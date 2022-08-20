Read full article on original website
Charlotte police investigating deadly shooting in Hidden Valley
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in the Hidden Valley neighborhood of northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting just after midnight Tuesday night along West Sugar Creek Road. When officers arrived, they found a man who'd been shot. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he later died, according to CMPD.
Suspect on the loose after deadly wreck on I-85 in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The person who caused a deadly crash on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte is still on the loose, police say. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the suspect crashed into the back of a car that was stopped due to traffic near Statesville Avenue, just north of I-77. The impact caused that vehicle to crash into another car sitting on I-85.
1 dead in northeast Charlotte shooting, CMPD confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a shooting in northeast Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, Medic said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a reported shooting in the 600 block of Sawyers Mill Road, near the Belmont at Tryon apartment complex off North Tryon Street, shortly before 3:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.
Witnesses say birthday party ends in deadly shooting in Lenoir
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead after being shot late Tuesday night in Lenoir, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded for reports of a shooting around 11:15 p.m. to Harpertown Drive off Hoods Creek Road west of Lenoir. Witnesses told Channel...
Woman stopped at fake North Carolina traffic stop helps bust man impersonating police officer
A woman who thought she was pulled over by a police officer helped bust a man driving around with law enforcement gear on Tuesday in Fayetteville.
Chase suspect who escaped through fast food drive-thru window sentenced
Gastonia resident Corey Jenkins, 37, will serve more than nine years after pleading guilty to charges in December of 2021.
Iredell County man facing dozens of felonies after posing as Duke Energy worker, police say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — An Iredell County man is facing dozens of charges after deputies said he posed as a Duke Energy worker to receive cash payments by promising to help customers save money by recalibrating their electric meters. Rowan County deputies began investigating in early July after Duke...
Gastonia home where 9-year-old boy was shot has history of violence
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police are still looking for the public’s assistance after a shooting into a home Friday night that sent a child to the hospital with serious injuries. The child, identified by police as a 9-year-old boy, was shot at a home he...
Man found shot to death in SUV in Caldwell County, deputies say
LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was found shot to death inside an SUV in Lenoir late Tuesday night, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies responded to a shooting on Harpertown Drive in Lenoir around 11:13 p.m. on August 23. When they arrived, deputies said they found a man […]
CMPD SWAT standoff ends in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says a SWAT situation in east Charlotte has come to an end. At this point, it's still unclear if any suspects have been arrested. However, the agency tells WCNC Charlotte that the suspect is no longer in the home. CMPD says the...
York County deputies ran through realistic, intense active shooter training
Parents with child in the Exceptional Children’s program concerned about vacancies, CMS is recruiting licensed and guest teachers. CMS is still trying to fill 360 teacher positions and as of August 19, 55 positions are for the Exceptional Children’s (EC) program. Panic at Salisbury High football game likely...
Dirt bike riders slowed down EMS response to drowning call, deputies say
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies in Lancaster County are asking for the public's help identifying two dirt bike riders who refused to yield to first responders during an emergency call last weekend. The incident happened on Harrisburg Road near Calvin Hall Road in Indian Land around 4 p.m. on...
Man accused of stealing over 20 pounds of meat, 30 packs of bacon in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Linwood man was arrested on Thursday and faces multiple charges after stealing over 20 pounds of meat and 30 packs of bacon, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release. Detectives with the DCSO Criminal Investigations Division concluded an investigation of multiple larcenies throughout Davidson County. The larcenies […]
Suspect turns himself in after fleeing deadly hit-and-run crash on foot in west Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accused of fleeing his overturned car on foot after a crash that left another man dead in west Charlotte Sunday morning turned himself in to police hours later, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the crash happened around 1:08 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers responded to […]
Rowan County man arrested for acting as Duke Energy employee: sheriff
Mark Absher, 53, is charged with 25 counts of damage to Duke Energy equipment and 25 counts of interfering with electric meters, among others.
Man shot while leaving Rock Hill Waffle House, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man is recovering after he was shot outside a Waffle House in Rock Hill early Saturday morning, police said. Rock Hill police were called to a shooting at the Waffle House on Cherry Road around 3 a.m. on Aug. 20. When officers arrived, they were told by a group of people that the victim was taken to Piedmont Medical Center after being shot twice.
Man taken into custody in CMPD bike operation speaks to WBTV
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dirt bikes, bicycles, and risky moves on the streets of Charlotte. Police have been talking about it for months. “I don’t need to have officers sitting in juvenile court over a kid driving recklessly on a bicycle,” said CMPD Captain Bret Balamucki in April 2022.
Gastonia Police Department creates new position to help people facing housing insecurities
GASTONIA, N.C. — A new position created by the Gastonia Police Department is aimed at helping those experiencing housing insecurities. The Gastonia Police Department created the homeless coordinator position. This role will serve as a liaison for the department. Gayle Mahl filled this role. It created the homeless coordinator...
Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office looking for help in catching man accused of identity theft
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in identifying the person they say is responsible for identity theft. Investigators say that on June 22, a man entered Fifth Third Bank in Kannapolis and cashed a $1500 loan/check in the name of the victim in this case. He used the victims’ identifiers including a Social Security number.
One killed in motorcycle crash in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - This week the North Carolina State Highway Patrol released information about a deadly motorcycle crash that happened on Saturday in Rowan County. According to NCSHP, Russell Wayne Jones, 51, died in the accident on Clyde Poole Road just off Poole Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Jones was driving a 2002 Harley Davidson. There was a passenger on the motorcycle.
Comments / 0