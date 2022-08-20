ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lebanon County, PA
Lebanon County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

6 – 501.111 Controlling Pests. Potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility observed due to a dead rodent in the basement. August 11, 2022 | 209 N. Railroad Street, Palmyra, PA 17078. No violations found. Panaderia Y Reposteria Ceballos. August 12, 2022 | 381 N. 9th Street, Lebanon,...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Hazleton residents still suffering from mail delays

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are renewed concerns about mail delivery issues in our region specifically in the Hazleton area. Mail delivery concerns were common during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic across the nation and in our region but seemed to have eased a bit in recent months. The United States Postal Service came […]
HAZLETON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdl#Recruiting#Truck Drivers
WGAL

Nursing home staffers at 24 facilities in Pennsylvania vote to strike

Nursing home staffers are set to strike at 24 facilities across the state, including some in the Susquehanna Valley. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said workers voted to send strike notices to three of the biggest nursing home chains in the state. That includes Priority Healthcare, which operates facilities in Camp Hill and Lancaster.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Grain business grand opening gives hope to farming future, officials say

Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited for its grand opening on Tuesday, after Sterman Masser Inc. bought the facility. Formerly Upper Dauphin Grain Center, the secretary says this business is a lifeline to the future of agriculture by providing access to grain for the area. “It is still...
LYKENS, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
lebtown.com

County youth agency says placement of juvenile offenders keeps getting harder

Pennsylvania is plagued with a lack of available facilities for community-based placement (CBP) of juvenile offenders who require post release supervision. The aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic along with other factors are pinching fiscal budgets of social agencies like Lebanon County Children and Youth Services (LCCYS) and causing caseworkers to scramble to find placement centers for these youths, according to LCCYS administrator Erin Moyer.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Tractor trailer driver was drunk

Sunbury, Pa. — An alleged hit-and-run driver was drunk when he fled an accident scene in a tractor trailer, police say. Officers say they found a can of Heineken beer behind the driver's seat of the 18-wheeler after they managed to stop driver Danny Van Tran near Chestnut Street on Aug. 14. Here's what police say happened: ...
SUNBURY, PA
local21news.com

Active shooter training exercise for Swatara Township Police Department

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Swatara Township, Steelton, Highspire Police Department, and the Steelton Highspire School District will go through an active shooter training exercise Friday, August 26 at the Steelton Highspire campus. The active shooter training will start at 8:00 a.m., and finish around 1:00 p.m., according to...
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy