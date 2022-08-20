ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Nations

Voice of America

UN Agencies: Severe Hunger Sliding Toward Famine in Horn of Africa

Geneva — U.N. agencies warn that severe hunger is sliding toward famine-like conditions in the Horn of Africa, particularly in Somalia, as four years of consecutive drought have wiped out peoples’ ability to grow the crops they need to feed themselves. The World Food Program reports up to...
ADVOCACY
Voice of America

Cameroon Says Border Conflict Exacerbating Hunger and Malnutrition

Authorities in Cameroon say thousands of people who fled communal violence near the borders with Chad and Nigeria are suffering from malnutrition with scores of children dying in the past few weeks. The conflict in December between cattle ranchers and fishers left at least 40 people dead and pushed more...
AFRICA
Voice of America

Afghanistan Remittances Fall as Poverty Threatens Lives

Ahmad Nazir sent $600 (53,100 Afghani) to Afghanistan almost a week ago, but the cash, urgently needed to pay for his mother's medical expenses, has been stuck in a crippling financial system that is being pummeled under international financial sanctions. "It was easy to make the payment from my phone,"...
ADVOCACY
Voice of America

Cameroon Seals Mining Sites to Prevent Deaths

Kambele, Cameroon — Authorities in Cameroon have sealed at least 30 gold mines, including some owned by Chinese, after at least 33 young miners died in landslides this month and scores more were declared missing. Officials said Monday that they are also concerned about working conditions that have caused deaths within the seasonal gold mine community.
ECONOMY
Voice of America

Wheels of Justice Turn Slowly for Displaced Rohingya People

Five years ago, more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims fled a brutal Myanmar military "clearance operation" after reports that a Rohingya insurgent group had attacked police outposts. The ensuing retaliation from Myanmar security forces resulted not only in massive displacement but also in army leaders facing genocide charges. Steve Sandford speaks with experts on accountability, justice and the Rohingyas' future. He reports from Chiang Mai, Thailand.
SOCIETY
Voice of America

UN: US to Buy Ukrainian Grain for Hungry Areas of World

The head of the World Food Program (WFP) says the United States will buy up to 150,000 metric tons of Ukrainian grain to be sent to hungry areas of the world. WFP chief David Beasley told the Associated Press on Friday the grain would come from Ukrainian ports that were blocked after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

Iraqi Officials Say Seven Dead in Shrine Collapse

Officials in central Iraq said Monday the number of dead from a collapse at a Shiite shrine reached seven as rescuers searched the site for survivors. A landslide hit the shrine near the city of Karbala on Saturday. Officials said the dead include four women, two men and a child.
ACCIDENTS
Voice of America

Report: Rhino Poaching Down, but Population Still Decreasing

Cape Town — Conservation groups say the rate of rhinoceros poaching in Africa has dropped significantly since a peak in 2015. The latest figures on the animal whose horns are coveted in traditional Chinese medicine are recorded in a report by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the NGO Traffic.
ANIMALS
