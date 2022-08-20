ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Tour Championship: Will Zalatoris withdraws from FedExCup season finale at East Lake due to injury

Will Zalatoris will miss out on the chance to challenge for FedExCup victory after withdrawing from the season-ending Tour Championship due to a back injury. Zalatoris suffered two play-off losses on the PGA Tour in 2022 - including to Justin Thomas at the PGA Championship - before moving top of the FedExCup standings by claiming a long-awaited breakthrough victory at the FedEx St Jude Championship earlier this month.
GOLF
SkySports

The Hundred: Paul Stirling and George Garton show class as Southern Brave secure vital victory over Welsh Fire

Paul Stirling hit an electric 74 off 42 balls and George Garton took three wickets for just seven runs as Southern Brave secured a crucial victory against Welsh Fire. Clarke (17 off 20 balls), Miller (15 off 18 balls), Du Plooy (37 off 25 balls), Critchley (32 off 19 balls not out), Pretorius (15 off 7 balls); Garton (7-3 off 15 balls), Fuller (21-1 off 15 balls)
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Wade
Person
Fallon Sherrock
Person
Jonny Clayton
Person
Simon Whitlock
Person
Michael Van Gerwen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New South Wales#Premier League Darts
SkySports

PGA Tour: Patrick Cantlay defends BMW Championship title to bolster FedExCup hopes

Patrick Cantlay bolstered his hopes of back-to-back FedExCup victories after claiming a one-shot victory and successful title defence at the BMW Championship. The world No 4 posted a two-under 69 during a gripping final round at Wilmington Country Club, with a birdie on his penultimate hole and closing par enough to see him finish a shot clear of PGA Tour veteran Scott Stallings.
GOLF
SkySports

Undisputed champion Devin Haney will face Australian George Kambosos in a rematch

Undisputed lightweight world champion Devin Haney will face Australian George Kambosos Jr in a rematch at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on October 16. Haney beat Kambosos Jr via unanimous decision in June to add the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring belts to the WBC strap he already held and become the first undisputed champion at the weight since the start of the four-belt era.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Club GAA round-up: Clonoulty Rossmore return with win | Dublin stars Cormac Costello and Con O'Callaghan deliver

The Tipperary Hurling Championship resumed this weekend, two weeks on from the death of Dillon Quirke. Quirke's club Clonoulty Rossmore defeated Moycarkey-Borris, 0-25 to 1-19. Drom-Inch overcame Thurles Sarsfields, JK Brackens drew with Loughmore-Castleiney while Nenagh Éire Óg, Kiladangan and Borris-Ileigh all picked up wins as they vie for spots...
WORLD
SkySports

Premier League

Manchester United vs Liverpool. Premier League. J Sancho (16'16th minute) M Rashford (53'53rd minute)
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Nunthorpe Stakes: James Tate keeping faith with Royal Aclaim after York disappointment

James Tate insists Royal Aclaim will come back "bigger and better" after finishing sixth in the Nunthorpe at York last week. Having previously scored on all three starts, including a visually impressive success in the Listed City Walls over the same five-furlong course and distance, Royal Aclaim was sent off the 5-2 favourite under Andrea Atzeni.
SPORTS
SkySports

Joe Root praises Ben Stokes for showing great 'courage and bravery' over mental health struggles

Joe Root has paid tribute to England captain Ben Stokes for the 'great courage and bravery' he demonstrated by continuing to speak out about his mental health. Stokes took an indefinite break from cricket last summer to focus on his wellbeing, following the loss of his father to cancer the previous December, having struggled with anxiety and panic attacks.
MENTAL HEALTH
SkySports

Wednesday Tips

Sense Of Power can maintain Charlie Appleby's blistering run of form and gain a second win in Kempton's Unibet Support Safe Gambling Novice Stakes. The Godolphin-owned gelding showed promise on his first run over the course and distance when touched off by subsequent winner Laasudood in maiden company. He made no mistake on his belated return at Newmarket last month when beating odds-on favourite Royal Parade, who is in the same ownership.
SPORTS
SkySports

Ellen White: England striker and Euro 2022 winner announces retirement

England striker and Euro 2022 winner Ellen White has announced her retirement from football. The 33-year-old made the announcement in a heartfelt message on Twitter. White said: "This decision has always been one I have wanted to make on my terms. And this is my time to say goodbye to football and watch the next generation shine."
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy