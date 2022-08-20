ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Tampa Bay Times

Bucs’ Kyle Trask ‘improving drastically,’ Byron Leftwich says

TAMPA — Kyle Trask’s two preseason performances have generated mixed results, but the second-year quarterback received an endorsement Wednesday from offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Leftwich said he thinks Trask has been “improving drastically” day-to-day, especially with positional nuances that aren’t graded by reporters or other observers. Protecting the...
TAMPA, FL

