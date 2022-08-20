Read full article on original website
Embedded social workers help police in St. Paul, Coon Rapids and Blaine safely respond to mental health calls
A mental health crisis will sometimes prompt a call to 911. But police officers, even those who have received special training, aren’t always equipped to handle the situation. Occasionally, things go awry – like when police shot and killed a 52-year-old man in Roseville in 2016, or when Wright...
bulletin-news.com
Appetite for Change, nonprofit with a St. Paul eatery, receives $1.5M donation
In its eleven-year existence, the organization Appetite for Change has received its biggest single gift. The nonprofit will use the $1.5 million from an unnamed sponsor to fund all of its initiatives, including its restaurant in St. Paul. An initiative called Appetite for Change works to improve community cohesion and...
fox9.com
What happens if Twin Cities nurses strike
More than 15,000 nurses throughout Minnesota could walk off the job if a deal isn't made with hospitals. Monday, nurses with Hennepin County Medical Center held an informational picket. Nurses at a public hospital like HCMC are not allowed to go out on strike; it’s the law. But they are negotiating a new wage package and their concerns reverberate across the systems where we could see thousands of nurses walk off the job at some point.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesotans with disabilities face growing waits for home care services amid surge in demand
On an afternoon last September, Maija Hitt was discharged from a hospital in St. Paul with no idea of how she was going to survive on her own. The 41-year-old had just experienced a mental health crisis and was suffering from a host of debilitating symptoms - including severe migraines, depression and insomnia - that made it impossible for her to care for herself. Desperate, she called a Ramsey County hotline to access home care services.
ccxmedia.org
Move to Relax Brooklyn Park’s Trash Can Storage Standards Results in 3-3 Vote
The city of Brooklyn Park held a lengthy discussion Monday night on whether to relax its ordinance for the storage of garbage cans. A proposed change would allow residents to store waste containers unscreened along the side of homes. Currently they must be fully screened or stored in a garage or back yard. For corner lots, the proposed change would still require screening for containers adjacent to a street.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Approves One-Year Moratorium for THC Edible Sales
Brooklyn Center has approved a moratorium that temporarily prevents businesses from selling edibles and beverages containing THC. The city council made the decision by a 5-0 unanimous vote Monday night. The issue has dominated discussion in many recent city council meetings throughout the northwest suburbs. In Brooklyn Center’s case, a...
multifamilybiz.com
Norhart Breaks Ground on 328-Unit Impact Apartment Community in Minneapolis - St. Paul Submarket of Oakdale, Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Norhart broke ground on Impact, their new 7-story, 328-unit apartment building. The modern apartment complex, which will be the tallest building in the city of Oakdale, includes a wide assortment of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans, plus four luxurious two-story penthouse residences on the top level overlooking the beautiful Minneapolis - St. Paul skyline.
resilience.org
If You Want People to Use Public Transit, Connect the Places Where People Want to Walk
A couple weeks ago, at a Strong Towns staff retreat, a bunch of us rode the light rail one evening from the Summit Hills neighborhood in St. Paul into downtown Minneapolis to see the Twins play the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field. It was a little hot, upper 80s...
KEYC
Minnesota authorities attempting to locate parents, guardians of missing child
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Minnesota are attempting to locate the parents or guardians of a missing child. The Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport Police Department said they are trying to locate the parents and/or guardians of a girl, who is believed to be around 10 months old, who was found around 9 p.m. Sunday at the airport with a person in crisis.
arizonasuntimes.com
Teachers Union President Defends Minnesota School District That Will Lay Off White Teachers First
American Federation of Teachers (AFT) president Randi Weingarten defended a contract between Minneapolis Public Schools and the union which will fire white teachers over minority teachers, according to a Monday tweet. The March contract between Minneapolis Public Schools and the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers (MFT) includes a deal that fires...
Big money will soon be available for Minnesota farmers to fight climate change
KIMBALL, Minn. – There's big money for farmers to fight climate change and curb water pollution. There is $20 billion tucked inside the new Inflation Reduction Act, and Minnesota farmers will soon be able to apply for grants that they can use to purchase and install technology to help curb pollution.Mill Creek Dairy in Kimball uses both a giant liquid holding tank and another holding area for solids to store manure and keep it from seeping into a culvert -- which flows into Mill Creek, which then flows to the Sauk River, and then on to...
ccxmedia.org
Update with New Hope Mayor Kathi Hemken – August 22, 2022
Update to the community from the Mayor with information from multiple departments within the city. To connect with the city website go to https://www.newhopemn.gov.
Highly potent, illegal THC being commonly found in area smoke shops and hemp stores
This from Stribbers Brooks Johnson and Ryan Faircloth, “Newly legal low-dose THC edibles are increasingly easy to find at smoke shops and hemp stores around the metro. But intermingled with the legal products on many store shelves are highly potent delta-8 vapes, gummies and flower – prohibited under state law. Minnesota retailers have little incentive to quit selling non-compliant products given the lack of a licensing structure and dedicated funding to enforce the state’s peculiar legal THC market. ‘The enforcement is almost non-existent’, Jason Tarasek with Minnesota Cannabis Law said at a conference last week.”
Judge says police can't trash belongings of homeless people during sweeps
A federal class action lawsuit filed in late 2020 concerning the movement of those who lost their property during homeless encampment sweeps in Minneapolis will go forward. The lawsuit, filed in October 2020 by the ACLU of Minnesota, Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid and Ballard Spahr, involves nine people who were evicted during the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board's sweeps, which followed safety concerns being raised by nearby residents.
Eden Prairie Center: Man asked to see gun in Scheels, killed himself with it
Police say the man who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Scheels store at Eden Prairie Center Monday evening got the gun from a store employee. Eden Prairie Police Department provided an update Tuesday, confirming that the man who died was a 19-year-old who had asked a store worker if he could view a semi-automatic handgun in the retailer's gun department.
"Black Entrepreneur State Fair" returns to Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS – The third annual Black Entrepreneur State Fair kicked off Sunday in Minneapolis.Hundreds of people came out to support the vendors who set up shop. The fair was created to uplift every business involved – providing opportunities, access and exposure.Fair board member Turqouya Williams says you can find just about everything, too, from jewelry to self-defense and safety items. "People are really impressed. A lot of times folks don't even know that we're here, and it is a relatively new thing," Williams said. "But people are really excited, there's a lot of energy around this."The fair runs all week and will end next Sunday night.
ccxmedia.org
Plymouth Moves Toward One-Year Moratorium on Sale of THC Products
The city of Plymouth is moving toward imposing a one-year moratorium on the sale of THC products. A vote is expected at the next city council meeting. The move comes after the city responded to two recent overdose cases. Plymouth police believe both incidents were unintentional. In one case on...
Child discovered Sunday night at MSP Airport identified, mother found safe
The Minnesota BCA early Wednesday announced that they had located the mother whose 10-month old baby was found Sunday night with a “person in crisis” at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Park Board’s Hiawatha plan moves forward amid controversy
The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board (MPRB) Planning Committee last week voted 3-1 to move the Hiawatha Golf Course Master Plan to the full board at their next meeting in September. Whether or not it is approved, the Master Plan may have created a cultural and racial rift between two local communities of color.
Minnesota cities weigh temporary bans, rules on newly legal THC edibles
Cities across Minnesota are debating how to handle recently legalized THC edibles.Driving the news: A growing number of cities – including Robbinsdale, Wayzata and Shakopee – have temporarily banned the sale of the products while they weigh their options.Others are implementing ordinances to regulate sales. The big picture: Minnesota's new law allowing the sale of food and drinks containing up to 5mg of hemp-derived THC per serving came as a surprise to many local officials – and even some of the state lawmakers who voted for it.The statute, which quietly passed the Legislature this spring, didn't include many rules regulating...
