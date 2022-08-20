ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora prep sports schedule, 8.23.22

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL. Denver East at Cherokee Trail, 6:30 p.m. Littleton at Smoky Hill,...
AURORA, CO
K99

Windsor’s Future Legends Acquires Grand Junction Rockies

Thanks to Windsor's brand new multi-sports complex, professional sports are coming to Northern Colorado in a big way. In 2023, you'll have multiple chances to "root, root, root for the home team" - Future Legends, the groundbreaking sports complex set to open in Windsor in 2023, has acquired the Grand Junction Rockies to its already impressive lineup of professional sports teams.
FOX31 Denver

Video released from Lakewood shooting rampage

Police body camera video, witness videos, audio files and other documents from a shooting rampage that killed five people in December last year were released after the DA's office announced that the Lakewood agents involved in the shooting were justified in their use-of-force.
LAKEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

9-foot-tall kitten needs a name at CSU Spur

DENVER — A nine-foot-tall cat that greets visitors to Colorado State University's (CSU) Spur campus in Denver is getting a name. The public is invited to help select a name for the CSU Spur kitten, with voting happening online and in-person through Friday, Aug. 26. The unofficial mascot of...
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

The old airport tower in Central Park is now home to a brewery

At the junction of Martin Luther King Jr. and Central Park boulevards, Denver’s Central Park neighborhood’s most distinctive landmark looms over a wash of suburban-style housing, a 164-foot airport tower built in the ’60s, a misfit relic from the area’s aviation past. The tower has even become the official symbol of the registered neighborhood group, Central Park United Neighbors.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Peter Boyles on His Surprising Return to KNUS Radio

On April 1, Peter Boyles helmed what was advertised as his final radio show for KNUS, at 710 AM, following an on-air health event that convinced him it was time to hang up his microphone for good — and in remarks made in the days prior to that broadcast, he poured cold water on the prospect of a part-time comeback down the line. "I don't want to do fill-in work or work on the weekends," he stressed.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

2 killed in separate crashes in Denver

Two people died in separate crashes in Denver on Monday. In the first crash, a vehicle struck a pedestrian at Morrison Road and Sheridan Boulevard in southwest Denver, police said. In the second crash, a light rail train struck a pedestrian in the 8100 block of Smith Road in northeast...
DENVER, CO
303magazine.com

Denver Housing Choice Voucher Lottery Opens Applications

Denver currently ranks as the 2nd most rapidly gentrifying city nationwide, just second to San Francisco. As a fast growing, transient metro area, the cost of living continues to skyrocket for everyone. In 2021, one in every three households paid more than 30% of their income on housing. Rising housing costs have a disproportionately negative impact on lower-income communities, as the current volume of affordable housing is limited. Denver Housing Authority is opening entries for their annual Housing Choice Voucher lottery, which subsidizes rent for low income individuals and families.
DENVER, CO
drivinvibin.com

5 Reasons to Avoid Boulder, Colorado

Boulder sits in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. It’s an outdoor recreation paradise, but it’s not perfect. Its breathtaking landscapes and natural beauty easily mask why we think this is one city you should avoid. If you’re planning a trip to Colorado, you’ll want to keep reading.
BOULDER, CO

