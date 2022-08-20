ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigating Manassas shooting that left one man dead, another injured

By Delaney Murray
 4 days ago

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in Manassas on Friday.

Prince William County police responded to the area of Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard in Manassas on Friday, Aug. 19 at 8:28 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

According to police, the two male victims were approached on Friday evening by a man who spoke to them briefly before shooting towards them. Both victims were struck during the shooting.

After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene and got in a light-colored sedan shortly after the incident, according to police.

Officers provided medical aid to both victims. One of the men, identified as 25-year-old Dalton Jakob Moore, died at the scene.

The second victim, also a 25-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital and is expected to recover.

The suspect has not been located at this time. He is described by police as a heavyset Hispanic man with short dark hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black shorts.

The Violent Crimes Bureau is still actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online .

