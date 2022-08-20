ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

caddoda.com

Man facing attempted murder trial kills self

A Shreveport man facing trial in Caddo District Court for allegedly shooting his former intimate partner and the mother of his child shot and killed himself in the Shreveport riverfront casino district early today, August 22, 2022. Brandon Richardson, 32, faced trial on charges of attempted second-degree murder for the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Man awaiting trial today for attempted murder dies by suicide

SHREVEPORT, La. – KTBS has confirmed a man who died by suicide Monday morning on the Shreveport riverfront was scheduled to go on trial today for attempted murder in a 2021 shooting related a child custody issue. Shreveport police said they responded to the riverfront pavilion to a report...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
KSLA

Capital murder suspect arrested in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A man wanted for capital murder out of Dallas County was arrested in Marshall. According to a report by the Marshall Police Department, on Friday, the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force arrested Edron Blake Blacknell, at the 2900 block of Tower Street in Marshall. Blacknell, 22, from Cedar Hill, had a warrant for capital murder out of Dallas County. He is currently held in the Harrison County Jail, pending extradition to Dallas County.
MARSHALL, TX
KEEL Radio

Two Shreveport Men Arrested in Queensborough Shooting

On August 8, 2022, just before 1:00 a.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 2500 block of Stonewall Avenue on reports of a shooting. Police, then located a female suffering from at least one gunshot to her neck. The Shreveport Fire Department transported her to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where we learned that her injuries were not life threatening and she was expected to make a full recovery.
SHREVEPORT, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Shreveport man arrested in stolen car

Ruston Police arrested a man wanted by Caddo Parish and recovered a stolen vehicle Saturday evening. Kenny C. Montgomery, 34, was found at the Whataburger on the N. Service Road driving a 1996 Lexus SC300 coupe matching the description of a car stolen in Shreveport. The vehicle bore a Texas license plate registered to a 2009 BMW.
CADDO PARISH, LA
Person
Casey Simpson
magnoliareporter.com

Suspect held in Murphy's Jewelers robbery

Lester Moody, 39, a suspect in a recent robbery at Murphy’s Jewelers in Magnolia, has been apprehended in Natchitoches, LA. Magnolia Police said in a statement that on May 12, a Murphy’s employee was hit with pepper spray while a suspect stole a tray of diamond earrings. Police...
MAGNOLIA, AR
K945

Where Should Shreveport Build Police Substations?

Shreveport leaders want to hear from the public about the best places to put police substations in the city. Several community meetings are being held to listen to your opinion about the money approved by voters for public safety. Shreveport Police and Fire Department leaders are hosting a series of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Mix 93.1

Illegal Dumping, Racing, And More Led To 34 Gregg Co. Weekend Arrests

Judging from the information that the Gregg County Sheriff's office released throughout the weekend, authorities in Gregg County were out patrolling and making our roads safer this weekend. Longview Police made several arrests involving driving under the influence, driving without a license, and uninsured motorists, and then there were three individuals arrested for something I hadn't seen in a while, racing on a highway.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
#Violent Crime#Caddo District Court
KTAL

Applications open for Marshall Citizens Police Department

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The Marshall Police Department is now accepting applications for their Citizen Police Department. The Citizen Police Department is a six-week course that teaches the public about law enforcement. Classes begin on Sep 13 at Marshall Police Department, located at 2101 East End Blvd. From 6...
MARSHALL, TX
KTAL

WATCH: Bossier deputies wrangle alligator from Benton backyard

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Wrestling an alligator out of a Benton backyard was all in a day’s work for some Bossier Parish Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday. Deputies were called to the property of the daughter of a BPSO employee who found a three-foot alligator outside. The sheriff’s office says deputies Steve Hoff, Connor McLaughin, and Austin Mueller doubled as agents of the Louisiana Wildlife and Fishers and wrestled with the alligator that wandered onto the property of Jerry and Kirsten Lawrence.
BENTON, LA
bossierpress.com

Arrest Made Yesterday’s Shooting Death on I-20

Detectives with the Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Unit made an arrest on. the shooting on Interstate 20 that left a local man dead. Albert Jo Lopez, 57, of Bossier City was arrested for the shooting death of. Chase Brownfield, of Shreveport. Early Thursday morning, officers with the Shreveport Police...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KNOE TV8

Unbuckled Haughton man and woman killed in crash; another victim fights for their life

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A vehicle crosses the center line and collides head-on with another, killing two people and leaving another fighting for their lives. On Saturday, August 20, just after 9 p.m., Louisiana State Police (LSP), Troop G, responded to a dispatch to Bellevue Road near Pease Meadow Road. When they arrived on the scene they found two vehicles had collided head-on. The crash killed two victims, Holly Budd, 54, and Noel William Budd, 76, who both were not using seatbelts.
HAUGHTON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Five Defendants Apprehended in a Louisiana Drug Enforcement Operation Sentenced to 55 Years Combined

Five Defendants Apprehended in a Louisiana Drug Enforcement Operation Sentenced to 55 Years Combined. Louisiana – On August 18, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that five defendants who were indicted as a result of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) “Operation Lost and Found” have been sentenced by United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

LA 169 in Caddo Parish reopens after big rig rollover crash

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials say LA Highway 169 is reopened after a big rig rollover crash closed the road Tuesday afternoon. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says the rollover happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of LA 169 between Blanchard Furrh Road and Blanchard Latex Road. The highway was reopened just before 9:00 p.m.
CADDO PARISH, LA

