Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
Sunflowers for Ukraine raised 11 million dollarsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hunters for the Hungry Night and Lynchburg Hillcats will benefit those in needCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hill City Donut Sop has replaced Mama Crocket's Donut's in LynchburgCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
This Popular Virginia Lake May Contain an Underwater Ghost TownTravel MavenMonroe, VA
Related
NBC 29 News
BGCCV holds 2nd annual Back To School Bash
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia is helping families get ready for school. The organization held its second annual Back To School Bash Sunday, August 21. More than 150 families showed up, despite the rain. “There’s always a need. Everyone needs help. You may...
NBC 29 News
Back to School Bash fills the Ting Pavilion
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, August 20, hundreds of kids and parents from the Charlottesville community filled the Ting Pavilion for the 9th annual Back to School Bash to get school supplies and book bags to be ready for the new school year. “I don’t want any child to...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Public Schools holds in-person back-to-school extravanganza
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - First day of class for Roanoke City Public Schools is a couple days away. Saturday, RCPS hosted its annual Back to School Extravaganza. “We do this every year so that our students are prepared and ready to learn,” said RCPS Superintendent Verletta White. White says...
WSLS
Lynchburg City Council discusses masterplan to revitalize College Park
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg leaders discussed ways of revitalizing College Park, located near the University of Lynchburg campus, during the August 23 city council work session. Over the next two fiscal years, the area’s Parks & Rec and the Department of Water Resources are dedicating hundreds of thousands of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC 29 News
Retired UVA pediatrician diagnosed with ALS creates a fund to help fight it
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A retired pediatrician with UVA Health is working to help people battling ALS. Jim Plews-Ogan and his family created the Hummingbird Fund after he was diagnosed with ALS. “You have to live in hope. I live in hope, and it comes in all different forms....
NBC 29 News
‘I Love Nelson’ event set for Sept. 10
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Nelson Community Wellness Alliance will be hosting the “I Love Nelson” Kids Day event Saturday, September 10. Blue Ridge Medical Center and the Health Department will also be in attendance. Vaccines, smoking cessation needs, cribs, car seats, and much more will be...
cardinalnews.org
Top advocate for Virginia’s private colleges retires; will raise llamas
There’s not a college within 20 miles of Bedford. But for the last 40 years, the town has served as the heartbeat of Virginia’s private college system. Since 1983, from the law office founded by his father, Robert Lambeth Jr. has presided over the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia, or CICV, a nonprofit organization representing 27 accredited nonprofit independent colleges and universities in Virginia, from Appalachian School of Law and Emory & Henry to George Washington University and everywhere in between.Since taking over CICV from the organization’s founder, Lambeth, 73, has been single-minded in marshaling the resources of the commonwealth’s individual colleges, when appropriate, to keep them affordable and accessible for Virginians from all walks of life.
wfxrtv.com
Soak up the last bit of summer with free admission to Miller Park Pool
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The end of summer is quickly approaching, but there is still time to make a final splash at the Miller Park Pool in Lynchburg. The Lynchburg Parks and Recreation Department announced that admission to the pool — which is only open on weekends and Labor Day — will be free beginning on Saturday, Aug. 20 and running through Monday, Sept. 5.
RELATED PEOPLE
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the Country
(Omnibus/WikiCommons Images) Choosing a college can be a stressful time and also a momentous occasion. Making sure you choose the right school is of the utmost importance for many prospective students.
chathamstartribune.com
Wendell Scott Foundation to hold charity ride
The Wendell Scott Foundation will mark their namesake’s 101st birthday this month in style. The group will hold the first-ever Wendell Scott Charity Ride Saturday, Aug. 27. Registration is $20 and the ride starts at 11 am at the Otterbots Stadium at Dan Daniel Memorial Park. It will end at Thunder Road Harley Davidson on 58-West.
NBC 29 News
Emergency Food Network giving out 3 days’ worth of free groceries
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Emergency Food Network is giving out three days’ worth of free groceries for students and families that qualify in the Charlottesville area. The network expects a possible rise in food insecurity as the school year gets underway, especially with prices still high. “If you...
wfxrtv.com
Bus driver shortage to impact 20+ routes for Roanoke City Schools
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — In schools across the country — including those in the Star City — bus driver shortages are expected to impact students’ return to the classroom. In fact, Roanoke City Public Schools called parents on Friday, Aug. 19 to tell them that more than 20 routes would be delayed on Tuesday, Aug. 23, which is the first day of the new school year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Humane Society waiving fees amid ‘Clear the Shelters’ adoption special
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — In honor of “National Clear the Shelters Adoption Weekend,” the Lynchburg Humane Society plans to waive the adoption fees for many pets later this week. From Friday, Aug. 26 through Sunday, Aug. 28, the humane society says there will be no adoption fees...
Church in Roanoke raises $1.7 million to help community
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Second Presbyterian Church in Roanoke says they have raised over $1.7 million to donate to those in need and Roanoke area ministries. Years ago, church officials say they were approached with requests from partner ministries to help with projects that were pressing. After thinking it over, they agreed to help with […]
WSLS
Spin the Wheel! Mark Walberg to host ‘Wheel of Fortune LIVE!’ in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” is coming to Roanoke in September, and a celebrity host has been announced. On Monday, the Berglund Center announced that Mark Walberg, longtime host of Antique Roadshow, will be hosting “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” in September. “Like most...
WDBJ7.com
Southwest Virginia school systems react to SOL results
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Education released SOL results Thursday for the 2021-2022 school year. The numbers clearly showed the impact that pandemic-related school closures have had across the state. “In no way should this year’s scores be seen as a new baseline for student performance. We...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSLS
Valley Metro down 25 bus drivers, forced to consolidate some bus routes
ROANOKE, Va. – Countless people in the Roanoke Valley rely on public transportation to get around every day. Now, staffing issues at Valley Metro could cause some bus schedules to change. According to Valley Metro’s General Manager, Kevin Price, they are currently down about 25 bus drivers. “We...
UV Cavalier Daily
Grit to open first on-Grounds location this fall
Grit Coffee, a popular coffee shop with locations on the Corner, Charlottesville, Crozet and Richmond, announced it will open its first on-Grounds shop in an Instagram post on Saturday. Since the coffee shop opened in 2008 on the University Corner, the coffee and pastry company has remained highly popular with...
WSET
Centra's Primecare East to merge with Danville Medical Center in November
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, Centra Medical Group announced that Primecare East will merge with Centra Danville Medical Center effective November 18. They said the merger will benefit existing patients and the Danville community with easier access to all services in one convenient location. The community can expect...
WDBJ7.com
Danville Regional Airport adds renovations in preparation for casino traffic
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Renovations for the Danville Regional Airport are beginning to take flight as new, upgraded furniture is being installed. The renovations come in anticipation for increased passengers the new Caesars Casino will bring and current traffic. “A combination of existing Virginia International Raceway traffic activity in combination...
Comments / 0