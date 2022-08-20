Well this is a partnership I never expected… According to the Sports Business Journal, NASCAR will now be paying the University of Alabama to become an official partner of Alabama athletics. This move marks the first time NASCAR has ever sponsored a college athletic department, and it was revealed to the public last week on social media via the Crimson Tide Sports Network account, but no further detail was added. The outlet says that the partnership is a one-year deal that will […] The post NASCAR And The University Of Alabama Announce First Of Its Kind Partnership first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 8 MINUTES AGO