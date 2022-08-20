India Fest is back here in Kansas City bringing, 8,000 people together for a day full of culture and supporting small businesses!. Hattie Saltzman was diagnosed with diabetes when she was 16 years old. She’s 25 now, but she says living with type-1 diabetes is difficult. Insulin keeps her alive. But at various times in her life, she couldn’t afford the medication. She’s borrowed from her father, was given someone else’s, and has rationed dosage trying to get by. Those tactics landed her in a hospital Emergency Room.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO