wfxrtv.com
Second Tuesday house fire in NW Roanoke causes $80K in damages
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Just a few hours after putting out one house fire in northwest Roanoke, crews were called to another home in that part of the city to extinguish a blaze that caused tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of damage. According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, units...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke City Council candidates introduced to community during forum
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Eleven city council candidates came out to the South Roanoke United Methodist Church Tuesday night to introduce themselves to voters. WFXR News’ Rhian Lowndes was in the crowd on Tuesday, Aug. 23 as the candidates — nine of whom are vying for a four-year seat while the other two are looking to fill the final two years of former councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr.’s term — presented their cases to community members.
WSLS
Roanoke Valley schools rethink school security
ROANOKE, Va. – This article is part of “Solutionaries,” our continuing commitment to solutions journalism, highlighting the creative people in communities working to make the world a better place, one solution at a time. Find out what you can do to help at SolutionariesNetwork.com. This week, Roanoke...
wfxrtv.com
Prosecution rests, defense brings in witnesses in Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion trial
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The trial for a Roanoke man facing manslaughter charges in connection with a 2019 explosion took a turn on Tuesday as prosecutors said they proved the man overfilled the fuel tanks at the Rockbridge County station, reportedly causing the fire, while the defense’s first expert witness claimed the incident happened because of missing safety equipment on and in the tanks.
wfxrtv.com
Campbell Co. authorities warn about scammers posing as Dominion Energy
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office took to social media on Tuesday to warn community members about scam callers pretending to be Dominion Energy and asking for money. According to the sheriff’s office, the scammers are calling people, telling them they did not receive...
WDBJ7.com
Missing woman out of Franklin Co. found in Roanoke
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Osbourne was found in Roanoke. EARLIER STORY: The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. The agency received a report Monday about Alisha Osbourne, 28. According to a spokesperson for the department, Osbourne was...
wfxrtv.com
Shooting at Lynchburg gas station leaves 4-year-old injured
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – A young girl was injured Tuesday night after a shooting broke out at a Liberty gas station in Lynchburg, police say. The Lynchburg Police Department says officers were dispatched just after 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 to the area near the 3100 block of Campbell Avenue after multiple callers reported hearing gunfire.
wfxrtv.com
Bus driver shortage to impact 20+ routes for Roanoke City Schools
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — In schools across the country — including those in the Star City — bus driver shortages are expected to impact students’ return to the classroom. In fact, Roanoke City Public Schools called parents on Friday, Aug. 19 to tell them that more than 20 routes would be delayed on Tuesday, Aug. 23, which is the first day of the new school year.
WDBJ7.com
wfxrtv.com
Red Lobster suddenly closes Roanoke location
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — After more than four decades of feeding the Star City community, a well-known restaurant chain permanently shut down its only location in Roanoke over the weekend. A spokesperson for Red Lobster confirms the restaurant on Franklin Road was unable to reach a new lease agreement...
wfxrtv.com
Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion trial enters second week
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — More than 30 witnesses have taken the stand in the trial for a Roanoke man facing multiple counts of manslaughter after he allegedly overfilled fuel tanks at a Rockbridge County gas station in 2019, which prosecutors say resulted in a deadly explosion. The explosion...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Police identify victim of weekend shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mahdi H. Holland, 25 of Roanoke, has been identified by Roanoke Police as the man who died after arriving at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Saturday morning via personal vehicle after a shooting. No crime scene has been located. No one has been arrested. If you have...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke City Schools welcomes students back with open arms, new safety measures
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Tuesday was a big day for Roanoke City Public Schools as students returned to campus for their first day of school after summer break. Superintendent Verletta White says she is thrilled to see the students coming back to class, adding that the district is on track to make sure kids start the 2022-2023 school year in a positive way.
wfxrtv.com
Former Roanoke councilman, Robert Jeffrey Jr., sentenced to 2.5 years
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — There was plenty of tension both inside and outside of the courtroom on Monday during the sentencing hearing for a former member of the Roanoke City Council, Robert Jeffrey Jr. Back in March, Jeffrey was found guilty of two count of obtaining money under false...
Teen facing charges after officers find gun at Danville high school
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A teenage boy was taken into custody after a fight at a Danville high school led to the discovery of a gun in the boy’s backpack Tuesday afternoon. The Danville Police Department says the fight took place shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 between students inside George Washington High […]
3-year-old hurt after hit by vehicle leaving Pittsylvania Co. driveway
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A driver in Pittsylvania County is not facing any charges after being accused of hitting a child while pulling out of a driveway on Saturday afternoon. According to Virginia State Police, a 3-year-old ran behind a vehicle while it was backing out of a driveway in the 2500 block of […]
WSET
Deputies arrest WV man after 1950s truck is stolen from a Halifax Co. family
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A West Virginia man was arrested on Sunday for his alleged involvement in the theft of a truck in Halifax County, the Halifax County Sheriff's Office said. Sheriff Fred Clark said 63-year-old William Earl Wood, of Ballard, West Virginia, was arrested in connection to...
wfxrtv.com
First week of Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion trial wraps up with more testimony
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The first week of trial for a Roanoke man facing multiple manslaughter charges in connection with a 2019 explosion at a Rockbridge County gas station came to a close on Friday. On May 10, 2019, an explosion at the South River Market killed four...
wfxrtv.com
DMV, VSP provide free VIN etching to deter theft
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is working with Virginia State Police’s Help Eliminate Auto Theft (HEAT) program to make it harder for thieves to steal cars. The DMV says the program will offer free permanent engraving of a vehicle identification number (VIN)...
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski Co. school bus breaks down, delays expected
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Students at three schools in Pulaski County may be late for class Monday morning due to a broken down bus. According to Pulaski County Public Schools, Bus 45 — which serves Pulaski Elementary School, Critzer Elementary School, and Pulaski County Middle School — broke down.
