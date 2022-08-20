Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Ice Cream in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Home to the Biggest Burger in Ohio, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Eight years later, this Westerville crystal shop is still sparklingThe LanternWesterville, OH
Football: Baling hay and being a captain: Stover ‘handles business’ on family farm and football fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Buckeyes defensive line depth looks to prove dividends in 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Rocky Rockhold steps down as Trotwood-Madison boys basketball coach
Rockhold won over 300 games and his most successful stretch with the Rams was a three-year run that culminated with the 2019 Division II state championship at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus. The high scoring No. 1-ranked Rams, led by state player of the year Amari Davis, rallied from 11 down in the second half, finished on a 17-5 run and survived a tense final two minutes to defeat Columbus South 77-73 and finish 28-2 . In 2017, the Rams lost in the state semifinals to Akron St. Vincent-St, Mary and again to the Irish the following year in the final. Rockhold’s 2014 team also went the state final four. He said that team was mostly football players and undersized and was one of his staff’s best coaching jobs.
2023 UC Commit Named to 247Sports' Freaks List
The athletic cornerback is also playing baseball at UC.
Four-Star 2024 Defensive Lineman Places UC in Top-Five Schools
The Alabama-product Flashes impressive strength snap-to-snap.
Football: Baling hay and being a captain: Stover ‘handles business’ on family farm and football field
Fourth-year tight end, Cade Stover, exits the field following Ohio State’s spring game. Credit: Katie Good | Assistant Photo Editor. Growing up in Mansfield, Ohio, Cade Stover was known for several things.
OSU rebuilds running back depth
COLUMBUS – The season-ending knee injury sophomore running back Evan Pryor suffered last week deprived Ohio State of an offensive weapon but the Buckeyes might not have been left entirely without depth behind starter TreVeyon Henderson and No. 2 running back Miyan Williams. OSU coach Ryan Day had good...
Top Bearcats 2023 Target Named Top Overall Prospect Nationally
The point guard is one of the best passers in the nation.
saturdaytradition.com
Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry names second-best QB in B1G
In the Big Ten, there’s no question about the top quarterback entering the 2022 season. Ohio State QB CJ Stroud was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2021, throwing for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns as a starting redshirt freshman. Behind Stroud, though, who is the No. 2 quarterback in...
Eleven Warriors
Jim Knowles Wants to Limit Rotation on Back End of the Buckeye Defense, But Says Ohio State Has “More Depth Here Than I've Had in the Past”
The defensive rotations employed by the Ohio State coaching staff in last year’s season opener raised some eyebrows. More specifically, it was the rapid nature with which the Buckeyes switched out a significant portion of their on-field personnel on a play-to-play basis that caused concern. By the end of Ohio State’s 45-31 road win over Minnesota, 18 defensive players logged at least 15 snaps, and that was during a game in which the Buckeyes could hardly clear the bench given the relatively close score throughout. Even more players would have likely seen regular action had veterans like Cam Brown, Sevyn Banks and Jerron Cage been available.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football team announces death of second player following tragic car accident
Indiana State is mourning the loss of 2 players following a tragic car accident over the weekend. The school released a statement and further details about football players Christian Eubanks and Caleb VanHooser, who died early Sunday morning in a one-car accident. The Vigo County Sheriff released the names Monday. Police said there were a total of five people in the car. Two of them were ISU football players Omarion Dixon and John Moore. They are out of intensive care but still in serious condition.
sciotopost.com
18 Year Old from Groveport Madison High School Football Game Shooting Given 50,000 Dollar Bond
Groveport – On 8/19/2022 around 9:07pm, special duty Groveport Police Officers working at the Groveport Madison High School Football game did respond to shots fired in an area outside of the football stadium. Officers quickly detained one male adult, James Keys 18-yr Columbus, Ohio resident, and one juvenile. Officers...
Ohio State fans could soon pay $50 for football players to follow them on Instagram or send them videos
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — One of the nonprofit fan collectives helping Ohio State athletes score endorsement and sponsorship deals has announced a new program that will allow fans to contribute directly to athletes in exchange for personal video messages, Instagram follows and more. Brian Schottenstein and Cardale Jones’ The Foundation (stylized THE Foundation) […]
5 Great Burger Places in Ohio
We all have a favorite comfort food and if yours happens to be a juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five great burger places in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. If you haven't been to any of these places, add them to your list.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
Home to the Biggest Burger in Ohio, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Ohio is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest The Thurman Cafe. Located in Columbus Ohio, this restaurant is known for serving giant burgers loaded with toppings. Keep reading to learn more.
dayton.com
Beavercreek bakery closes, moves to Centerville
RachelBakes & Co will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. After almost five years in Beavercreek, RachelBakes & Co has closed its doors to move to the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville. According to a post on their Facebook page, the bakery will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday,...
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio
Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
myfox28columbus.com
Cam Around Town: Little Bear Golf Club
Cam heads to Lewis Center to check out the brand new "elevated" mini golf course at Little Bear Golf Club. He also manages to get a hole-in-one on live TV! LittleBearOhio.com.
Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
countynewsonline.org
Concert drew a large crowd
The first of the two concerts at the Great Darke County Fair drew a large crowd. First on the stage was Laine Hardy. Laine Hardy is an American singer from Livingston, Louisiana and the season 17 winner of American Idol. After his show, Riley Green entered the stage and the...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Restaurants In Columbus (2022)
Columbus has spent the last decade cementing itself as a food city. In this city, the only reason you need to give yourself to go out to dinner is that there are so many places worth trying. It would be criminal to stay home when there is delicious food being crafted just for you!
