HipHopDX.com
DJ Khaled Says He Would Smoke Everybody In Verzuz Battle: 'I'mma Never Back Down On That Talk'
Miami, FL – DJ Khaled maintains no one can see him in a Verzuz battle. In a brand new episode of Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, the 46-year-old Grammy Award-winner didn’t hold back in holding himself in high regard when it came to his catalog and the number of hits he’s helped craft over the last 17 years.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Snaps On Timbaland During Heated R&B Instagram Live Debate: 'R&B Is Muthafuckin' Dead!'
Diddy and Timbaland got into a heated debate about the state of R&B on Instagram Live Wednesday night (August 17) after the Bad Boy Records mogul posed the question: “Who Killed R&B?”. During the conversation, which consisted of a whole lot of yelling from Diddy, Timbo struggled to get...
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B To Direct New Offset Music Video With A "Very Sexy, Talented Artist"
One of hip-hop's favourite couples – Cardi B and Offset – are gearing up for yet another collaboration, from the sounds of things. While the mother of two has been hard at work on her follow-up to 2018's debut album, Invasion of Privacy, her husband has been steadily dropping off solo singles of his own as his fellow Migo members Quavo and Takeoff work on their dual projects.
HipHopDX.com
Chris Brown: ‘R&B Ain’t Dead… Y’all N-ggas Just Ugly’
Chris Brown is the latest artist to hit back at Diddy’s recent claim that R&B is dead, delivering an impassioned response via social media. “When’s the last time you heard a slow song on the radio???” Breezy asked on his Instagram Story on Friday (August 19). “N-ggas...
HipHopDX.com
Asian Doll Fights Off Woman Who Tries Stealing Her Diamond Chain: 'Bitch Saw Nun Else But Stars'
Asian Doll got into a physical altercation over the weekend after a woman allegedly attempted to steal her diamond chain. A video of the incident surfaced on Sunday (August 21) and shows the rapper being held back by several onlookers as she lunges at the would-be thief. “Dumb bitch, are...
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Admits He Choked When Dr. Dre Asked Him To Rap Over 'Eazy-Duz-It' Demo
Snoop Dogg says he turned down the opportunity to rap over Dr. Dre’s original demo for the 1988 Eazy-E single “Eazy-Duz-It.”. In a new interview with Eugene “Big U” Hensley for the Checc’n ~ In Podcast, the Doggfather and buzzing pop culture figure was talking about his life pre-fame when he made the revelation.
Chelsea Clinton Said She Removed Kanye West's Music From Her Library Because Of "The Way That He Has Treated Kim Kardashian"
"The way that he has talked about women is unconscionable to me."
Megan Thee Stallion dresses to impress in a figure-hugging blue and neon jumpsuit
Megan Thee Stallion posed up a storm ahead of performing in Osaka, Japan at the Summer Sonic Festival on Saturday. Taking to Instagram the rapper, 27, looked sensational as she dressed to impress in a figure-hugging blue and green paneled jumpsuit. The star shared the gallery of snaps to her...
HipHopDX.com
Quando Rondo Breaks Silence On 23-Year-Old Lul Pab’s Death After L.A. Shooting
Quando Rondo is mourning the loss of 23-year-old Lul Pab, who was fatally shot in Los Angeles on Friday (August 19). The Atlanta rapper was filmed at the scene of the crime, screaming, as the man’s body was pulled from the black Cadillac Escalade riddled with bullets. On Sunday...
hotnewhiphop.com
Janet Jackson's "Rhythm Nation" Causes Older Laptops To Crash Due To "Natural Resonant Frequencies"
It's pretty hard to deny the star power of R&B vocalist Janet Jackson, but did you know that one of her 1989 songs has allegedly been causing older laptops to crash? Earlier this month, Microsoft's principal software engineer, Raymond Chen, explained the phenomena in a blog post. "The song contained...
Styles P Calls For ‘Verzuz’ Boycott, Urges Hip-Hop To Join Him
Styles P is planning to boycott Verzuz if Triller fails to pay Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, and he’s calling for his peers to follow him. On Thursday (Aug. 18), Styles P shared how he felt about Swizz Beatz and Timbaland suing Triller for $28 million over missed payments. According to TMZ, Styles stated he stands with the duo for suing the company, especially if they violated an agreement.More from VIBE.comThe LOX Report Live From The Studio In "Terminator LOX" Music VideoDiddy Feels "R&B Is Dead," But Mary J. Blige And More Say OtherwiseSwizz Beatz And Timbaland Sue Triller For $28M Over...
hotnewhiphop.com
Playboi Carti Shocks Fans With New “Satan” Tattoo
Playboi Carti is never afraid to push the boundaries when it comes to his aesthetic. The Georgia rapper, known for his goth persona, recently took his image to the next level with a new neck tattoo that says "Satan." Aside from sharing a photo of his new ink, the 25-year old star has yet to speak about the meaning behind the tattoo. However, fans quickly hopped on social media to share their strong opinions about the new tat.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Arrested After Blueface Fight, Blueface's Mom Reacts
The feuds and fistfights between L.A. rapper Blueface and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock continue to escalate. Blueface recently took to Instagram to claim that Rock is now in police custody for their altercation in an Arizona lounge, occasionally stating "Free Rock!" throughout the clip. "We ain't never make the same...
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA Youngboy's Team Shades DJ Khaled For "GOD DID" Exclusion
Whenever DJ Khaled drops an album, you better believe that it'll have the biggest names in the game. God Did is no different. This afternoon, the famed Miami DJ shared the official tracklist for the project. The 18-song album includes two features from Drake, an appearance from Jay-Z,Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and plenty of other legendary figures. As far as the younger artists in the game, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, and Nardo Wick are featured on God Did. However, one artist -- the most prolific of them all -- seems to feel excluded from the album.
NBA・
hotnewhiphop.com
Jackboy Calls Kodak Black A "Federal Agent" Over Jay-Z & Eminem's "Renegade"
Jackboy's remained a pivotal force in Florida's dominant rap scene. Though the rapper was attached to Sniper Gang, he parted ways from Kodak Black's label to establish his own empire. Unfortunately, the falling out between the two friends continues to play out publicly. The latest update on the saga comes in the form of Jackboy's latest release, "Renegade Freestyle (Closure)." In the song, Jackboy takes on Jay-Z and Eminem's iconic collaboration and directly reflects on their issues. Jackboy accuses Yak of wanting to hold back his artists, if they become bigger than him, while calling him a "federal agent" for his Trump ties. A large portion of the subs towards Yak comes in the second verse.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chris Brown Reveals He's Still Banned From Performing At Award Shows
Chris Brown has had an incredible year thanks to the success of his tenth studio album Breezy as well as his current "One Of Them Ones" Tour with Lil Baby. But according to the star, despite all of his accomplishments, he's still banned from performing at award shows. The "Warm Embrace" singer took to social media over the weekend to thank his fans for their undying support and revealed that even BET hasn't invited him to take the stage during their award shows.
TMZ.com
Zoey Dollaz Launches Bulletproof Car Service to Protect Rappers on Tour
Miami rapper Zoey Dollaz recently dropped "Dollaz" from his handle, but added a money notch to his biz profile -- essentially starting a bulletproof version of Uber or Lyft. On Tuesday, Zoey hit up "TMZ Live" to discuss Aegis -- the bulletproof car service he named after the Greek god Athena’s protective cloak -- and he told us he was partially inspired by his own brush with death.
HipHopDX.com
DJ Clue Blasts Today's 'Awful' Rap Music: 'Some Of These Songs Be A,B,C'
DJ Clue has criticized the quality of some of today’s Hip Hop music, saying he thinks rap would be better if artists actually put pen to paper during the creative process. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday (August 17), ClueManatti revealed he’s not a fan of some of the music being produced today, and he offered some advice to those making music in the modern era.
