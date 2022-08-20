ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Lexington, utility reach agreement on tree-cutting policies

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s second-largest city has reached an agreement with a utilities company over the company’s policy of razing trees throughout the city to make way for power lines.

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council and officials with Kentucky Utilities Company announced a joint resolution in response to “community concerns” that modifies how KU cuts, trims and removes trees around transmission lines, Mayor Linda Gorton said.

The agreement caps a contentious, years-long back and forth between the city of Lexington and the utilities company over the issue, media outlets reported.

The city sued last year after an uproar from residents upset that big trees were being axed in yards across the city and an unheeded request from the city for KU to stop.

With the mutually-agreed upon plan reached, the city opted to drop its lawsuit.

In July, KU initially conceded and agreed to make changes to its tree-cutting policy, which resulted in an estimated 50% reduction in the number of trees clear cut and an increase in monetary compensation to affected property owners, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. The city, in turn, agreed to hit pause on its lawsuit.

Those changes were mutually agreed upon and formally approved on Thursday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
505K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy