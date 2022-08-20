Read full article on original website
Monday Morning Hangover: Will Khamzat Chimaev prevent the Edwards vs. Usman trilogy fight?
UFC 278 went down last Sat. night (Aug. 20, 2022) in Salt Lake City, Utah, leaving several combatants feeling the post-fight blues. Among them was Jose Aldo, who saw his three-fight win streak (and championship fight aspirations) go out the window courtesy of Merab Dvalshivili. And Luke Rockhold, who called...
UFC 278: Kamaru Usman reacts to losing title, being KO’d
Kamaru Usman shares first social media message since getting knocked out in spectacular fashion by Leon Edwards and losing the welterweight title at UFC 278. For as much as we’ll talk about how extraordinary, unbelievable and exciting of a moment UFC 278 was for Leon Edwards, it’s also a very devastating one for Kamaru Usman.
Charles Oliveira: Pursuit of Conor McGregor bout in Brazil ‘sole reason’ for fighting Islam Makhachev
Charles Oliveira has made it very clear that he wants to compete against Conor McGregor. Before “Do Bronx” can possibly get his hands on “The Notorious,” McGregor will first need to be cleared to return after suffering a nasty broken leg in his last time out against Dustin Poirier in July 2021 (watch highlights). As for Oliveira, the most recent Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion has to get through Islam Makhachev in UFC 280’s main event on Oct. 22, 2022.
Goiti Yamauchi ‘would love’ to challenge for RIZIN 155 belt while Bellator title picture gets sorted
Goiti Yamauchi has become a serious problem amongst the Bellator Welterweight division’s elite. Primarily a Lightweight throughout his Bellator career, Yamauchi, 29, began his run with the promotion in Sept. 2013 as a Featherweight and has gone on to rack up nine submission victories total, making him the record holder. Along with all-time Bellator submission leader, Yamauchi is also the first fighter in promotional history to earn wins and finishes in three different divisions after most recently scoring his biggest win yet at Bellator 284 two weeks ago (Aug. 12, 2022).
‘Upset’ Khabib worried Kamaru Usman may never recover after getting ‘knocked out severely’ at UFC 278
Retired UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov shared the same manager as former welterweight titleholder Kamaru Usman and over the years, developed a friendship with “The Nigerian Nightmare.”. That’s why “The Eagle” was “a little bit upset” when Usman got “severely” knocked out by Leon Edwards in the UFC 278...
Leon Edwards: Nate Diaz ‘definitely getting the shot’ at title with Khamzat Chimaev win
The new Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight champion, Leon Edwards, has some ideas in mind for his first 170-pound title defense. Edwards scored one of the craziest victories in mixed martial arts (MMA) history this past weekend (Aug. 20, 2022) in UFC 278’s main event. Rematching the dominant reigning champion, Kamaru Usman, Edwards was well on his way to dropping yet another unanimous decision defeat as he did in their original Dec. 2015 encounter. That was until the final minute of the bout struck and so did Edwards, connecting with a picture-perfect left high kick, knocking out the “Nigerian Nightmare” and crowning “Rocky” as only the second British UFC titleholder ever (watch highlights).
Mick Parkin: Making UFC debut on Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 card in England 'would be crazy'
LAS VEGAS – With the UFC looking to host another big card in England in the near future, Mick Parkin wants to be part of it. Parkin (6-0) is the newest English fighter to get signed to the UFC, punching his ticket through Dana White’s Contender Series 51 on Tuesday. In the featured bout of the night, Parkin quickly submitted Eduardo Neves in the first round.
Midnight Mania! Watch Israel Adesanya get shocked speechless by Leon Edwards’ head kick over Kamaru Usman
Leon Edwards’ come-from-behind, walk-off head kick knockout win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 is one for the ages. For one, it was pretty much perfect technique. Edwards read his opponents defenses, feinted him into slipping and lower his hands, then placed his shin directly upside his temple. Textbook.
UFC 281 tickets, pre-sale information for ‘Adesanya vs Pereira’ on Nov. 12 in New York
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will make its return to Madison Square Garden for the upcoming UFC 281: “Adesanya vs. Pereira” championship doubleheader pay-per-view (PPV) card, booked for Sat., Nov. 12, 2022 in the heart of New York City. Wanna go see it live?. UFC 281 tickets will available...
Midnight Mania! Brendan Schaub labels Michael Bisping the ‘Rosa Parks of British fighters’
Don’t look now, but mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter-turned quasi-comedian, Brendan Schaub, may have just dropped the silliest statement of his career. And that’s saying something. With no upcoming UFC event this weekend, the overall discussion in the MMA world continues to revolve around UFC 278. Most notably,...
Jose Aldo told Merab Dvalishvili it was his last fight — ‘I was a little bit heartbroken’
We very well may have seen Jose Aldo compete for the last time this past weekend (Aug. 20, 2022) at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Aldo’s resurgent three-fight win streak came to a halt on Saturday night after facing Georgian wrestling sensation, Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili, who picked up the unanimous decision win over the iconic former champion. After the fight, the two shared a moment in the Octagon on their knees exchanging words before Aldo potentially departed for the final time in his 39-fight career.
Tom Hardy wins gold in charity jiu-jitsu championship, nearly breaks opponent’s arm
Amongst the mixed martial arts (MMA) community, Hardy is primarily known for his leading role in the 2011 film, Warrior. More than 10 years later, and the movie star has continued utilizing his skills he learned in preparation for the part to good use. This past weekend, Hardy competed in...
Seek and destroy! UFC 279 poster, new video trailer drop for ‘Chimaev vs Diaz’ on Sept. 10
Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz will headline the upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sept. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the promotion recently dropped a new poster as well as a “Seek and Destroy” video trailer to help fans get amped for next month’s blockbuster mixed martial arts (MMA) card.
Watch: Russian promotion takes staredowns to new heights with skyscraper face-off
Russia just does combat sports a little bit differently. Mixed martial arts (MMA) knows no bounds when it comes to wackiness. Whether that’s holding fights in a pit, outside in the middle of a luscious mountain scape, on top of cargo containers above water, in the sand, with medieval armor on, five-on-five ... it’s practically all been done by now. Thankfully, we haven’t seen fights take place on top of super-tall buildings.
Jorge Masvidal torches ‘has been’ Daniel Cormier for UFC title snub, defiant ‘DC’ responds
Former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier was part of the broadcast team that called Leon Edwards’ shocking upset win over Kamaru Usman in the UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. Cormier kept the conversation going on his “DC & RC”...
