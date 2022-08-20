Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historical Charles A. Braley House is named after its original ownerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs And AFC Preseason Winners and LosersChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historic Weston Burley House No. 1 is a reminder of the once thriving market of tobacco in that Missouri cityCJ CoombsWeston, MO
The Emergence of Justin WatsonChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Rest in Peace Len DawsonChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Ten of Kansas City’s Top Pizza Parlors to Try
When the school year starts and those lazy days of summer end, it can be hard to keep up with everything—especially planning dinners every night. After a long evening of toting around the kids from soccer practice to dance rehearsal, picking up a pizza pie that will feed the family—and possibly leave behind some leftovers—sounds like a pretty good idea.
PHOTOS: Great Balloon Glow held at WWI Memorial
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The second ever Great Balloon Glow in Kansas City took place Saturday evening at the World War I Memorial. Hundreds of people brought their lawn chairs and blankets to watch the rows of hot air balloons fire up their burners. Photos of the event can...
One Tank Trips: Strawberry Hill Museum & Cultural Center
Strawberry Hill Museum & Cultural Center aims to promote, sponsor and preserve ethnic heritage. In the late 1800s, immigrants came to KC to work in the meat packing industry in the West Bottoms.
For 14 years, this Kansas City barber has been helping hundreds of kids get ready for school
When Joey Thomas opened 180V Barber Salon, now just off of 18th and Vine, in 2008, he knew he wanted to make an impact on the community. That year, he began the Fresh Cut Fresh Start program to help the youth in his community look and feel their best. “We...
Kansas City, Kansas, man returns home 9 months after accident in Las Vegas
Tom Jochen received a warm welcome home in the Prairie Oaks subdivision in KCK following a Las Vegas car wreck that rendered him a quadriplegic.
Kansas City mother hopes billboard raises awareness about danger of fentanyl
A Kansas City mother is sharing her grief in hopes of sparing other families her pain. Her 22-year-old son died from a fentanyl-laced pill nearly two years ago. On National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, she spoke with KMBC 9 about how she's making her message heard, a message she hopes will save lives.
Students in KCMO neighborhood cannot walk to school, must take bus
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Walking to school is not an option for students who live near Maplewood Elementary School and Maplepark Middle School. The neighborhood has been deemed unsafe for walking. The restriction went into effect years ago after a student at Maplewood Elementary was killed while walking home...
Stolen dog in Mission found after near week-long search
India Fest is back here in Kansas City bringing, 8,000 people together for a day full of culture and supporting small businesses!. Hattie Saltzman was diagnosed with diabetes when she was 16 years old. She’s 25 now, but she says living with type-1 diabetes is difficult. Insulin keeps her alive. But at various times in her life, she couldn’t afford the medication. She’s borrowed from her father, was given someone else’s, and has rationed dosage trying to get by. Those tactics landed her in a hospital Emergency Room.
Blue Springs tenant ‘terrified’ by police shooting in their neighborhood
Activists in KCMO call for stop to violence, remember young shooting victims. Teresa Perry and other community leaders have their eyes on Hibbs Park in Kansas City to house a memorial to remember all the victims 14 and younger who have lost their lives to violent crime. Updated: 5 hours...
Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance
If you’re a Missouri homeowner who has been financially set back due to COVID-19, you may qualify for up to $50,000 to help pay for your mortgage. And if you’re a renter who has also been impacted by the pandemic, you may qualify for thousands to offset rent and utility payments — including back payments […] The post Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance appeared first on The Beacon.
Whataburger aims for September opening for new Kansas City-area location
Fast food chain Whataburger is getting ready to open its next Kansas City-area location, this time in Raymore, Missouri.
2 KCMO homicides in the span of just a few hours
Starbucks on the Plaza, where employees tried to unionize in January, closes its doors. A sign on the front door of the Starbucks on the Plaza Tuesday morning read that it is permanently closed as of Monday afternoon. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. The Lawrence Police Department is sharing new...
Images: Len Dawson through the years
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Len Dawson has passed away at the age of 87. From the football field to sports broadcasting, here's a look at Len Dawson over the years in both roles.
Wedding DJ allegedly runs off with deposits from KC couple
Planning a wedding can be an expensive process for some couples but imagine paying twice for the same service.
Leavenworth man asks for help after his 1967 Mustang stolen
Josh Grovers says 17 years of memories are now gone with the blink of an eye, after his 1967 Mustang he restored with grandfather was stolen.
Bath & Body Works freebies with new rewards program
Bath & Body Works expands its rewards program, including access to free products, across the country.
Grandview woman won’t get prepaid headstone for husband until she dies
A Grandview, Missouri, woman said it has been almost three months since her husband was laid to rest and still there's no headstone.
Starbucks location on Country Club Plaza closes permanently
The Starbucks location on Kansas City's Country Club Plaza has permanently shut its doors. The company did not provide a reason.
One dead in late Monday night shooting in Kansas City
A man died after being found shot in a house near 50th Street and Olive Street in Kansas City late Monday night.
