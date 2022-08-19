Read full article on original website
Federal judge in Texas blocks Biden administration’s emergency abortion care guidance
A federal judge in Texas has blocked enforcement of a federal health rule that mandates medical providers must be able to provide emergency abortion care, regardless of state-level bans on abortion.US District Judge James Wesley Hendrix late on 23 August determined that guidance issued by President Joe Biden’s administration under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act was “unauthorised” and “well beyond” the text of the law, which is “silent on abortion”.“Since the statute is silent on the question, the guidance cannot answer how doctors should weigh risks to both a mother and her unborn child. Nor can...
Henry County Daily Herald
Herschel Walker knocks new health care and climate law: 'Don't we have enough trees around here?'
Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, criticized the spending provisions in the newly passed health care and climate law, including money allocated for an urban forestry program which he dismissed as unnecessary. "[A] lot of money it's going to trees. Don't we have enough trees around here?" Walker...
