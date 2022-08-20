Read full article on original website
Keep cannabis away from Colorado caninesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver’s historic Larimer Square celebrates 57 yearsMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Arvada industrial development gets two new tenantsMargaret JacksonArvada, CO
Aurora welcomes pet ducks with permitDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Best ways to see Colorado's fall colors from up highMorgan TiltonColorado State
Aurora prep sports schedule, 8.23.22
AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL. Denver East at Cherokee Trail, 6:30 p.m. Littleton at Smoky Hill,...
Windsor’s Future Legends Acquires Grand Junction Rockies
Thanks to Windsor's brand new multi-sports complex, professional sports are coming to Northern Colorado in a big way. In 2023, you'll have multiple chances to "root, root, root for the home team" - Future Legends, the groundbreaking sports complex set to open in Windsor in 2023, has acquired the Grand Junction Rockies to its already impressive lineup of professional sports teams.
Video released from Lakewood shooting rampage
Police body camera video, witness videos, audio files and other documents from a shooting rampage that killed five people in December last year were released after the DA's office announced that the Lakewood agents involved in the shooting were justified in their use-of-force.
When does first freeze usually happen in Denver?
Temperatures have been in the 80s and 90s in Denver but it won't be long before the first freeze arrives.
When could it snow in Denver?
Temperatures are still in the 80s and 90s in Denver but it will not be long before the leaves start changing and snow starts falling.
Is This Truly The Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado?
Colorado has more amazing Mexican restaurants than maybe any other state I've ever visited. One local Mexican joint, in particular, has been named the best in the whole state. Do you agree?. Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado?. If I was asked to tell you what my favorite type of food...
9-foot-tall kitten needs a name at CSU Spur
DENVER — A nine-foot-tall cat that greets visitors to Colorado State University's (CSU) Spur campus in Denver is getting a name. The public is invited to help select a name for the CSU Spur kitten, with voting happening online and in-person through Friday, Aug. 26. The unofficial mascot of...
Snow in August? Check out where the first few flakes of winter fell on Sunday
It may still be August, but some parts of Colorado received a dusting of snow on Sunday.
The old airport tower in Central Park is now home to a brewery
At the junction of Martin Luther King Jr. and Central Park boulevards, Denver’s Central Park neighborhood’s most distinctive landmark looms over a wash of suburban-style housing, a 164-foot airport tower built in the ’60s, a misfit relic from the area’s aviation past. The tower has even become the official symbol of the registered neighborhood group, Central Park United Neighbors.
Video released from December shootings that killed 5 in Denver, Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Video was released Monday from shootings in December, when a man killed five people and injured two in Lakewood and Denver. The release came as the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office announced that two Lakewood Police officers who fired shots at the suspect won't face charges.
Denver breaks 64-year-old daily rainfall record
Denver broke yet another weather record on Sunday, not for record heat, however, but this time for record rainfall.
Man killed in Thornton crash on Riverdale Road
The Thornton Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened early Wednesday morning.
Winchell's Donut House's future uncertain after RV crash in Lakewood
It's been a week since an RV crashed through Winchell's Donut House in Lakewood. The owner is still figuring out what will happen next for his business.
Peter Boyles on His Surprising Return to KNUS Radio
On April 1, Peter Boyles helmed what was advertised as his final radio show for KNUS, at 710 AM, following an on-air health event that convinced him it was time to hang up his microphone for good — and in remarks made in the days prior to that broadcast, he poured cold water on the prospect of a part-time comeback down the line. "I don't want to do fill-in work or work on the weekends," he stressed.
2 killed in separate crashes in Denver
Two people died in separate crashes in Denver on Monday. In the first crash, a vehicle struck a pedestrian at Morrison Road and Sheridan Boulevard in southwest Denver, police said. In the second crash, a light rail train struck a pedestrian in the 8100 block of Smith Road in northeast...
Sidewalks ballot initiative could cost some homeowners nearly $1,000 or more
In November, Denver voters will decide whether to publicly fund sidewalk construction and upkeep by adding a new fee for property owners, which would charge per foot of sidewalk on their lot.
Longmont shooting part of a larger upswing in violent crime
Although rates are lower than those of Denver or Aurora, Longmont and other smaller cities along the northern Front Range haven't escaped the uptick in violent crime that has closed on Colorado in the last several years.
Denver Housing Choice Voucher Lottery Opens Applications
Denver currently ranks as the 2nd most rapidly gentrifying city nationwide, just second to San Francisco. As a fast growing, transient metro area, the cost of living continues to skyrocket for everyone. In 2021, one in every three households paid more than 30% of their income on housing. Rising housing costs have a disproportionately negative impact on lower-income communities, as the current volume of affordable housing is limited. Denver Housing Authority is opening entries for their annual Housing Choice Voucher lottery, which subsidizes rent for low income individuals and families.
5 Reasons to Avoid Boulder, Colorado
Boulder sits in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. It’s an outdoor recreation paradise, but it’s not perfect. Its breathtaking landscapes and natural beauty easily mask why we think this is one city you should avoid. If you’re planning a trip to Colorado, you’ll want to keep reading.
Man shot leaving Denver coffee shop
A man who had just finished working remotely at a popular coffee shop in Denver was shot Tuesday afternoon as he walked to his car.
