Tour Championship: Will Zalatoris withdraws from FedExCup season finale at East Lake due to injury
Will Zalatoris will miss out on the chance to challenge for FedExCup victory after withdrawing from the season-ending Tour Championship due to a back injury. Zalatoris suffered two play-off losses on the PGA Tour in 2022 - including to Justin Thomas at the PGA Championship - before moving top of the FedExCup standings by claiming a long-awaited breakthrough victory at the FedEx St Jude Championship earlier this month.
The Hundred: Paul Stirling and George Garton show class as Southern Brave secure vital victory over Welsh Fire
Paul Stirling hit an electric 74 off 42 balls and George Garton took three wickets for just seven runs as Southern Brave secured a crucial victory against Welsh Fire. Clarke (17 off 20 balls), Miller (15 off 18 balls), Du Plooy (37 off 25 balls), Critchley (32 off 19 balls not out), Pretorius (15 off 7 balls); Garton (7-3 off 15 balls), Fuller (21-1 off 15 balls)
Melbourne Cup: Alfred Boucher could make Australia trip after nearly landing remarkable York double in Ebor
The Melbourne Cup is among the options under consideration for Alfred Boucher after he came so close to completing a memorable York double in Saturday's Sky Bet Ebor. Following an impressive victory in a valuable two-mile handicap on the Knavesmire on Wednesday, the six-year-old was turned out 72 hours later for the weekend's £500,000 feature.
Rugby Championship: Australian veteran backs Kurtley Beale and Bernard Foley return for South Africa Test
The return of veteran backs Kurtley Beale and Bernard Foley has raised Australian morale as they look to rebound against South Africa in the Rugby Championship on Saturday. The injury-hit Wallabies were thrashed 48-17 by Argentina in San Juan in their last match and are set to face world champions Springboks in Adelaide - live on Sky Sports.
The Hundred: Alice Capsey stars as Oval Invincibles secure crucial win over Birmingham Phoenix
Alice Capsey's devastating bowling display led Oval Invincibles to a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Birmingham Phoenix at the Kia Oval in a repeat of last year's Hundred Eliminator. Score Summary: Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix. Oval Invincibles Win!. Oval Invincibles 107-2 off 87 balls:. Winfield-Hill (41 off 38 balls), Bates...
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Brighton, Chepstow and Southwell headline jam-packed Monday of action
Brighton, Chepstow and Southwell all feature on a busy Monday of action on Sky Sports Racing, with Tony Carroll looking set for a good afternoon by the seaside. Brighton 3:20 - Course specialist Temur Khan goes again for Carroll. The Derek (Delboy) Hart Sidmouth Curry Club Handicap (3:20) has a...
The Hundred: Kane Richardson doubles up as Birmingham Phoenix seal tense win over Oval Invincibles
Kane Richardson struck twice in as many balls to seal a crucial Birmingham Phoenix success as they overcame Oval Invincibles by 10 runs to climb to third in the men's Hundred table. Score Summary: Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix:. Birmingham Phoenix win!. Roy (21 off 19 balls), Cox (32 off...
England face South Africa in second Test LIVE!
Over-by-over commentary and video clips from the second LV= Insurance Test at Emirates Old Trafford. Watch on Sky Sports The Hundred.
The Hundred: Sophia Dunkley and Anya Shrubsole help steer Southern Brave as they continue unbeaten run against Welsh Fire
Southern Brave put in another perfectly balanced performance to beat Welsh Fire, with the batting prowess of Sophia Dunkley combined with the bowling of Lauren Bell, Anya Shrubsole and Georgia Adams extending their unbeaten run to four matches in a row. Score Summary: Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave. Welsh Fire...
PGA Tour: Patrick Cantlay defends BMW Championship title to bolster FedExCup hopes
Patrick Cantlay bolstered his hopes of back-to-back FedExCup victories after claiming a one-shot victory and successful title defence at the BMW Championship. The world No 4 posted a two-under 69 during a gripping final round at Wilmington Country Club, with a birdie on his penultimate hole and closing par enough to see him finish a shot clear of PGA Tour veteran Scott Stallings.
Undisputed champion Devin Haney will face Australian George Kambosos in a rematch
Undisputed lightweight world champion Devin Haney will face Australian George Kambosos Jr in a rematch at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on October 16. Haney beat Kambosos Jr via unanimous decision in June to add the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring belts to the WBC strap he already held and become the first undisputed champion at the weight since the start of the four-belt era.
PGA Tour: 'Top players' commit to 'elevated' events; Jay Monahan says 'no' to LIV golfers returning
Golf's "top players" have committed to playing at least 20 PGA Tour events a year, commissioner Jay Monahan has announced. The 20 events include the four major championships, the Players Championship and 12 "elevated" tournaments on the PGA Tour which will have an average purse of $20million (£17million). The...
Club GAA round-up: Clonoulty Rossmore return with win | Dublin stars Cormac Costello and Con O'Callaghan deliver
The Tipperary Hurling Championship resumed this weekend, two weeks on from the death of Dillon Quirke. Quirke's club Clonoulty Rossmore defeated Moycarkey-Borris, 0-25 to 1-19. Drom-Inch overcame Thurles Sarsfields, JK Brackens drew with Loughmore-Castleiney while Nenagh Éire Óg, Kiladangan and Borris-Ileigh all picked up wins as they vie for spots...
Premier League
Manchester United vs Liverpool. Premier League. J Sancho (16'16th minute) M Rashford (53'53rd minute)
Ben Stokes hopes his candid documentary helps people: 'When you feel dark, you can bounce back'
Ben Stokes hopes the candid documentary in which he goes into detail about his mental health struggles and the death of his father can help other people experiencing difficult times. Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes is released on Friday, on what is day two of the second LV= Insurance...
Nunthorpe Stakes: James Tate keeping faith with Royal Aclaim after York disappointment
James Tate insists Royal Aclaim will come back "bigger and better" after finishing sixth in the Nunthorpe at York last week. Having previously scored on all three starts, including a visually impressive success in the Listed City Walls over the same five-furlong course and distance, Royal Aclaim was sent off the 5-2 favourite under Andrea Atzeni.
Claressa Shields an 'unstoppable force' going into Savannah Marshall fight, says Kayla Harrison as Hannah Rankin comes into spar
US star Claressa Shields travels to the UK to take on her arch-rival Savannah Marshall in a clash for the undisputed middleweight title at the O2 Arena in London on September 10, live on Sky Sports. Shields returns to London for the first time since her triumphant campaign at the...
Joe Root praises Ben Stokes for showing great 'courage and bravery' over mental health struggles
Joe Root has paid tribute to England captain Ben Stokes for the 'great courage and bravery' he demonstrated by continuing to speak out about his mental health. Stokes took an indefinite break from cricket last summer to focus on his wellbeing, following the loss of his father to cancer the previous December, having struggled with anxiety and panic attacks.
Wednesday Tips
Sense Of Power can maintain Charlie Appleby's blistering run of form and gain a second win in Kempton's Unibet Support Safe Gambling Novice Stakes. The Godolphin-owned gelding showed promise on his first run over the course and distance when touched off by subsequent winner Laasudood in maiden company. He made no mistake on his belated return at Newmarket last month when beating odds-on favourite Royal Parade, who is in the same ownership.
Ellen White: England striker and Euro 2022 winner announces retirement
England striker and Euro 2022 winner Ellen White has announced her retirement from football. The 33-year-old made the announcement in a heartfelt message on Twitter. White said: "This decision has always been one I have wanted to make on my terms. And this is my time to say goodbye to football and watch the next generation shine."
