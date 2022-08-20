James Dolan shoots down Knicks, Rangers sale report

James Dolan's polarizing run as owner of the Knicks doesn't appear to be ending anytime soon.

The rumor mill was churning earlier this week after investment analyst Jonathan Boyar predicted during a CNBC appearance that Dolan would put both the Knicks and Rangers up for sale once construction is completed on a new MSG-affiliated entertainment venue in Las Vegas.

Dolan was subsequently approached in Los Angeles by a TMZ reporter asking about Boyar's remarks.

Asked if he's planning to sell "the team," the longtime owner responded with a wry smile and a simple "No."

An MSG rep had previously denied Boyar's report.

While the Rangers have enjoyed success under Dolan's ownership, the Knicks have mostly floundered in mediocrity.

Some restless fans have blamed the Knicks' struggles on Dolan himself, some even calling on him to sell the team. MSG security has taken the controversial step of ejecting fans leading anti-Dolan chants or brandishing shirts and signs with messaging to that effect.

Despite their relative struggles, Knicks fans remain loyal to the team, or at least they continue to drive impressive attendance figures at MSG.

