.

We considered all U.S. cities with populations of at least 250,000 as well as cities with smaller populations and an average of at least 10 homicides a year between 2015 and 2019. Only cities with publicly available homicide data were considered. Population figures are five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey.

In every city on this list, homicides are down at least 5% year-over-year. In some, they have fallen by 50% or more. The largest share of these cities are in the Midwest and the South - though there are also several cities in Northeastern and Western states. (Here is a look at the states where the murder rate is soaring. )

It is important to note that while homicides are down in these places, many still rank among the most dangerous cities in the country. Places on this list such as Detroit, Memphis, and St. Louis regularly rank among the U.S. cities with highest violent crime rates. (Here is a look at America’s most dangerous cities .)

Population adjusted homicide figures are calculated approximations and not official annual homicide rates. Additionally, reporting dates vary by city, and as a result, some cities may have a higher murder rate because their data has been updated more recently. Reporting dates are noted in each case, however.

46. Orlando, FL

> Decrease in murders, 2021-2022 YTD -5.6%

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - June 30, 2022 17

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - June 30, 2021 18

> Murders YTD in 2022 per 100,000 people: 6.0

> Population: 284,817

45. Memphis, TN

> Decrease in murders, 2021-2022 YTD -6.2%

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - June 30, 2022 121

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - June 30, 2021 129

> Murders YTD in 2022 per 100,000 people: 18.6

> Population: 650,910

44. Akron, OH

> Decrease in murders, 2021-2022 YTD -6.3%

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - July 31, 2022 30

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - July 31, 2021 32

> Murders YTD in 2022 per 100,000 people: 15.2

> Population: 197,375

43. Oakland, CA

> Decrease in murders, 2021-2022 YTD -6.3%

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - Aug. 14, 2022 74

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - Aug. 14, 2021 79

> Murders YTD in 2022 per 100,000 people: 17.5

> Population: 422,575

42. Minneapolis, MN

> Decrease in murders, 2021-2022 YTD -7.9%

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - Aug. 15, 2022 58

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - Aug. 15, 2021 63

> Murders YTD in 2022 per 100,000 people: 13.7

> Population: 424,536

41. New York, NY

> Decrease in murders, 2021-2022 YTD -8.1%

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - Aug. 7, 2022 261

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - Aug. 7, 2021 284

> Murders YTD in 2022 per 100,000 people: 3.1

> Population: 8,379,552

40. Arlington, TX

> Decrease in murders, 2021-2022 YTD -8.3%

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - July 18, 2022 11

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - July 18, 2021 12

> Murders YTD in 2022 per 100,000 people: 2.8

> Population: 397,269

39. Newark, NJ

> Decrease in murders, 2021-2022 YTD -9.1%

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - July 31, 2022 30

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - July 31, 2021 33

> Murders YTD in 2022 per 100,000 people: 10.6

> Population: 281,917

38. South Bend, IN

> Decrease in murders, 2021-2022 YTD -10.0%

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - May 31, 2022 9

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - May 31, 2021 10

> Murders YTD in 2022 per 100,000 people: 8.8

> Population: 102,686

37. Cleveland, OH

> Decrease in murders, 2021-2022 YTD -10.9%

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - Aug. 6, 2022 90

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - Aug. 6, 2021 101

> Murders YTD in 2022 per 100,000 people: 23.5

> Population: 383,331

36. Las Vegas, NV

> Decrease in murders, 2021-2022 YTD -11.2%

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - Aug. 5, 2022 79

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - Aug. 5, 2021 89

> Murders YTD in 2022 per 100,000 people: 12.3

> Population: 644,594

35. Portland, OR

> Decrease in murders, 2021-2022 YTD -12.2%

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - June 30, 2022 43

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - June 30, 2021 49

> Murders YTD in 2022 per 100,000 people: 6.6

> Population: 650,380

34. Detroit, MI

> Decrease in murders, 2021-2022 YTD -13.6%

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - June 30, 2022 133

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - June 30, 2021 154

> Murders YTD in 2022 per 100,000 people: 19.8

> Population: 672,351

33. San Jose, CA

> Decrease in murders, 2021-2022 YTD -13.6%

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - June 30, 2022 19

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - June 30, 2021 22

> Murders YTD in 2022 per 100,000 people: 1.8

> Population: 1,029,409

32. Fort Worth, TX

> Decrease in murders, 2021-2022 YTD -14.3%

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - June 30, 2022 54

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - June 30, 2021 63

> Murders YTD in 2022 per 100,000 people: 6.1

> Population: 892,221

31. Buffalo, NY

> Decrease in murders, 2021-2022 YTD -14.9%

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - June 30, 2022 40

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - June 30, 2021 47

> Murders YTD in 2022 per 100,000 people: 15.6

> Population: 255,805

30. Cincinnati, OH

> Decrease in murders, 2021-2022 YTD -15.1%

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - July 16, 2022 45

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - July 16, 2021 53

> Murders YTD in 2022 per 100,000 people: 14.9

> Population: 302,687

29. Chicago, IL

> Decrease in murders, 2021-2022 YTD -16.5%

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - Aug. 7, 2022 396

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - Aug. 7, 2021 474

> Murders YTD in 2022 per 100,000 people: 14.7

> Population: 2,699,347

28. Oklahoma City, OK

> Decrease in murders, 2021-2022 YTD -17.1%

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - June 30, 2022 34

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - June 30, 2021 41

> Murders YTD in 2022 per 100,000 people: 5.2

> Population: 649,821

27. Durham, NC

> Decrease in murders, 2021-2022 YTD -17.2%

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - Aug. 6, 2022 24

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - Aug. 6, 2021 29

> Murders YTD in 2022 per 100,000 people: 8.7

> Population: 276,341

26. St Louis, MO

> Decrease in murders, 2021-2022 YTD -17.9%

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - July 31, 2022 101

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - July 31, 2021 123

> Murders YTD in 2022 per 100,000 people: 33.1

> Population: 304,709

25. Indianapolis, IN

> Decrease in murders, 2021-2022 YTD -19.1%

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - Aug. 1, 2022 123

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - Aug. 1, 2021 152

> Murders YTD in 2022 per 100,000 people: 14.1

> Population: 869,387

24. El Paso, TX

> Decrease in murders, 2021-2022 YTD -20.0%

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - June 30, 2022 12

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - June 30, 2021 15

> Murders YTD in 2022 per 100,000 people: 1.8

> Population: 679,879

23. Salt Lake City, UT

> Decrease in murders, 2021-2022 YTD -20.0%

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - Aug. 7, 2022 8

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - Aug. 7, 2021 10

> Murders YTD in 2022 per 100,000 people: 4.0

> Population: 200,133

22. Richmond, VA

> Decrease in murders, 2021-2022 YTD -21.7%

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - Aug. 14, 2022 36

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - Aug. 14, 2021 46

> Murders YTD in 2022 per 100,000 people: 15.7

> Population: 229,233

21. Boston, MA

> Decrease in murders, 2021-2022 YTD -25.0%

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - Aug. 7, 2022 18

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - Aug. 7, 2021 24

> Murders YTD in 2022 per 100,000 people: 2.6

> Population: 689,326

20. Miami - COUNTY, FL

> Decrease in murders, 2021-2022 YTD -27.3%

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - July 31, 2022 48

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - July 31, 2021 66

> Murders YTD in 2022 per 100,000 people: 1.8

> Population: 2,705,528

19. Shreveport, LA

> Decrease in murders, 2021-2022 YTD -28.6%

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - May 31, 2022 25

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - May 31, 2021 35

> Murders YTD in 2022 per 100,000 people: 13.2

> Population: 189,890

18. Toledo, OH

> Decrease in murders, 2021-2022 YTD -28.6%

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - Aug. 2, 2022 30

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - Aug. 2, 2021 42

> Murders YTD in 2022 per 100,000 people: 10.9

> Population: 275,116

17. Syracuse, NY

> Decrease in murders, 2021-2022 YTD -28.6%

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - Aug. 8, 2022 10

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - Aug. 8, 2021 14

> Murders YTD in 2022 per 100,000 people: 7.0

> Population: 142,553

16. Austin, TX

> Decrease in murders, 2021-2022 YTD -28.9%

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - June 30, 2022 32

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - June 30, 2021 45

> Murders YTD in 2022 per 100,000 people: 3.3

> Population: 965,872

15. Fresno, CA

> Decrease in murders, 2021-2022 YTD -29.0%

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - June 30, 2022 27

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - June 30, 2021 38

> Murders YTD in 2022 per 100,000 people: 5.1

> Population: 526,147

14. Omaha, NE

> Decrease in murders, 2021-2022 YTD -31.6%

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - July 31, 2022 13

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - July 31, 2021 19

> Murders YTD in 2022 per 100,000 people: 2.7

> Population: 479,529

13. McKinney, TX

> Decrease in murders, 2021-2022 YTD -33.3%

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - June 30, 2022 2

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - June 30, 2021 3

> Murders YTD in 2022 per 100,000 people: 1.0

> Population: 191,197

12. Fort Wayne, IN

> Decrease in murders, 2021-2022 YTD -35.0%

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - July 31, 2022 13

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - July 31, 2021 20

> Murders YTD in 2022 per 100,000 people: 4.8

> Population: 268,378

11. Columbus, OH

> Decrease in murders, 2021-2022 YTD -37.6%

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - June 30, 2022 63

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - June 30, 2021 101

> Murders YTD in 2022 per 100,000 people: 7.1

> Population: 889,079

10. Flint, MI

> Decrease in murders, 2021-2022 YTD -38.5%

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - July 31, 2022 24

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - July 31, 2021 39

> Murders YTD in 2022 per 100,000 people: 25.0

> Population: 95,999

9. Mesa, AZ

> Decrease in murders, 2021-2022 YTD -38.9%

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - June 30, 2022 11

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - June 30, 2021 18

> Murders YTD in 2022 per 100,000 people: 2.2

> Population: 508,918

8. Lincoln, NE

> Decrease in murders, 2021-2022 YTD -40.0%

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - July 31, 2022 3

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - July 31, 2021 5

> Murders YTD in 2022 per 100,000 people: 1.0

> Population: 286,388

7. Wichita, KS

> Decrease in murders, 2021-2022 YTD -41.5%

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - June 30, 2022 24

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - June 30, 2021 41

> Murders YTD in 2022 per 100,000 people: 6.1

> Population: 390,566

6. Plano, TX

> Decrease in murders, 2021-2022 YTD -50.0%

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - June 30, 2022 1

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - June 30, 2021 2

> Murders YTD in 2022 per 100,000 people: 0.3

> Population: 288,870

5. Albany, GA

> Decrease in murders, 2021-2022 YTD -50.0%

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - June 30, 2022 5

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - June 30, 2021 10

> Murders YTD in 2022 per 100,000 people: 6.9

> Population: 72,634

4. Charleston, SC

> Decrease in murders, 2021-2022 YTD -50.0%

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - Aug. 7, 2022 5

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - Aug. 7, 2021 10

> Murders YTD in 2022 per 100,000 people: 3.6

> Population: 137,041

3. New Haven, CT

> Decrease in murders, 2021-2022 YTD -58.8%

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - July 31, 2022 7

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - July 31, 2021 17

> Murders YTD in 2022 per 100,000 people: 5.4

> Population: 130,381

2. Wilmington, DE

> Decrease in murders, 2021-2022 YTD -60.0%

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - July 31, 2022 8

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - July 31, 2021 20

> Murders YTD in 2022 per 100,000 people: 11.3

> Population: 70,655

1. Providence, RI

> Decrease in murders, 2021-2022 YTD -66.7%

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - Aug. 7, 2022 5

> Total murders; Jan. 1 - Aug. 7, 2021 15

> Murders YTD in 2022 per 100,000 people: 2.8

> Population: 179,472

