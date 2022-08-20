ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC 278: Kamaru Usman reacts to losing title, being KO’d

Kamaru Usman shares first social media message since getting knocked out in spectacular fashion by Leon Edwards and losing the welterweight title at UFC 278. For as much as we’ll talk about how extraordinary, unbelievable and exciting of a moment UFC 278 was for Leon Edwards, it’s also a very devastating one for Kamaru Usman.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
MMAmania.com

Charles Oliveira: Pursuit of Conor McGregor bout in Brazil ‘sole reason’ for fighting Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira has made it very clear that he wants to compete against Conor McGregor. Before “Do Bronx” can possibly get his hands on “The Notorious,” McGregor will first need to be cleared to return after suffering a nasty broken leg in his last time out against Dustin Poirier in July 2021 (watch highlights). As for Oliveira, the most recent Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion has to get through Islam Makhachev in UFC 280’s main event on Oct. 22, 2022.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Goiti Yamauchi ‘would love’ to challenge for RIZIN 155 belt while Bellator title picture gets sorted

Goiti Yamauchi has become a serious problem amongst the Bellator Welterweight division’s elite. Primarily a Lightweight throughout his Bellator career, Yamauchi, 29, began his run with the promotion in Sept. 2013 as a Featherweight and has gone on to rack up nine submission victories total, making him the record holder. Along with all-time Bellator submission leader, Yamauchi is also the first fighter in promotional history to earn wins and finishes in three different divisions after most recently scoring his biggest win yet at Bellator 284 two weeks ago (Aug. 12, 2022).
MMAmania.com

Leon Edwards: Nate Diaz ‘definitely getting the shot’ at title with Khamzat Chimaev win

The new Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight champion, Leon Edwards, has some ideas in mind for his first 170-pound title defense. Edwards scored one of the craziest victories in mixed martial arts (MMA) history this past weekend (Aug. 20, 2022) in UFC 278’s main event. Rematching the dominant reigning champion, Kamaru Usman, Edwards was well on his way to dropping yet another unanimous decision defeat as he did in their original Dec. 2015 encounter. That was until the final minute of the bout struck and so did Edwards, connecting with a picture-perfect left high kick, knocking out the “Nigerian Nightmare” and crowning “Rocky” as only the second British UFC titleholder ever (watch highlights).
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mick Parkin: Making UFC debut on Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 card in England 'would be crazy'

LAS VEGAS – With the UFC looking to host another big card in England in the near future, Mick Parkin wants to be part of it. Parkin (6-0) is the newest English fighter to get signed to the UFC, punching his ticket through Dana White’s Contender Series 51 on Tuesday. In the featured bout of the night, Parkin quickly submitted Eduardo Neves in the first round.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Jose Aldo told Merab Dvalishvili it was his last fight — ‘I was a little bit heartbroken’

We very well may have seen Jose Aldo compete for the last time this past weekend (Aug. 20, 2022) at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Aldo’s resurgent three-fight win streak came to a halt on Saturday night after facing Georgian wrestling sensation, Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili, who picked up the unanimous decision win over the iconic former champion. After the fight, the two shared a moment in the Octagon on their knees exchanging words before Aldo potentially departed for the final time in his 39-fight career.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
MMAmania.com

Watch: Russian promotion takes staredowns to new heights with skyscraper face-off

Russia just does combat sports a little bit differently. Mixed martial arts (MMA) knows no bounds when it comes to wackiness. Whether that’s holding fights in a pit, outside in the middle of a luscious mountain scape, on top of cargo containers above water, in the sand, with medieval armor on, five-on-five ... it’s practically all been done by now. Thankfully, we haven’t seen fights take place on top of super-tall buildings.
