ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 11

KRod
4d ago

The bill has absolutely nothing to do with gay rights . Lol

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
California Society
Oakland, CA
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Oakland, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Whistleblower outs racist, misogynistic Instagram page at California federal prison

VICTORVILLE, Calif. - WARNING: This article contains social media posts from correctional officers that are racist, misogynistic and offensive. A whistleblower is outing a racist and misogynistic Instagram page that mocks women getting sexually assaulted at the federal prison in Dublin, female officers sleeping their way to the top and Black men in custody getting thrown in solitary for fun, among other posts.
VICTORVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bullet train to the Bay

High-speed transportation from San Jose to San Francisco is one step closer to becoming a reality. Boris Lipkin from the California High-Speed Rail Authority explains the latest in this monumental milestone.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect in cold case killing of Karen Stitt extradited to Bay Area

DNA links suspect on Maui to teen's brutal slaying in Bay Area in 1982. Sunnyvale detectives believe they've cracked the 40-year-old unsolved murder of Karen Stitt, a 15-year-old who was sexually assaulted and stabbed dozens of times. Gary Gene Ramirez, 75, was arrested in Maui after authorities say that DNA tests tied him to the attack.
SUNNYVALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Bay#Gay#Oakland Estuary#Ktvu#Racism#Sports
KTVU FOX 2

Wood Street homeless encampment deadline comes and goes

Oakland, California - Oakland was facing a short deadline from Gov. Newsom to either do something about the nagging Wood Street homeless encampment or lose millions in state assistance going forward. So, what, if anything, has happened?. Tuesday morning bought yet another fire at the long-festering wound on Oakland called...
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
berkeleyside.org

People’s Park activist arrested by Berkeley police released, charges dropped

Nicholas Alexander Behney, a prominent People’s Park activist, was arrested by Berkeley police on suspicion of vandalism and booked in Santa Rita Jail for four days before being released. He was arrested at his Oakland home on Thursday, according to Berkeley police and arrest documents. Berkeley police spokesperson Officer...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Petaluma, Santa Rosa Ulta stores robbed, security guards assaulted; 5 arrested

PETALUMA -- Five suspects were arrested on Monday on suspicion of robbing two Ulta Beauty stores of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise and leading law enforcement on a vehicle and foot chase, the Petaluma Police Department said. Petaluma Police received a call at 7:02 p.m. on Monday regarding a robbery at the Ulta Beauty store at 401 Kenilworth Dr. Officers learned that five suspects had entered the store and filled large bags with fragrances. When store security attempted to intervene, they were allegedly assaulted by one of the suspects. The suspects fled the store with the merchandise and...
PETALUMA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Richmond city leaders concerned over spike in deadly crime

RICHMOND, Calif. - Four people killed in the span of a week has caused a spike in violent crime in Richmond. The incidents involved drive-by shootings and arguments that escalated to gunfire, according Richmond Police Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy. "We consider it a spike," Pomeroy said. "It’s very unusual to see...
RICHMOND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy