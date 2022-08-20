ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State WR likely to miss season opener vs. Notre Dame

One Ohio State wide receiver is likely to miss the season opener vs. Notre Dame, according to head coach Ryan Day. During his Monday press conference, Day revealed that WR Kamryn Babb has sustained another injury during training camp. Day expects Babb to be back on the field in a couple of weeks, and that timeline would keep him off the field against the Irish on Sept. 3.
Steelers Announce Two Roster Moves

Ealy, 22, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma following the 2021 NFL Draft. Baltimore waived him coming out of the preseason, however, and he returned to their practice squad. Ealy had a brief stint on the Packers’ practice squad this past season. During...
PHOTOS: WTRF High School Football Kickoff Show

OHIO COUNTY (WTRF)– Football, food, and fun. That’s what WTRF High School Football Kickoff is all about.  The celebration took place at the Highlands Quaker Steak and Lube, where several Ohio Valley schools brought their whole team to kickoff the season together.   We had football players, cheerleaders, coaches, bands, families, you name it.   Believe […]
