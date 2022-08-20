ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

The Super Hydrating Drinks You Should Sip All Day Long To Look 10 Years Younger (It’s Not Water!)

This post was originally published on August 21, 2021 and has since been updated. When we think anti-aging, we often turn to toners, moisturizers and dermatological procedures to achieve the youthful glow of yesteryear. And while that can make a difference, the food and drink you put in your body is just as important as the creams you slather on your face! You can even add years to your life by making smart dietary choices. From soy and salmon to greek yogurt and oatmeal, there are plenty of good-for-you foods that will leave you feeling ageless.
FOOD & DRINKS
StyleCaster

The Dark Spot Corrector That’s ‘Even Better Than Laser Treatments’ Is Secretly on Sale

Click here to read the full article. When it comes to skin concerns, dark spots and scars might be more of a nuisance than acne itself—and that’s saying a lot. But unlike zits, these marks can stick around for a long, long time, and they’re equally as annoying to deal with. And, unfortunately, they always seem to come out of nowhere… then stick around for what seems like the rest of eternity. To deal with these pesky situations, you have a few couple options, among the most popular: finding a skincare product designed to fade the dark spots away, or investing...
SKIN CARE
mvmagazine.com

Baking Together #26: A Crowd-Pleasing Peach Cobbler

Local peaches are making their way into the markets – yay! While I love biting into a ripe, juicy peach on a hot summer day, baking these beauties concentrates all those heavenly juices, making them even more delectable. Add to that the wonderful floral fragrance filling my home, and I’m pretty happy.
RECIPES
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Best Cities to Own A Vacation Rental, According to One Study

Thanks to vacation rental marketplaces like Airbnb and Vrbo, renting out your spare room or even your entire home to tourists has never been easier. It often pays well, too — according to market analysis firm AllTheRooms, short-term rental hosts can make an average of over $44,000 a year. But as with any real estate investment, where you buy your vacation rental plays an important role in your success.
MIAMI, FL
People

People on Their Feet for 8+ Hours Are Obsessed with These 'Extremely Comfortable' Sneakers — and They're on Sale

You'll never understand the importance of comfortable shoes until you're stuck on your feet for eight or more hours a day. Whether that's for walking around an amusement park or working long shifts, having good footwear is a necessity — and right now, you can get your hands (or shall we say feet) on a stylish and supportive shoe on sale at Amazon.
SHOPPING
Eater

24 Hours of Eating and Drinking in Delicious, Breathtaking Charlevoix

Tourists have been coming to Charlevoix, one hour northeast of Quebec City on the St-Lawrence River, for centuries: the rolling hills, art-inspiring views, terrific hiking, and proximity to some of the best whale watching around make it a great destination for nature lovers. But for those who prefer to travel to eat, Charlevoix is also a natural choice — it produces some of the country’s most delicious cheeses, meats, grains, spirits, honey, ciders, beer, and more. This itinerary brings you to Charlevoix’s two main cities, Baie-Saint-Paul and La Malbaie, with just a quick 40-minute drive through breathtaking sceneries separating the two.
TRAVEL
The Kitchn

The New Baileys Espresso Crème Flavor Is Here, and Fall Just Got a Little Better

Fans of the classic Baileys and coffee combination know that it’s one that can’t be replaced. A cup of coffee topped with a splash of Baileys? Yes, please!. Although we may be used to making our own combo of the iconic drink, the Irish cream brand is now making it official with the release of their new Baileys Espresso Crème. Yep, you read that right — the Baileys sip you know and love with coffee flavor for an extra kick is now a reality.
DRINKS
The Kitchn

7 Easy, Effective Ways to Keep Cats Off Your Kitchen Counters

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. An all-too-familiar dinner party scenario: At the home of friends, you’re sipping a glass of wine while your hosts put the finishing touches on dinner. Soon later, their beloved cat does its business in the litter box, licks itself a bit, and proceeds to hop up on the kitchen counters right where your dinner is being made.
PETS
InsideHook

A Superior Brunch Recipe for Tostada Benedict

One of chef David Henriquez’s favorite things about his adopted city is the easy access to the ingredients he grew up with in his native Honduras. Miami, he says, makes it easy for him to recreate his childhood favorites. But when it came time to craft a brunch offering for South Beach’s Habitat, one that would show off the richness of the local fare, the chef had different source material in mind. Instead of digging into his Honduran background, he opted to add Cuban inspiration to an American classic for a version of eggs benedict like no other.
RECIPES
My Passion My Cooking by Sofia

Butter Garlic Chicken

Butter garlic chicken is one of the most flavorful recipes in Indian cuisine. You can have it as an appetizer or as a main dish with rice. The preparation is so easy and with only a few ingredients. Unlike other recipes we’re not going to add a lot of masala into it. You can adjust it to your own taste for spices. The combination of garlic & butter gives you an excellent aromatic smell which makes you want to eat more & more for sure.
Wide Open Eats

Coffee Expert Ranks Trader Joe's Coffee Lineup

There are a few secrets that coffee professionals won't tell you in public: one is that you are imagining it-- your favorite barista is not flirting with you. The other is that not all big-brand coffee tastes objectively bad. Yes, of course, coffee quality is a spectrum and there's no...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

The Kitchn

Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.

