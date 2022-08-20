Read full article on original website
kogt.com
Tuesday Volleyball Scores
Bridge City shutout Orangefield 26-24 25-20 25-15. For BC: Demi Carter 14 kills 6 digs; Taryn Doiron 5 kills 16 assists; Anna Kelly 5 kills 7 aces 9 digs; Lexi Nugier 10 digs. For OF the leaders were: Aces – Block and Thurman each had 2. Digs – Harleigh Rawls 8, Hannah Block 7. Kills – Kylie Mouton 4 while Rawls, Haley, Francis, and Oldham each had 3. Assists – Brianna Moore 11, Harleigh Rawls 8. Blocks – Oldham, Franics, Haley, and Mouton all had 1 a piece.
kogt.com
Football is Back on KOGT.com
The 2022 High School Football season will begin with a bang on KOGT.com with four games in nine days. Game One will be the LCM Bears opening on the road, Thursday, August 25, at BISD Stadium in Beaumont against Hardin-Jefferson. Then on Friday we’ll be live in Orangefield for the Bobcats and Bridge City.
12newsnow.com
409Sports Blitz Game of The Week: Port Arthur Memorial at Port Neches-Groves
PORT NECHES, Texas — The 409Sports Blitz is heading to The Reservation to start the season!. On Friday night Ashly Elam and Cameron Sibert will team up for pregame reports and the 409Sports Blitz live from Indian Stadium at 10:20 pm. Port Arthur Memorial's talented roster will travel less...
kogt.com
Rita Anderson
Rita Anderson, 89, of Bridge City, passed away surrounded by loved ones on August 22, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont. Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Bridge City. Officiating will be Reverend Keith Royal. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
kogt.com
BC Chamber Ready For Fall
The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce is looking forward to the Fall season. Listed below is some exciting events scheduled. September 13th at 8am Networking Coffee at 5Point Credit Union. October 4th at 6pm National Night Out at the Bridge City Community Center. October 11th at 8am Networking Coffee at...
KFDM-TV
Lamar University students return for first day of fall semester
BEAUMONT — Lamar University students in Beaumont have returned from summer break for the first day of classes in the fall semester. From LU: Happy first day of class, Cardinals! We are so glad to have you back in the nest. #WeAreLU #LUBound.
Port Arthur News
Nederland victim of fatal wreck was newly married, hoping to start a family
Brittnie Eldridge Adaway, 23, texted her husband at approximately 9:10 p.m. Monday to say she was leaving a friend’s house and was headed home. But as time passed and she did not arrive, he began calling her. “Then a state trooper showed up at their apartment,” said her mother-in-law,...
kogt.com
Ardoin Awarded For Efforts
When you see the beautiful flowers growing at #3731 Bowling Lane in Orange, you will know that Louis Ardoin enjoys working in his yard and seeing his plants grow. The raised beds at the front of the house have a nicely arranged mix of plants, set off by various borders of stones and wood at different levels. Two of those plants completely surprised him by spouting tall blooms just shortly after being planted. But they only lasted a few days and then disappeared.
Port Arthur News
PHOTO GALLERY — Port Arthur Fire Department battling blaze on 9th Avenue
The Port Arthur Fire Department is currently on site in the 2700 block of 9th Avenue extinguishing a structure fire. Flames seen from the outside were no longer visible as of 11 a.m., however a strong stream of smoke is still present. Chief Greg Benson said there are no additional...
Orange Leader
Orange woman one of two killed in head-on wreck Monday night
A local woman was one of two people killed in a violent head-on collision Monday evening in Orange County. The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the local victim as 59-year-old Sheila Lavalle of Orange. The other victim listed by authorities is 23-year-old Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland. Preliminary investigation...
kogt.com
Flood Watch Today
WHERE: Flood Watch basically along and north of a Port Arthur to Opelousas line. A slight risk potential (level 2 out of 4) for excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding for the entire forecast area. WHEN: Starting this morning with the potential lasting into the afternoon.
kogt.com
Sandra Price
Sandra Price, age 76, died Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont, Texas. Sandra is a native of Houston, graduating from Bellaire High School. and had made Vidor her home for the past half century. She was a magna cum laude graduate of Houston Baptist University, was a teaching assistant at Baylor University, and was retired from teaching. Sandra was never shy about asking strangers, including other patients in the waiting room on the morning she passed away, if they knew Jesus and if she could pray for them. She is survived by her husband, Rodney Price, daughters Mary Majors and son-in-law Mike Majors. daughter Amy Angelo and son-in-law Eric Angelo, and grandchildren. Sarah Majors, Ethan Majors. and Marissa Majors, all of Vidor, grandson Reed Galloway and his wife, Cara Galloway, of Little Rock. Arkansas. and sister Carol Read and brother-in-law Charles Read of Houston.
kjas.com
Vehicle leaves road and turns over in woods north of Jasper
Emergency crews were dispatched to a location about 6 miles north of Jasper on Highway 96, shortly before 4:00 on Sunday afternoon, when it was reported that a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe had left the road and turned over. However, the volunteers of The Lake Rayburn Fire Department and other emergency crews arrived and could not find anyone in the vehicle or at the site of the wreck.
Port Arthur News
Heavy rain, tough driving in Port Arthur on Saturday
A large truck almost went into the canal on Highway 73 Saturday in Port Arthur during poor driving conditions following a serious rainfall. A passerby noticed the incident while heading towards Highway 69 at approximately 1:30 p.m. There were no injuries reported.
kogt.com
Charles Scott Sexton
Charles Scott Sexton, 80, of Orange, passed away at home on August 23, 2022. Born in Orange, Texas, on October 23, 1941, he was the son of William Putman Sexton and Ora Wood Sexton. Charles had a number of incredible achievements throughout his life. He proudly served in the United States Army after high school. Charles attended ATM University and was a member of the Corps of Cadets. He then went on to attend University of Texas and graduated with a Chemistry Degree and a Mathematics Degree, before receiving his Law Degree from Baylor University of Law. Charles was a member of the State Bar of Texas for 50 years. He loved to play in the market and enjoyed watching all types of sports. Charles was known to have a big bark however he would turn right around and give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He was a wonderful man and will be truly missed by all that knew him.
2 Person Dead In A Two-Car Crash Near Tulane Road (Orange County, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-car crash on Monday night that claimed the lives of two people. The crash happened on Highway 62 in Orange County, near [..]
Two Southeast Texas women killed in head-on wreck Monday night in Orange County
ORANGE, Texas — Two Southeast Texas women were killed in a head-on wreck Monday night along Texas Highway 62 in Orange County. Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland, 23, of Nederland, died at the scene of the wreck along Texas 62 near Tulane Road and Sheila Lavalle, 59, of Orange, died later at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
kogt.com
Vandevender On Vidor Board
At Monday night’s Vidor ISD school board meeting, Kimberly Crossley announced her resignation to the board. The board then appointed Gina Vandevender to Crossley’s seat. Other VISD Board members include President Michael Helms, Rollie Burr, Carrie Vincent, David Camp, Billy Jordan and Brooke Gilthorpe. Jay Killgo is the Superintendent.
kogt.com
WO Battles Early Morning Fire
Just after midnight on August 22 the West Orange Fire Department was called to the Skeeler property at 2204 FM 1006. Chief David Roberts said the home on the property had been demolished and put into a pile and someone set fire to it since the power had been turned off. Firefighters controlled the blaze while they let it burn out.
kogt.com
Shirley Ann Callahan Carpenter
Shirley Ann Callahan Carpenter, 79, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, surrounded by family. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 26, 2022, Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August...
