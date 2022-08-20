ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Ten of Kansas City’s Top Pizza Parlors to Try

When the school year starts and those lazy days of summer end, it can be hard to keep up with everything—especially planning dinners every night. After a long evening of toting around the kids from soccer practice to dance rehearsal, picking up a pizza pie that will feed the family—and possibly leave behind some leftovers—sounds like a pretty good idea.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

PHOTOS: Great Balloon Glow held at WWI Memorial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The second ever Great Balloon Glow in Kansas City took place Saturday evening at the World War I Memorial. Hundreds of people brought their lawn chairs and blankets to watch the rows of hot air balloons fire up their burners. Photos of the event can...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Local
Missouri Society
Kansas City, MO
Government
Kansas City, MO
Society
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
KCTV 5

Students in KCMO neighborhood cannot walk to school, must take bus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Walking to school is not an option for students who live near Maplewood Elementary School and Maplepark Middle School. The neighborhood has been deemed unsafe for walking. The restriction went into effect years ago after a student at Maplewood Elementary was killed while walking home...
KANSAS CITY, MO
#Local Life#Localevent#Good Food#Dance#Food Booth#Swope Park#Musical Instruments#American#Indian#Colombian#Ecuadorian#Ethiopian#Egyptian#Jamaican#Scottish#Turkish#Kenyan#Drinks#Thai#Bolivian
KCTV 5

Stolen dog in Mission found after near week-long search

India Fest is back here in Kansas City bringing, 8,000 people together for a day full of culture and supporting small businesses!. Hattie Saltzman was diagnosed with diabetes when she was 16 years old. She’s 25 now, but she says living with type-1 diabetes is difficult. Insulin keeps her alive. But at various times in her life, she couldn’t afford the medication. She’s borrowed from her father, was given someone else’s, and has rationed dosage trying to get by. Those tactics landed her in a hospital Emergency Room.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Beacon

Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance

If you’re a Missouri homeowner who has been financially set back due to COVID-19, you may qualify for up to $50,000 to help pay for your mortgage.  And if you’re a renter who has also been impacted by the pandemic, you may qualify for thousands to offset rent and utility payments — including back payments […] The post Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance appeared first on The Beacon.
MISSOURI STATE
2 KCMO homicides in the span of just a few hours

Starbucks on the Plaza, where employees tried to unionize in January, closes its doors. A sign on the front door of the Starbucks on the Plaza Tuesday morning read that it is permanently closed as of Monday afternoon. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. The Lawrence Police Department is sharing new...
KANSAS CITY, MO

