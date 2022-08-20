ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, MD

IronBirds give up 20 hits in 14-7 loss to Asheville

By Randy McRoberts, Baltimore Sun
Heston Kjerstad hit his first home in an Aberdeen uniform against Asheville earlier this season. Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun/TNS

The Asheville Tourists pounded Aberdeen pitching for 20 hits and 14 runs Friday night in a 14-7 win at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

Aberdeen (68-44 overall, 25-21 second half) actually led the high-scoring High-A South Atlantic League game 5-4 through four innings, but Asheville scored eight runs, including six in the sixth inning, to pull away.

The Tourists scored four times in the first inning, but Aberdeen scored five in its half of the first, three off a Connor Pavolony home run.

All nine batters had at least one hit for the Tourists, including seven with multiple hit games. Zach Daniels led the way, going 4-for-5 with two home runs, six RBIs and four runs scored.

Darell Hernaiz (double) led Aberdeen with three hits, while Billy Cook added two hits and three RBIs, including his 15th home run. Heston Kjerstad and Trendon Craig (triple) both had two hits and TT Bowens also tripled.

On the mound, Noah Denoyer made the start, allowing five hits and four runs over three innings. Denoyer struck out six.

Antonio Velez (0-1) took the loss in two and a third innings of relief. Velez gave up six hits and four runs, while striking out two. Reliever Dan Hammer had a tough night, allowing seven hits, two walks and six runs over two innings.

Xavier Moore threw two-thirds of an inning, allowing one hit and striking out two. Nick Roth added an inning as well, giving up a hit and striking out one.

The series continues Saturday night at the stadium, with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m.

