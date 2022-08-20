After an unforgettable 2021 campaign, the Big Game Coverage (BGC) Newsletter returns just in time for the 2022 football season to get underway. Over the past few weeks, the KSAT 12 Sports page has been inundated with Big Game Coverage previews. Photographer Mark Mendez spearheaded the endeavor, visiting high school campuses across the area to talk to coaches and players before the season officially kicks off. There are tons of intriguing storylines to explore, but before we dive into the details, let’s take a quick moment to preview the newest event on the high school football calendar: the KSAT Pigskin Classic.

