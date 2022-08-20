Read full article on original website
Related
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.
A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
Local Mexican Chain Opens New Restaurant Location
Another Mexican restaurant has opened.Jeswin Thomas/Unsplash. There’s no denying the sheer volume of Mexican restaurants populating greater Phoenix. While many of these restaurants are individually owned, a handful have risen to the top and spread throughout the Valley, reaching out to nearly every corner of the region. One particular Mexican restaurant is now looking to expand even further, and despite opening its first Phoenix restaurant back in 2005, it has expanded rapidly, as it just opened its latest location, pushing the restaurant chain to over 30 locations and there are no plans on slowing the expansion any time soon.
Two famous closed restaurants team up & reopen in Abilene, KS
Two famous closed restaurants team up & reopen in Abilene, KS Two famous closed restaurants team up & reopen in Abilene, KS Two famous closed restaurants team up & reopen in Abilene, KS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another brand new location in Florida, and local customers are already giving it the thumbs up. Earlier this week, the popular restaurant chain, Slim Chickens, opened a new location in Callaway, Florida.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Steak, Anyone? Prices for the Best Cuts of Beef Are Falling
Inflation has been hitting people’s grocery-store receipts quite hard, but the tides are turning in at least one category: The price of beef is dropping, especially for higher-end cuts. Compared with the same time a year ago, the four-week period ending August 7 saw retail beef prices drop 0.7 percent, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. During the prior four-week period, prices dropped a full 1 percent, the first monthly decline since June 2021. The cost decrease is thanks in part to lower demand for some more expensive cuts, such as ribeye and New York strip. In response to that, many...
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Kansas, you've come to the right place.
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of Kansas
Kansas is a state abundant with sandwich options. From comfort food favorites like grilled cheeses to the infamous fried chicken sandwich, no matter what you are craving you'll find it somewhere within the Sunflower State.
12tomatoes.com
Buttermilk Quick Bread
Homemade bread is one of those scents that fills the kitchen with the most lovely aroma. It’s considered one of the most welcoming scents in a home. And, while we love the flavor and texture of homemade bread, making it can be a daunting task. The rise time, punching down the dough, rising again, kneading…it all adds up to a long process. That’s where quick breads can come to the rescue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Real Simple
How to Make Barbecue Sauce That Goes With Chicken, Beef, and More
Let's agree on one thing, barbecue sauce is a hero ingredient that makes almost anything it touches even better. Whether it's a rack of juicy ribs, a pulled pork sandwich, brisket, or used as a marinade or condiment, barbecue sauce is highly versatile and packs a ton of flavor. And just like there are regional barbecue styles, like Memphis, Texas, Carolina, or Alabama, to name a few, there is also an array of barbecue sauces that go beyond the well-known and irresistible tomato-based barbecue sauce. Other popular barbecue sauce styles are vinegar-based barbecue sauce, mustard-based barbecue sauce, and mayonnaise-based barbecue sauce.
Comments / 1