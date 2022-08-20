Read full article on original website
KRod
4d ago
The bill has absolutely nothing to do with gay rights . Lol
A fully robotic restaurant called Mezli opens in San Francisco on August 28thJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
World's First 100% Robot-Only Restaurant Opens in California and Its Humans Can't WaitLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Forgotten Californian Ellis IslandAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Shining a late afternoon light on the University of CaliforniaClay KallamBerkeley, CA
KTVU FOX 2
California author shares moving account of reunion with teacher credited for changing his life
DAVIS, Calif. - A Northern California author and Stanford writing fellow has shared a moving story about a long-awaited reunion, long-held gratitude and how one caring teacher can change the path of a child’s life forever. Last week, writer Jamil Jan Kochai tweeted a photo of himself standing next...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Are Proud Boys growing in Northern California? What to know as one runs for school board
Last December, eight months before he filed papers to run for a seat on board of San Juan Unified School District, Jeffrey Erik Perrine showed up at a school board meeting in Lincoln with a message for board members. “I’m going to run a boatload of people against you guys,”...
Four new locations for this popular seafood chain
Cajun Crack'n offers authentic seafood across California.
KTVU FOX 2
California set to be 1st state to limit prosecutors' ability to use rap lyrics as evidence
California is set to be the first state in the country to enact a law that will limit prosecutors’ ability to use rap lyrics as evidence in criminal cases. Assembly Bill 2799 will require a pre-trial hearing to determine if the lyrics are relevant to the case.
KTVU FOX 2
Whistleblower outs racist, misogynistic Instagram page at California federal prison
VICTORVILLE, Calif. - WARNING: This article contains social media posts from correctional officers that are racist, misogynistic and offensive. A whistleblower is outing a racist and misogynistic Instagram page that mocks women getting sexually assaulted at the federal prison in Dublin, female officers sleeping their way to the top and Black men in custody getting thrown in solitary for fun, among other posts.
KTVU FOX 2
Bullet train to the Bay
High-speed transportation from San Jose to San Francisco is one step closer to becoming a reality. Boris Lipkin from the California High-Speed Rail Authority explains the latest in this monumental milestone.
KTVU FOX 2
Gov. Newsom vetoes bill allowing safe injection sites in California, including Los Angeles
SACRAMENTO - Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday vetoed a bill that would have authorized some safe injection sites across California, bringing with it "a world of unintended consequences" by allowing Los Angeles, Oakland, and San Francisco to set up sites where opioid users could legally inject drugs under supervision. "The...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect in cold case killing of Karen Stitt extradited to Bay Area
DNA links suspect on Maui to teen's brutal slaying in Bay Area in 1982. Sunnyvale detectives believe they've cracked the 40-year-old unsolved murder of Karen Stitt, a 15-year-old who was sexually assaulted and stabbed dozens of times. Gary Gene Ramirez, 75, was arrested in Maui after authorities say that DNA tests tied him to the attack.
KTVU FOX 2
Wood Street homeless encampment deadline comes and goes
Oakland, California - Oakland was facing a short deadline from Gov. Newsom to either do something about the nagging Wood Street homeless encampment or lose millions in state assistance going forward. So, what, if anything, has happened?. Tuesday morning bought yet another fire at the long-festering wound on Oakland called...
Bay Area city named ‘happiest’ in America, study says
(KRON) — The happiest city in the United States is in the Bay Area, says one study. However, it may not be the city you think of. (Spoiler, it is not San Francisco or San Jose.) Concord is named the “happiest” city in America, according to a study by HouseFresh. The city was also named […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco police union backs Newsom veto of drug injection sites; supporters shocked
OAKLAND, Calif. - California Gov. Gavin Newsom rejected a bill Monday that would have allowed Oakland, San Francisco and Los Angeles to establish monitored injection sites for users of illegal drugs. The governor said he is not opposed to the idea, but said he had concerns about the implementation. Senate...
KTVU FOX 2
Saltwater pushes its way into California's waterways
Saltwater from the ocean is moving farther into California's freshwater rivers and streams. Jacob McQuirk, an engineer with the Department of Water Resources, talks about how climate change is contributing to this dynamic.
Attention beachgoers: Head to Santa Cruz and save money on the new Highway 17 Beach Express service
Santa Cruz METRO today announced the launch of the Highway 17 Beach Express, providing weekend Highway 17 Express service to the Santa Cruz Wharf and Main Beach from San Jose Diridon Station. Beach Express Schedule. The Beach Express will operate on weekends through September 11, 2022. Departures from San Jose...
KTLA.com
Climate scientist Daniel Swain discusses California’s severe megaflood risk
The likelihood of a “megastorm” occurring in California has doubled due to climate change, according to a new study published earlier this month. With it, could come the potential for devastating flooding throughout much of the state. UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain joined the KTLA 5 Morning News...
berkeleyside.org
People’s Park activist arrested by Berkeley police released, charges dropped
Nicholas Alexander Behney, a prominent People’s Park activist, was arrested by Berkeley police on suspicion of vandalism and booked in Santa Rita Jail for four days before being released. He was arrested at his Oakland home on Thursday, according to Berkeley police and arrest documents. Berkeley police spokesperson Officer...
Body found in lake 'more than likely' missing Tahoe teen, says Nevada County Sheriff
Volunteer diving team, Adventures With Purpose, has likely found the missing teen’s body and the car she was driving the night of her disappearance, a silver 2013 Honda CRV.
Petaluma, Santa Rosa Ulta stores robbed, security guards assaulted; 5 arrested
PETALUMA -- Five suspects were arrested on Monday on suspicion of robbing two Ulta Beauty stores of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise and leading law enforcement on a vehicle and foot chase, the Petaluma Police Department said. Petaluma Police received a call at 7:02 p.m. on Monday regarding a robbery at the Ulta Beauty store at 401 Kenilworth Dr. Officers learned that five suspects had entered the store and filled large bags with fragrances. When store security attempted to intervene, they were allegedly assaulted by one of the suspects. The suspects fled the store with the merchandise and...
Chipotle is bringing drive-thrus to Northern California. Here's where they'll be located.
Five more "Chipotlanes" are slotted to open in Northern California by the end of 2022.
KTVU FOX 2
Richmond city leaders concerned over spike in deadly crime
RICHMOND, Calif. - Four people killed in the span of a week has caused a spike in violent crime in Richmond. The incidents involved drive-by shootings and arguments that escalated to gunfire, according Richmond Police Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy. "We consider it a spike," Pomeroy said. "It’s very unusual to see...
New report shows these are worst places to park in San Francisco
WATCH OUT: Here's where you should avoid parking in San Francisco if you don't want a ticket.
