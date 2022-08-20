ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SB Nation

2022-23 Champions League Draw: time, how to watch, and Tottenham’s potential opponents

Tottenham Hotspur’s long European nightmare is almost over. Spurs are back in the Champions League for the first time since 2020, and they will find out who their group stage opponents are in the Champions League draw, which will be held tomorrow, Thurs. August 25, at noon ET. The draw will be held in Istanbul, Turkey and will be televised and streamed across the world.
UEFA
SB Nation

The pros and cons of a Cristiano Ronaldo loan to Everton

Just the thought of it is insane right? Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line at Everton, even the thought of it is enough to set one off into a paroxysm of laughter. Yet, it’s not completely bonkers, is it?. Ronaldo has been pushed out of...
SB Nation

Thank You Ellen - Manchester City’s England Striker Retires

Manchester City Women’s striker Ellen White has announced her retirement from the game, bringing an end to 17 years of goals with seven different clubs and becoming England’s all-time top goalscorer in the process. White signed for the blues in May 2019 and scored 34 goals in 90...
SB Nation

Monday August 22nd Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Borussia Dortmund Want Naby Keïta

Naby Keïta isn’t entirely happy at Liverpool given he has found himself down the pecking order and less than a nailed-on starter when everyone in midfield is fit, with leaks to that effect emerging in Germany last week. Liverpool, on the other hand, are faced with the reality...
SB Nation

Talking Points: Has Dennis Cirkin found his permanent home at left centre back for Sunderland?

With one goal contribution per game so far this season, Sunderland simply MUST agree on a new contract with Ross Stewart!. Last season people questioned whether Ross Stewart could adequately replace Charlie Wyke. He did. This season people questioned if he could maintain his levels in the Championship and already I think it is safe to say he has proven he can compete at this level.
SB Nation

Following Sunderland, the old school way

Having spent most of Saturday out of the house, it was only when I got back indoors that I found out that the worst had happened – our patchy WiFi had finally given up the ghost altogether and we’d be without internet until an engineer was available on Monday.
SB Nation

CITYZEN Duck’s Predicted XI: FC Barcelona vs. Manchester City

A very rare in-season friendly will take place today when FC Barcelona play host to Manchester City. While it could be seen to clog an already busy schedule for the Cityzens, Pep Guardiola should use this match to get some much needed run for little-used players. I expect to see...
SB Nation

Sunderland face an interesting week until Norwich arrive on Wearside

Whichever way you look at it, the start of Sunderland’s 2022/2023 Championship season has exceeded our expectations. During the summer, we might have dreamed about the team storming the division and delivering a second promotion in as many seasons, but realistically, I think that we were all hoping that the side would simply be competitive during a season where consolidation in the second tier is the aim.
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Liverpool and Roma Eye Paredes

Caicedo. Bennacer. And now, Paredes. Every day, the world turns, and the rumour mill lands on a new midfielder to link to Liverpool FC. And today, it’s Paris Saint-Germain’s 28-year-old Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes. According to Calciomercato, Liverpool and Roma are both circling the defensive midfielder. Our lethargy...
SB Nation

Lampard’s comments on Gordon amid reports of Chelsea’s third bid

For a player who is reportedly the subject of a £60 million bid, Anthony Gordon was amazingly light-hearted at Fleetwood Town during Everton’s Carabao Cup Second Round win over the League One side today. He had a ready smile on his face whenever the camera panned to him, whether it was while he sat on the bench during the game or even as he kicked the ball around at halftime with his teammates, Gordon did not seem a player weighed down by the burden of expectation or indeed one that has indicated that he wants to leave for Chelsea.
SB Nation

Everton 1-1 Nottingham Forest | Three Takeaways From a Late, Late Fightback

Finally, after two failed attempts at shoehorning Anthony Gordon into a centre forward role, Blues boss Frank Lampard sent the team out on Saturday with a specialist striker leading the line. Unfortunately, that man happened to be Salomon Rondon. Now, the big Venezuelan is a trier and added a focal point for play to be structured around, but as he closes in on his 33rd birthday, he is a few years past his best and no longer even a solid backup option for a serious Premier league team.
