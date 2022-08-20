Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
2022 high school football season preview; Brennan tops preseason rankings again; Judson, Alamo Heights among teams to watch
After an unforgettable 2021 campaign, the Big Game Coverage (BGC) Newsletter returns just in time for the 2022 football season to get underway. Over the past few weeks, the KSAT 12 Sports page has been inundated with Big Game Coverage previews. Photographer Mark Mendez spearheaded the endeavor, visiting high school campuses across the area to talk to coaches and players before the season officially kicks off. There are tons of intriguing storylines to explore, but before we dive into the details, let’s take a quick moment to preview the newest event on the high school football calendar: the KSAT Pigskin Classic.
flicksandfood.com
New Much Anticipated Restaurant at Pearl Announces Grand Opening Date
New Much Anticipated Carriqui Restaurant, Led by Executive Chef Jaime Gonzalez, will be Operating Seven Days a Week and will Offer Lunch and Dinner Service. Potluck Hospitality announces new much anticipated Pearl eatery Carriqui will open September 2nd. WHAT:. Potluck Hospitality is excited to announce that the highly anticipated 380-seat...
Artists set to perform at Tejano Music Awards announced
SAN ANTONIO — The Tejano Music Awards on Tuesday announced the artists that are set to be performing at the award show. The artists include: Da Krazy Pimpz, Eddie Gonzalez, Homeboyz, Isabel Marie, Jay Perez, Monica Saldivar, Ricardo Castillon, Shelly Lares, Stefani Montie, Sunny Sauceda and young artists from a segment that will feature the best rising talent in Tejano music, the release said.
foxsanantonio.com
Another round of showers in San Antonio area extends Flood Watch into Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO - FLOOD WATCH in effect through midday Wednesday for all of the Hill Country and now includes Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Medina to Uvalde County. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will likely through this Tuesday morning. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible in this activity especially with slow moving downpours and some risk of training storms over the same area.
KENS 5
Heavy downpours seen north of San Antonio area in the Hill Country
NWS also says we can expect rounds if showers and storms this week. We may also see heavy rain and some flooding mid-week.
KENS 5
San Antonio prepares for more rain after soggy Monday
TEXAS, USA — A wet start to the week brought heavy downpours to the Hill County and some parts of San Antonio, along with some thunder and flooding potential. CPS Energy at one point the afternoon was reporting about 1,350 outages, but most of the evening saw impacted customers number below 1,000.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio locations of Nothing Bundt Cakes to give away free mini cakes Sept. 1
San Antonio-area locations of Nothing Bundt Cakes will on Sept. 1 celebrate the chain’s twenty-fifth birthday by giving away 250 free mini confetti bundt cakes at each store. Known for its signature recipe Bundt cakes, individually-portioned Bundtlets and bite-sized Bundtinis, the Texas-based chain doles out cakes in a variety...
62 Year Old Scott Payne Dead After Motorcycle Accident Near New Braunfels (New Braunfels, TX)
Authorities state that a San Antonio man was killed on Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle accident. Canyon Lake Fire, EMS, troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety, and Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the accident scene west of New Braunfels around 2:18 PM on Sunday.
Fish City Grill announces opening date for 3rd San Antonio seafood spot
The Rim area is days away from a welcoming a new seafood spot.
Salad restaurant Sweetgreen set to open San Antonio spot at The Quarry
San Antonio will finally have a taste of Sweetgreen.
mycanyonlake.com
Gay Owner of Canyon Lake Food Truck Files Charges After Assault by ‘Homophobic’ Woman
Brooke Tomlinson, left, owner of this popular Canyon Lake food truck, says she was verbally and physically assaulted Friday by a 71-year-old Canyon Lake woman who didn't care for her masculine appearance. Brooke Tomlinson, owner of Canyon Lake’s Hungry Hippie Food Truck and self-described masculine-looking lesbian, filed charges Monday against...
KSAT 12
How to get a free bundtlet from Nothing Bundt Cakes on Sept. 1
Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday by giving away 250 bundtlets at its bakeries. Starting at 9 a.m. on Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery in the greater San Antonio area will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet. Nothing Bundt Cakes will also...
KSAT 12
Meet the newest reporter at KSAT, Camelia Juarez
You’ve most likely seen journalist Camelia Juarez on-air and have read her articles on KSAT.com already. That’s because Camelia worked at KSAT 12 as a news intern a few years ago and she has hit the ground running since her first day as a reporter. Camelia has brought...
KSAT 12
SAFD responding to flames that ripped through South Side motel
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are responding to a blaze at a South Side motel on Monday morning. The fire broke out at 6:30 a.m. at the Rainbow Motel in the 4700 block of South Presa Street, near East Southcross. SAFD spokesperson Woody Woodward said the fire started...
Texas Woman Loses Everything In Flood Just Two Days After Moving In
"I'm freaking out. My apartment is literally flooding."
San Antonio Current
Everything we saw as Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett rocked San Antonio's Alamodome
On Sunday, San Antonio's Alamodome played host to what's undoubtedly the biggest package tour of the summer. Dual headliners Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard ruled rock airwaves in the '80s, while openers Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts also major draws during that era. All four bands put on the kind of legendary performances that defined their careers.
