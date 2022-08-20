ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

NBC 29 News

BGCCV holds 2nd annual Back To School Bash

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia is helping families get ready for school. The organization held its second annual Back To School Bash Sunday, August 21. More than 150 families showed up, despite the rain. “There’s always a need. Everyone needs help. You may...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Back to School Bash fills the Ting Pavilion

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, August 20, hundreds of kids and parents from the Charlottesville community filled the Ting Pavilion for the 9th annual Back to School Bash to get school supplies and book bags to be ready for the new school year. “I don’t want any child to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg City Council discusses masterplan to revitalize College Park

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg leaders discussed ways of revitalizing College Park, located near the University of Lynchburg campus, during the August 23 city council work session. Over the next two fiscal years, the area’s Parks & Rec and the Department of Water Resources are dedicating hundreds of thousands of...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Community, VA
Lynchburg, VA
NBC 29 News

‘I Love Nelson’ event set for Sept. 10

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Nelson Community Wellness Alliance will be hosting the “I Love Nelson” Kids Day event Saturday, September 10. Blue Ridge Medical Center and the Health Department will also be in attendance. Vaccines, smoking cessation needs, cribs, car seats, and much more will be...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Top advocate for Virginia’s private colleges retires; will raise llamas

There’s not a college within 20 miles of Bedford. But for the last 40 years, the town has served as the heartbeat of Virginia’s private college system. Since 1983, from the law office founded by his father, Robert Lambeth Jr. has presided over the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia, or CICV, a nonprofit organization representing 27 accredited nonprofit independent colleges and universities in Virginia, from Appalachian School of Law and Emory & Henry to George Washington University and everywhere in between.Since taking over CICV from the organization’s founder, Lambeth, 73, has been single-minded in marshaling the resources of the commonwealth’s individual colleges, when appropriate, to keep them affordable and accessible for Virginians from all walks of life.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Soak up the last bit of summer with free admission to Miller Park Pool

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The end of summer is quickly approaching, but there is still time to make a final splash at the Miller Park Pool in Lynchburg. The Lynchburg Parks and Recreation Department announced that admission to the pool — which is only open on weekends and Labor Day — will be free beginning on Saturday, Aug. 20 and running through Monday, Sept. 5.
chathamstartribune.com

Wendell Scott Foundation to hold charity ride

The Wendell Scott Foundation will mark their namesake’s 101st birthday this month in style. The group will hold the first-ever Wendell Scott Charity Ride Saturday, Aug. 27. Registration is $20 and the ride starts at 11 am at the Otterbots Stadium at Dan Daniel Memorial Park. It will end at Thunder Road Harley Davidson on 58-West.
DANVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Emergency Food Network giving out 3 days’ worth of free groceries

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Emergency Food Network is giving out three days’ worth of free groceries for students and families that qualify in the Charlottesville area. The network expects a possible rise in food insecurity as the school year gets underway, especially with prices still high. “If you...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Bus driver shortage to impact 20+ routes for Roanoke City Schools

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — In schools across the country — including those in the Star City — bus driver shortages are expected to impact students’ return to the classroom. In fact, Roanoke City Public Schools called parents on Friday, Aug. 19 to tell them that more than 20 routes would be delayed on Tuesday, Aug. 23, which is the first day of the new school year.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Church in Roanoke raises $1.7 million to help community

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Second Presbyterian Church in Roanoke says they have raised over $1.7 million to donate to those in need and Roanoke area ministries. Years ago, church officials say they were approached with requests from partner ministries to help with projects that were pressing. After thinking it over, they agreed to help with […]
WDBJ7.com

Southwest Virginia school systems react to SOL results

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Education released SOL results Thursday for the 2021-2022 school year. The numbers clearly showed the impact that pandemic-related school closures have had across the state. “In no way should this year’s scores be seen as a new baseline for student performance. We...
WSLS

Valley Metro down 25 bus drivers, forced to consolidate some bus routes

ROANOKE, Va. – Countless people in the Roanoke Valley rely on public transportation to get around every day. Now, staffing issues at Valley Metro could cause some bus schedules to change. According to Valley Metro’s General Manager, Kevin Price, they are currently down about 25 bus drivers. “We...
ROANOKE, VA
UV Cavalier Daily

Grit to open first on-Grounds location this fall

Grit Coffee, a popular coffee shop with locations on the Corner, Charlottesville, Crozet and Richmond, announced it will open its first on-Grounds shop in an Instagram post on Saturday. Since the coffee shop opened in 2008 on the University Corner, the coffee and pastry company has remained highly popular with...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

Centra's Primecare East to merge with Danville Medical Center in November

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, Centra Medical Group announced that Primecare East will merge with Centra Danville Medical Center effective November 18. They said the merger will benefit existing patients and the Danville community with easier access to all services in one convenient location. The community can expect...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville Regional Airport adds renovations in preparation for casino traffic

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Renovations for the Danville Regional Airport are beginning to take flight as new, upgraded furniture is being installed. The renovations come in anticipation for increased passengers the new Caesars Casino will bring and current traffic. “A combination of existing Virginia International Raceway traffic activity in combination...
DANVILLE, VA

