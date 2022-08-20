Charles Scott Sexton, 80, of Orange, passed away at home on August 23, 2022. Born in Orange, Texas, on October 23, 1941, he was the son of William Putman Sexton and Ora Wood Sexton. Charles had a number of incredible achievements throughout his life. He proudly served in the United States Army after high school. Charles attended ATM University and was a member of the Corps of Cadets. He then went on to attend University of Texas and graduated with a Chemistry Degree and a Mathematics Degree, before receiving his Law Degree from Baylor University of Law. Charles was a member of the State Bar of Texas for 50 years. He loved to play in the market and enjoyed watching all types of sports. Charles was known to have a big bark however he would turn right around and give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He was a wonderful man and will be truly missed by all that knew him.

ORANGE, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO