local21news.com
Threats of a nursing home worker strike raises concerns over care quality, access
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — In 10 days, nursing home care could look different. It’s a concern for Lola Gonzalez, who’s seen staffing shortages impact her mother-in-law’s care at Rose City Nursing and Rehab at Lancaster. “When you ask one for something, you know, they’re busy,” Gonzalez...
Swimming, other water activities suspended at central Pennsylvania park
Noting water conditions “susceptible to harmful algal blooms” in Pinchot Lake, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has suspended water activities in the 340-acre lake in Gifford Pinchot State Park near Lewisberry in York County. People, pets and wildlife can get sick when they come in...
Walmart warehouses, Capital City Mall tenants and other new business in central Pa.
Walmart has opened its largest facility in the state, a 1.8-million-square-foot center near Shippensburg. And the company will soon open a 400,000-square-foot consolidation center in Lebanon County. Walmart said it will be only its second consolidation center in the entire country. Four new tenants have leased space at the Capital...
abc27.com
Can township change Cumberland County resident’s address for safety reasons?
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Jeannie Nally lives at the corner of Laurie Drive and Michael Court in the Shippensburg Village 55+ Community in South Hampton Township, Cumberland County. The house has been there since 2015. When she and her husband moved in a year ago, they noticed there was...
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
6 – 501.111 Controlling Pests. Potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility observed due to a dead rodent in the basement. August 11, 2022 | 209 N. Railroad Street, Palmyra, PA 17078. No violations found. Panaderia Y Reposteria Ceballos. August 12, 2022 | 381 N. 9th Street, Lebanon,...
BBQ place opens; pizza shops close; businesses expand: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, August 24, 2022. High: 88; Low: 66. Mostly sunny. Perry’s phone: Central Pa. Rep. Scott Perry said the FBI’s taking his cell phone this month was an “abuse of power,” not linked to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Hazleton residents still suffering from mail delays
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are renewed concerns about mail delivery issues in our region specifically in the Hazleton area. Mail delivery concerns were common during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic across the nation and in our region but seemed to have eased a bit in recent months. The United States Postal Service came […]
Bay Journal
Trestle bridge hike delivers grand views of the Susquehanna River
You can now walk or bike across one of the longest and highest railroad trestles in the nation, travelling high above the Susquehanna River for one of the river’s most breathtaking views. Visitors began streaming across the 125-feet-high steel span in the hot sun at midday June 2, following...
WGAL
Nursing home staffers at 24 facilities in Pennsylvania vote to strike
Nursing home staffers are set to strike at 24 facilities across the state, including some in the Susquehanna Valley. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said workers voted to send strike notices to three of the biggest nursing home chains in the state. That includes Priority Healthcare, which operates facilities in Camp Hill and Lancaster.
local21news.com
No agreement yet: Harrisburg School District, support staff union contract talks continue
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The Harrisburg School District is just a few days away from the start of the new but the district and the union representing paraprofessionals and support staff still have not reached a new contract agreement. During the school board meeting Tuesday night, employees said the...
local21news.com
Grain business grand opening gives hope to farming future, officials say
Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited for its grand opening on Tuesday, after Sterman Masser Inc. bought the facility. Formerly Upper Dauphin Grain Center, the secretary says this business is a lifeline to the future of agriculture by providing access to grain for the area. “It is still...
New elementary school ready to open in Schuylkill County
FRIEDENSBURG, Pa. — Construction workers have been working all summer to transform the new and improved Blue Mountain Elementary West. Despite the active construction zone inside and outside, Superintendent David Helsel is confident the school will be ready to open next week. Just in time for the first day of school.
lebtown.com
County youth agency says placement of juvenile offenders keeps getting harder
Pennsylvania is plagued with a lack of available facilities for community-based placement (CBP) of juvenile offenders who require post release supervision. The aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic along with other factors are pinching fiscal budgets of social agencies like Lebanon County Children and Youth Services (LCCYS) and causing caseworkers to scramble to find placement centers for these youths, according to LCCYS administrator Erin Moyer.
Raise prices or take cut: dilemma facing Elizabethtown Fair vendors
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Inflation has caused small businesses and organizations selling food at the Elizabethtown Fair to change their prices or take a profit cut. Milton Grove United Methodist Church from Mount Joy has been at the fair for decades. Organizers say its their biggest fundraiser of the year,...
Police: Tractor trailer driver was drunk
Sunbury, Pa. — An alleged hit-and-run driver was drunk when he fled an accident scene in a tractor trailer, police say. Officers say they found a can of Heineken beer behind the driver's seat of the 18-wheeler after they managed to stop driver Danny Van Tran near Chestnut Street on Aug. 14. Here's what police say happened: ...
York Coroner: ‘Shortcuts’ can kill; OSHA gives more details about Amazon and J&K Salvage deaths
Kevin Chambers says he never becomes jaded investigating workplace deaths, despite how many he investigates.
Experts warn of social media dangers after Dauphin County teen becomes victim of human trafficking
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — An 8-month human trafficking investigation by authorities across multiple states has led to the arrests of 7 people, including Neil Moore II and Jeniyah Lockhart-Tippins. Court documents show the New York couple met a 13-year-old Middletown girl through Instagram and offered to do her makeup. They...
local21news.com
Deer found with Chronic Wasting Disease in Cumberland County, PA Game Commission says
CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — The discovery of a road-killed deer testing positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is behind another expansion of Disease Management Area (DMA) 2 in southcentral Pennsylvania. The deer, an adult female, was found in Upper Mifflin Township in Cumberland County. As a result, DMA...
local21news.com
Active shooter training exercise for Swatara Township Police Department
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Swatara Township, Steelton, Highspire Police Department, and the Steelton Highspire School District will go through an active shooter training exercise Friday, August 26 at the Steelton Highspire campus. The active shooter training will start at 8:00 a.m., and finish around 1:00 p.m., according to...
Pennsylvania State Police plan DUI checkpoint, increased patrols in coming days
Pennsylvania State Police will set up a DUI checkpoint in the coming days in Northampton County and plan more patrols near a car show in Lehigh County, a news release says. The Bethlehem barracks will run the checkpoint sometime between Saturday and Aug. 30, Trooper Nathan Branosky said. “A sobriety...
