Chipotle’s New Scented Candle Is a Nod to Customers Who “Accidentally” Fill Water Cups with Lemonade
In case you were wondering, Chipotle is well aware that every water cup they give away is not actually being filled with water at the self-service drink fountain. It’s long been a topic of conversation across the company’s social platforms and now, it’s become the clever inspiration for a new lemonade-scented candle.
The Super Hydrating Drinks You Should Sip All Day Long To Look 10 Years Younger (It’s Not Water!)
This post was originally published on August 21, 2021 and has since been updated. When we think anti-aging, we often turn to toners, moisturizers and dermatological procedures to achieve the youthful glow of yesteryear. And while that can make a difference, the food and drink you put in your body is just as important as the creams you slather on your face! You can even add years to your life by making smart dietary choices. From soy and salmon to greek yogurt and oatmeal, there are plenty of good-for-you foods that will leave you feeling ageless.
The Dark Spot Corrector That’s ‘Even Better Than Laser Treatments’ Is Secretly on Sale
Click here to read the full article. When it comes to skin concerns, dark spots and scars might be more of a nuisance than acne itself—and that’s saying a lot. But unlike zits, these marks can stick around for a long, long time, and they’re equally as annoying to deal with. And, unfortunately, they always seem to come out of nowhere… then stick around for what seems like the rest of eternity. To deal with these pesky situations, you have a few couple options, among the most popular: finding a skincare product designed to fade the dark spots away, or investing...
I'm an avid traveler who shops for 2 at Trader Joe's. Here are 16 things I love to buy.
My husband and I often hit the road on a budget. From cheap fruit to trail mix, here are our favorite things to get at the chain for trips.
Baking Together #26: A Crowd-Pleasing Peach Cobbler
Local peaches are making their way into the markets – yay! While I love biting into a ripe, juicy peach on a hot summer day, baking these beauties concentrates all those heavenly juices, making them even more delectable. Add to that the wonderful floral fragrance filling my home, and I’m pretty happy.
This 28-piece food storage container set is an Amazon best seller — each piece is less than $1!
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability is subject to change. Whether you like to cook at home or...
Chefs share 10 of the best meals to make in an air fryer
From chicken wings to French toast, chefs share the best quick, no-fuss dishes to cook in the popular kitchen appliance and how to make them.
What Are The Holes In A Plug Used For?
Have you ever taken a close look at a plug before inserting into an outlet and noticed the small holes in the prongs? We finally figured out what they're for.
These Are the Best Cities to Own A Vacation Rental, According to One Study
Thanks to vacation rental marketplaces like Airbnb and Vrbo, renting out your spare room or even your entire home to tourists has never been easier. It often pays well, too — according to market analysis firm AllTheRooms, short-term rental hosts can make an average of over $44,000 a year. But as with any real estate investment, where you buy your vacation rental plays an important role in your success.
People on Their Feet for 8+ Hours Are Obsessed with These 'Extremely Comfortable' Sneakers — and They're on Sale
You'll never understand the importance of comfortable shoes until you're stuck on your feet for eight or more hours a day. Whether that's for walking around an amusement park or working long shifts, having good footwear is a necessity — and right now, you can get your hands (or shall we say feet) on a stylish and supportive shoe on sale at Amazon.
24 Hours of Eating and Drinking in Delicious, Breathtaking Charlevoix
Tourists have been coming to Charlevoix, one hour northeast of Quebec City on the St-Lawrence River, for centuries: the rolling hills, art-inspiring views, terrific hiking, and proximity to some of the best whale watching around make it a great destination for nature lovers. But for those who prefer to travel to eat, Charlevoix is also a natural choice — it produces some of the country’s most delicious cheeses, meats, grains, spirits, honey, ciders, beer, and more. This itinerary brings you to Charlevoix’s two main cities, Baie-Saint-Paul and La Malbaie, with just a quick 40-minute drive through breathtaking sceneries separating the two.
Hidden Valley and Truff Just Announced a New Spicy Ranch to Heat Up Your Tailgating Season
One of my favorite aspects of social media is that occasionally I stumble upon new brands or products that eventually become my favorites. This was my experience in 2017 when I stumbled across TRUFF on Instagram. For those unfamiliar, TRUFF is a luxury condiment brand specializing in truffle-infused hot sauce....
The New Baileys Espresso Crème Flavor Is Here, and Fall Just Got a Little Better
Fans of the classic Baileys and coffee combination know that it’s one that can’t be replaced. A cup of coffee topped with a splash of Baileys? Yes, please!. Although we may be used to making our own combo of the iconic drink, the Irish cream brand is now making it official with the release of their new Baileys Espresso Crème. Yep, you read that right — the Baileys sip you know and love with coffee flavor for an extra kick is now a reality.
7 Easy, Effective Ways to Keep Cats Off Your Kitchen Counters
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. An all-too-familiar dinner party scenario: At the home of friends, you’re sipping a glass of wine while your hosts put the finishing touches on dinner. Soon later, their beloved cat does its business in the litter box, licks itself a bit, and proceeds to hop up on the kitchen counters right where your dinner is being made.
What the lines on red Solo cups really mean – they aren’t for measuring alcohol
RED Solo cups are synonymous with partying, but the disposable drinkware has lots of everyday uses. The real meanings of the lines seem mundane, but you might find yourself using the measurements every day. According to Reader's Digest, there's a common misconception that the lines on red Solo cups are...
2 cold recipes that taste like summer: Tomato and strawberry gazpacho and banana date shake
New York City-based chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Einat Admony knows just how to make seasonal produce shine through her fresh, flavorful Israeli cuisine. The James Beard Award semifinalist showed "Good Morning America" how to make a sweet and savory cold soup, plus a creamy and refreshing shake. Check out...
A Superior Brunch Recipe for Tostada Benedict
One of chef David Henriquez’s favorite things about his adopted city is the easy access to the ingredients he grew up with in his native Honduras. Miami, he says, makes it easy for him to recreate his childhood favorites. But when it came time to craft a brunch offering for South Beach’s Habitat, one that would show off the richness of the local fare, the chef had different source material in mind. Instead of digging into his Honduran background, he opted to add Cuban inspiration to an American classic for a version of eggs benedict like no other.
I’m a professional handyman – 10 things that make your house look cheap & you need to be careful with lighting
YOU'RE only steps away from a luxe-looking home – with some attention to detail, you can ensure that your house doesn't look tacky. A professional handyman has laid out the things to look out for that may be making your home look cheap. CLUTTER. Clutter takes away attention from...
Butter Garlic Chicken
Butter garlic chicken is one of the most flavorful recipes in Indian cuisine. You can have it as an appetizer or as a main dish with rice. The preparation is so easy and with only a few ingredients. Unlike other recipes we’re not going to add a lot of masala into it. You can adjust it to your own taste for spices. The combination of garlic & butter gives you an excellent aromatic smell which makes you want to eat more & more for sure.
Coffee Expert Ranks Trader Joe's Coffee Lineup
There are a few secrets that coffee professionals won't tell you in public: one is that you are imagining it-- your favorite barista is not flirting with you. The other is that not all big-brand coffee tastes objectively bad. Yes, of course, coffee quality is a spectrum and there's no...
